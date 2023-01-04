ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, IL

wlip.com

Lake County Woman Arrested for DUI, Spitting in Sheriff’s Deputies Faces

(Volo, IL) A Grayslake woman was taken into custody, after an incident involving Lake County Sheriff’s deputies. Kiara Pearson was arrested on Tuesday night in Volo on suspicion of DUI. While being processed at the Lakemoor Police Department, Pearson reportedly became combative and spit in the face of two deputies. The 32-year-old then reportedly bragged that she had a communicable disease. Both deputies were checked out at local hospitals, and will have follow up’s to determine if the suspect actually had a disease. Pearson meantime, has been charged with DUI and two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer. She is currently in the Lake County Jail on a 100-thousand-dollar bond, and is due in court on the 18th.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

2nd man charged in connection to shooting at Stretch’s Bar in Waukegan that left man killed, another injured

A second man has been charged in connection to a shooting that left a 23-year-old man dead and another injured during an altercation at Stretch’s Sports Bar in Waukegan on Christmas Eve. Victor Ramirez, 27, of Waukegan, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm in the direction of an occupied vehicle and two counts […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
WSPY NEWS

Batavia man charged in crash with parked squad car

A Batavia man is facing charges after a crash with a parked Batavia Police squad car on Christmas Eve. 59-year-old Samuel J. Kramer is charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, leaving an accident scene, failure to give aid after a crash, and attempting to flee a police officer.
BATAVIA, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pleasant Prairie stalking police pursuit, Illinois man charged

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - An Illinois man wanted for stalking is accused of leading Pleasant Prairie police on a wild chase. Officers tried to pull over Devin Dussault, 32, wanted for repeatedly trying to kill a pregnant woman, stalking her and bashing in her windshield before the chase. Police say it reached speeds of 120 miles per hour and crossed into Lake County, Illinois.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
cwbchicago.com

Man ran from hijacked car, hid in a dumpster behind Chicago police dispatch headquarters, prosecutors say

Chicago — A man who’s on juvenile parole for carjacking is back in custody after he allegedly ran from a freshly-hijacked Cadillac with a gun in his hand and then tried to hide from pursuing police officers by hiding in a dumpster behind Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) — the high-security building where police dispatchers were helping cops track him down.
CHICAGO, IL
wlip.com

Zion Man Arrested After Pursuit from Kenosha County Into Lake County

ZION, IL (WLIP)–A Zion man was arrested after a police chase late last week that started in Kenosha County. Pleasant Prairie Police say Devin Dussault was wanted for several charges, including felony stalking, when his vehicle was located in the predawn hours last Friday. A high speed pursuit then...
ZION, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Woman charged with battering family member, kicking firefighter-paramedic in Crystal Lake

A 21-year-old woman has been charged with battering one of her family members and then kicking a firefighter-paramedic who was called to the scene in Crystal Lake. Desiree D. Thompson, 21, of Crystal Lake, was charged with aggravated battery of a fireman, domestic battery physical contact and resisting a peace officer. A criminal complaint filed […]
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Lockdown lifted after threat of violence involving weapon at elementary school in Lake in the Hills

A lockdown has been lifted after school officials say police were called to investigate a “threat of potential violence with a weapon” made towards an elementary school in Lake in the Hills. Huntley Community School District 158 said Thursday in a message to parents that Hannah Martin Elementary School, located at 10920 Reed Road in […]
LAKE IN THE HILLS, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Grayslake, IL
