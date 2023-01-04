Seven area players named to Pennsylvania Writers All-State Football Teams

Another year, another WPIAL championship and another appearance in the PIAA Class 4A state championship game for the Aliquippa Quips' football team. It's becoming the norm for the historic program.

So, too, is the heavy representation of Aliquippa athletes on the Pennsylvania Writers All-State Football Team for Class 4A, which was released on December 30. In total, five members of the Quips were selected from a team that finished the 2022 season 13-1, won a WPIAL title in convincing fashion at Acrisure Stadium over Central Valley, and reached the PIAA title game before falling to Bishop McDevitt in a rematch from the 2021 season.

The five members of the Quips on the All-State Football Team in Class 4A led the WPIAL in players from one single program this year. That feat comes one year after Aliquippa had eight players selected last season.

Sophomore running back Tiqwai Hayes, junior linebacker Cameron Lindsey, senior defensive back Donovan "D.J." Walker, senior offensive lineman Naquan Crowder, and senior offensive lineman Neco Eberhardt made the all-state team for the Quips, with all five making it for the second straight season.

Hayes, who was named the 4A state player of the year as a freshman, followed up his great debut with a terrific sophomore season, rushing for he rushed for 1,981 yards, giving him 3,727 yards through two seasons with the Quips.

Lindsey, a four-star recruit in the Class of 2024, finished with 100 tackles, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one sack on the season as a standout leader defensively for the Quips.

Walker was again one of the top defense backs in the state for the Quips, picking off seven passes in his final season, while Eberhardt and Crowder were key cogs in the powerful Aliquippa rushing attack throughout the season.

Outside of Aliquippa's heavy representation, the Central Valley Warriors under head coach Mark Lyons placed two players on the 4A all-state team following the 2022 season, that being senior defensive end Jackson Tonya and senior defensive back Jayvin Thompson. In total, six players from the Beaver Valley made the all-state team in 4A.

Tonya developed into one of the best defensive ends in the state, finishing with 102 tackles, 11 sacks, six pass deflections, two forced fumbles and one interception on the season for a dominant Warriors defense, while Thompson — a Georgetown commit — was a ballhawk in the secondary, finishing with five interceptions and 69 tackles on the season.

Though the Beaver Valley was well represented on the Pennsylvania Writers All-State Football Team this season, just one other player across four total classifications (no Beaver Valley team in 6A) was honored on the All-State team, that being OLSH senior quarterback Nehemiah Azeem.

Azeem helped lead the Chargers to an 8-3 overall record on the season, completing 130-of-232 passes for 2,316 yard and 24 touchdowns, adding another 167 yards rushing and four touchdowns. In a 32-14 win over Shenango early in the season, Azeem made school and state history, throwing for 437 yards and five touchdowns, setting a school record for an individual performance while backing the top 35 in state history for a single-game passing performance, as well as the 18th-best mark in WPIAL history through the air.

Class 4A All-State Team (Beaver County members only)

OFFENSE

RB — Tiqwai Hayes, Aliquippa — 6-1, 194, So.

OL — Neco Eberhardt, Aliquippa — 6-2, 285, Sr.

OL — Naquan Crowder, Aliquippa — 6-3, 331, Sr.

DEFENSE

DL — Jackson Tonya, Central Valley — 6-2, 231, Sr.

LB — Cameron Lindsey, Aliquippa — 6-2, 200, Jr.

DB — Donovan "D.J." Walker, Aliquippa — 6-1, 175, Sr.

DB — Jayvin Thompson, Central Valley — 6-2, 185, Sr.

Class 1A All-State Team (Beaver County members only)

OFFENSE

QB — Nehemiah Azeem, Our Lady of Sacred Heart — 5-9, 175, Sr.

Contact Joshua Carney at jcarney@gannett.com or 724-681-9136. Follow Joshua on Twitter: @ByJoshCarney