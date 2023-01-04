Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Chris Jans eager for Saturday's introduction to in-state rivalry
Mississippi State head coach Chris Jans will be introduced to the in-state rivalry on Saturday for the first time in his Bulldog coaching tenure. Jans and the Bulldogs meet up with Ole Miss in a 1 p.m. tipoff at Humphrey Coliseum and the game will be televised by CBS. Both...
MissState coach praises No. 8 Tennessee's culture
The NCAA’s transfer portal and relatively new immediate-eligibility rules allow first-year coaches a bit more leeway than they’ve had in the past, but the fact is first-year coaches have rosters mostly comprised of players they didn’t recruit. Every time first-year Mississippi State men’s basketball coach Chris Jans...
Rucker: Tuesday's version of Tennessee ain't losing
First-year Mississippi State coach Chris Jans will probably watch film of Tuesday’s game at eighth-ranked Tennessee with his team. Rare are the moments when teams completely disregard film study from the previous game. Gotta scrub it out before moving on, right? Gotta see and understand what went wrong in order to fix it, right?
Tennessee ranked preseason No. 2 by Perfect Game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball has been ranked preseason No. 2 by Perfect Game ahead of the 2023 season. Back on Dec. 20, the Vols were ranked No. 5 by Collegiate Baseball. The Perfect Game has many of Tennessee's SEC opponents in the top 25 as well. Most notably,...
‘I gave my all for Tennessee’ – Princeton Fant sends farewell message to Vols
Princeton Fant concluded his Tennessee career a winner, helping the Vols beat Clemson in the Orange Bowl to register their 11th win of the 2022 season. The day before the game, the super senior tight end took to social media to send a farewell message to Tennessee and reflect on his long journey with his home-state program. The Nashville native displayed his versatility during his sixth and final season for the Vols, totaling nine touchdowns three different ways, and was a fixture for the top offense in college football.
Highly ranked defensive-back target planning to visit Vols again soon
After attending one of Tennessee's home games this season, a highly ranked defensive-back target is planning to make another trip to Knoxville soon. Four-star Class of 2024 defensive back Travaris Banks of Northridge High School in Tuscaloosa, Ala., announced Tuesday night in a post on his Twitter account that he's scheduled to visit the Vols on Jan. 14 to attend their first junior day of the year.
What Illinois' Bret Bielema said about Mississippi State
OPENING STATEMENT: Give a lot of credit to Mississippi State. They came in and battled it out for four quarters, winning it at the end. I thought it would be a gritty game. Really kind of played to script how I thought...we thought...it would play out...Not taking anything at all away from Mississippi State. They played a great game and played to their strengths and came through in the end.
Tracking Tennessee’s entries into the NCAA transfer portal
The NCAA transfer portal officially opened to all FBS players nearly a month ago, and Tennessee since has had more than a half-dozen players enter their names into the database and seek a move to a new program. Five players announced their intentions to enter it before it even opened and another went into the portal in December, and there already has been movement since the Vols closed the 2022 season with an 11-2 record after beating Clemson in the Orange Bowl on December 30. GoVols247 will keep tabs on Tennessee’s transfer portal entries as the window remains open into the middle of this month.
It was another record-setting season for Tennessee’s offense in 2022
With every college football game in the books save for the College Football Playoff Championship Game, Tennessee still has the No. 1 offense in the country, topping the FBS in total offense (525.5 yards per game) and scoring (46.1 points per game) and finishing second in yards per play (7.23). It was another record-setting season for the Vols on offense after they shattered eight single-season program records in 2021, Tennessee’s first season under head coach Josh Heupel. The brilliance of quarterback Hendon Hooker, wide receiver Jalin Hyatt and their supporting cast saw Tennessee break or reset (at least) eight single-season program records on offense during the program’s first 11-win season since 2001.
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tennessee Drops Epic Orange Bowl Recap Video
Tennessee Football officially released its 2022 Orange Bowl game recap video on Tuesday night. The three-and-half minute video tells the story of the game that eventually turned into a 31-14 win for the Volunteers over No. 7 Clemson. From Clemson’s first-half field goal troubles to each of Joe Milton’s touchdown...
Bulldogs in the NFL Update: Week 17
Mississippi State has become synonymous with the NFL due to the caliber of players that the Bulldogs continue to put in the league. Before, four players were named to the NFL’s prestigious top 100 list as Chris Jones, Jeffery Simmons, Dak Prescott and Darius Slay all made the list and several more on the roster of players from Starkville have made the list in the past.
Fisherman dies after falling into cold Tennessee lake
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (AP) — A man who was fishing with his son on an east Tennessee lake has died after falling from a boat into the cold water, wildlife officials said. Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in a small aluminum boat on Cherokee Lake on Saturday morning when Keen fell […]
wvlt.tv
Two people charged in Knoxville shooting, one at large
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people are facing charges in connection to a Knoxville shooting that injured three people. A concert hosted by My Canna Buds on Clinton Highway ended quickly after shots were fired. Jackie Netterville, 22 of Mississippi, and Gino Mickens, 20 of Georgia, have each been charged...
Tennessee man accused of impersonating law enforcement arrested in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — A Tennessee man accused of pretending to be a law enforcement officer has been arrested in Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO). In a social media post, OCSO said 19-year-old Jackson Jones of Tennessee was arrested on January 1. OCSO said...
wvlt.tv
Loud boom rattles North Knox homes
POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Homes across the Powell and Halls communities of Knox County were rattled just before four Monday afternoon by a large boom. The WVLT Newsroom was bombarded with phone calls, emails and Facebook messages seeking answers to what the loud noise was. ”It shook the whole house,...
East TN insurance companies see rise in property claims from arctic freeze
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Businesses, charities and homeowners are at a standstill. They are waiting to learn about the costs of repairing damage from a blast of arctic air that froze pipes and caused damage at many places across East Tennessee. The frigid temperatures damaged property across the community and...
Welfare check turns into standoff at Knoxville home
Police were on the scene of a home after a welfare check call led to a standoff in Knoxville Monday afternoon.
East Tennessee woman stuck in limbo after thief drains bank account
A disabled East Tennessee woman is despondent this new year after her banking account was hacked. The woman said the account has money deposited from her disability and social security checks.
bbbtv12.com
Manhunt On-Going in Roane County
An intense Manhunt has been going on in Roane County since around 6:00 p.m. last night, according to Chief Deputy Tim Hawn with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was attempting to pull over a vehicle when the car stopped on the westbound side of I-40 near the Midtown exit, the driver then fled the vehicle and has not been seen since. The search area has been through the Swan Pond Community over to Pine Ridge Road and into the east side of the city limits of Harman. The person was identified as Richard Wright a white male from Cordova Tennessee, according to Chief Deputy Hawn, and has several outstanding felony warrants for his arrest. If you see anybody suspicious walking that may look a little flustered and acting suspicious, please contact 911 immediately. We will update when and if more information is given and the person of interest is arrested. The search is on-going at this hour.
247Sports
69K+
Followers
415K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0