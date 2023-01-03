Read full article on original website
Hypocrisy Reigns as Sources Confirm Biden Had Classified Documents Stashed in a Private Office for YearsThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Sicknick's wrongful death claim against Trump is the most severe allegation to dateVictorWashington, DC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Biden's legal team has made a remarkable discovery while combing through his former office - classified materialsPhilosophy BloggerWashington, DC
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Bowser Admin Offers Economic Comeback Plan for D.C.
The Bowser administration has unveiled its D.C. Comeback Plan, the tool it will utilize for setting the District’s economic development goals for the next five years with an emphasis on making the city more prosperous. The post Bowser Admin Offers Economic Comeback Plan for D.C. appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Presidential Achievement Awards to be Held Friday at Nineteenth Street Baptist Church
The 2023 Presidential Volunteer Service Award ceremony will be held Friday at the Nineteenth Street Baptist Church in northwest D.C. The post Presidential Achievement Awards to be Held Friday at Nineteenth Street Baptist Church appeared first on The Washington Informer.
D.C. AG Schwalb: City Can’t Forget ‘Trauma’ of Jan. 6 Riot
On the two-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, newly elected D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb said Friday that the insurrection shouldn’t be forgotten by city residents. The post D.C. AG Schwalb: City Can’t Forget ‘Trauma’ of Jan. 6 Riot appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Bard High School Early College DC Moves to Congress Heights
Nearly four years after its inception, Bard High School Early College DC has found a new, permanent home in Congress Heights. The post Bard High School Early College DC Moves to Congress Heights appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Bowser Announces New Leadership Picks
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Tuesday several new leadership positions in her administration. The post Bowser Announces New Leadership Picks appeared first on The Washington Informer.
D.C. Police Yet to Charge, Release Name of Teen Karon Blake’s Alleged Killer
Karon Blake, a 13-year-old student who many describe as a lighthearted, charismatic being with a love for fashion, was killed during the early morning hours of Saturday, when a District resident allegedly shot him. The post D.C. Police Yet to Charge, Release Name of Teen Karon Blake’s Alleged Killer appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Mayor Bowser to Veto the Revised Criminal Code Act
Weeks after the D.C. Council unanimously approved the Revised Criminal Code Act, Mayor Muriel Bowser has expressed plans to veto the bill. The post Mayor Bowser to Veto the Revised Criminal Code Act appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Smithsonian’s African American History Museum Names New Deputy Director
The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture has named Michelle Commander as its new deputy director. The post Smithsonian’s African American History Museum Names New Deputy Director appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Readying ‘Lovely One’ Memoir
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is working on a memoir. The post Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Readying ‘Lovely One’ Memoir appeared first on The Washington Informer.
New Laws Go Into Effect in D.C. for 2023
The District is implementing several new laws at the start of 2023. The post New Laws Go Into Effect in D.C. for 2023 appeared first on The Washington Informer.
EXCLUSIVE: D.C. Government and Local Colleges Collaborate to Meet Student Demand
District education officials, increasingly cognizant of the changing landscape, conducted meetings to determine how they could better meet students’ demands for experiential learning opportunities that expose them to lucrative, tech-based career options. The post EXCLUSIVE: D.C. Government and Local Colleges Collaborate to Meet Student Demand appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Prince George’s Incubator Gets $497K from USDA
Flavors, Prince George’s County’s first culinary incubator, received $497,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to expand its programs to entrepreneurs of color growers, farmers, agribusiness owners and food concerns over the next two years. The post Prince George’s Incubator Gets $497K from USDA appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Biden Signs D.C. Backup Water Bill
President Biden has signed a bill that focuses on finding a backup drinking water supply for D.C.-area residents who largely depend on the Potomac River, D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton recently announced. The post Biden Signs D.C. Backup Water Bill appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Prince George’s Community College Answers the Call for Flexibility and Dual Enrollment
Officials at community colleges said they continue to see an embrace of their college and career offerings, even with declines in community college enrollment. The post Prince George’s Community College Answers the Call for Flexibility and Dual Enrollment appeared first on The Washington Informer.
D.C. Surpasses 200 Homicides for 2022
D.C. recorded its 200th homicide of the year Thursday, marking the first time since 2002 that the city has hit that mark in back-to-back years. The post D.C. Surpasses 200 Homicides for 2022 appeared first on The Washington Informer.
D.C. Council Period 24 Comes to an End
Council Period 24 ended on Dec. 20 with the District’s legislative body passing bills that have the potential to change the lives of residents for the foreseeable future. The post D.C. Council Period 24 Comes to an End appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Residents of Former NoMa Public Housing Complex Return to a Long-Awaited New Building
When the city demolished the Temple Courts complex, providing housing vouchers to residents, officials promised residents that a fully rebuilt development would welcome them back. The post Residents of Former NoMa Public Housing Complex Return to a Long-Awaited New Building appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Bowser Admin Convenes Commission to Study Poverty
The Bowser administration has created a commission designed to study the causes and effects of poverty in the District with the goal of its eradication by 2036. The post Bowser Admin Convenes Commission to Study Poverty appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Bowser, Mendelson Facilitate Overhaul of DCHA
The D.C. Council on Tuesday approved emergency legislation dismantling the DCHA Board of Commissioners and replacing it with the Stabilization and Reform Board. The post Bowser, Mendelson Facilitate Overhaul of DCHA appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Neighborhood Walk-Up Eatery Reopens in Silver Spring
It’s a walk-up, take-home place reminiscent of days gone by. The difference is a fresh, new, expanded menu with selections to satisfy any appetite. The post Neighborhood Walk-Up Eatery Reopens in Silver Spring appeared first on The Washington Informer.
