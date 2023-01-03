ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

The Washington Informer

EXCLUSIVE: D.C. Government and Local Colleges Collaborate to Meet Student Demand

District education officials, increasingly cognizant of the changing landscape, conducted meetings to determine how they could better meet students’ demands for experiential learning opportunities that expose them to lucrative, tech-based career options. The post EXCLUSIVE: D.C. Government and Local Colleges Collaborate to Meet Student Demand appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Washington Informer

Biden Signs D.C. Backup Water Bill

President Biden has signed a bill that focuses on finding a backup drinking water supply for D.C.-area residents who largely depend on the Potomac River, D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton recently announced. The post Biden Signs D.C. Backup Water Bill appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Washington Informer

The Washington Informer

Washington, DC
