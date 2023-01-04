Read full article on original website
Car thieves driving to Kane County to rifle through unlocked vehicles: sheriff
Kane County residents are being urged to lock their parked vehicles as police continue looking for teenagers believed responsible for the theft of items from several unlocked automobiles.
Lake County Woman Arrested for DUI, Spitting in Sheriff’s Deputies Faces
(Volo, IL) A Grayslake woman was taken into custody, after an incident involving Lake County Sheriff’s deputies. Kiara Pearson was arrested on Tuesday night in Volo on suspicion of DUI. While being processed at the Lakemoor Police Department, Pearson reportedly became combative and spit in the face of two deputies. The 32-year-old then reportedly bragged that she had a communicable disease. Both deputies were checked out at local hospitals, and will have follow up’s to determine if the suspect actually had a disease. Pearson meantime, has been charged with DUI and two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer. She is currently in the Lake County Jail on a 100-thousand-dollar bond, and is due in court on the 18th.
Investigation launched after gunshots fired in Lake in the Hills
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - Police are investigating shots fired in a neighborhood in Lake in the Hills Tuesday evening. Around 6:35 p.m. police responded to a report of gunshots fired in the first block of Deerpath Road. Following an investigation, police found gunshots had been fired into a...
Round Lake Beach man charged with driving drunk, causing rollover crash that killed 2 men in Round Lake
A Round Lake Beach man has been arrested after being charged with driving drunk and causing a high-speed rollover crash that killed two Lake County men in Round Lake in 2020. Jose S. Aguirre, 28, of Round Lake Beach, was charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and two counts […]
2nd man charged in connection to shooting at Stretch’s Bar in Waukegan that left man killed, another injured
A second man has been charged in connection to a shooting that left a 23-year-old man dead and another injured during an altercation at Stretch’s Sports Bar in Waukegan on Christmas Eve. Victor Ramirez, 27, of Waukegan, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm in the direction of an occupied vehicle and two counts […]
1 killed, 2 hurt in Loop crash after victim struggles with attempted carjackers, police say
An attempted carjacker was killed and two others were hurt after vehicle crashes in Loop, Chicago police say
Batavia man charged in crash with parked squad car
A Batavia man is facing charges after a crash with a parked Batavia Police squad car on Christmas Eve. 59-year-old Samuel J. Kramer is charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, leaving an accident scene, failure to give aid after a crash, and attempting to flee a police officer.
Wheaton Police Investigate Possible Hit-And-Run Crash That Left Woman Dead Monday
Wheaton Police are seeking surveillance video relating to the death of a woman found lying on the road Monday night after a possible hit-and-run collision. Authorities responded to the 900 block of Roosevelt Road after receiving a 911 call from a motorist. Paige M. Donahue, a 31-year-old Wheaton resident, suffered...
FBI searching man who pointed gun at employee during bank robbery in Waukegan
The FBI is searching for a suspect who pointed a gun at an employee while robbing a bank in Waukegan Friday evening. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said they were notified around 5:25 p.m. Friday of an armed robbery at Old National Bank, 1201 Golf Road in Waukegan. A spokesperson for the FBI said […]
Police investigate after shots fired in Lake in the Hills; no injuries reported
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (CBS) – Police are investigating after someone fired shots at a property in Lake in the Hills Tuesday evening. Officers were dispatched to the 0 block of Deer Path Road around 6:35 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area. Responding officers...
Pleasant Prairie stalking police pursuit, Illinois man charged
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - An Illinois man wanted for stalking is accused of leading Pleasant Prairie police on a wild chase. Officers tried to pull over Devin Dussault, 32, wanted for repeatedly trying to kill a pregnant woman, stalking her and bashing in her windshield before the chase. Police say it reached speeds of 120 miles per hour and crossed into Lake County, Illinois.
Woman allegedly spat on 2 sheriff’s deputies in Lakemoor, bragged about having communicable disease
Officials say two sheriff’s deputies were evaluated at the hospital after a woman spat on them and bragged about having a disease while at the police station in Lakemoor. A Lake County sheriff’s lieutenant was on patrol around 10 p.m. Tuesday near Volo Village Road and Route 12 in Volo. The lieutenant noticed a vehicle […]
Chicago shooting in Walmart parking lot injures 3, 1 critically, CPD says
Three people were shot in a Walmart parking lot in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood Wednesday night, police said.
Man ran from hijacked car, hid in a dumpster behind Chicago police dispatch headquarters, prosecutors say
Chicago — A man who’s on juvenile parole for carjacking is back in custody after he allegedly ran from a freshly-hijacked Cadillac with a gun in his hand and then tried to hide from pursuing police officers by hiding in a dumpster behind Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) — the high-security building where police dispatchers were helping cops track him down.
Zion Man Arrested After Pursuit from Kenosha County Into Lake County
ZION, IL (WLIP)–A Zion man was arrested after a police chase late last week that started in Kenosha County. Pleasant Prairie Police say Devin Dussault was wanted for several charges, including felony stalking, when his vehicle was located in the predawn hours last Friday. A high speed pursuit then...
Woman charged with battering family member, kicking firefighter-paramedic in Crystal Lake
A 21-year-old woman has been charged with battering one of her family members and then kicking a firefighter-paramedic who was called to the scene in Crystal Lake. Desiree D. Thompson, 21, of Crystal Lake, was charged with aggravated battery of a fireman, domestic battery physical contact and resisting a peace officer. A criminal complaint filed […]
Armed robbery, stalking charges could mean almost 45 years in prison for Racine man
RACINE — A 24-year-old Racine man, apparently upset about the end of a two-month relationship with a 16-year-old girl, was charged this week with four criminal counts, including two felony charges for stalking and armed robbery that could lead to a total of nearly 45 years in prison if he’s convicted.
Coroner releases identity of 36-year-old man killed in head-on crash in Waukegan
The coroner has released the identity of a 36-year-old man who was killed in a head-on crash that left a second person hospitalized in Waukegan Monday morning. An autopsy showed that Malcolm Earl, 36, of Waukegan, died from blunt force injuries as a result of a vehicle crash, according to Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek. […]
Lockdown lifted after threat of violence involving weapon at elementary school in Lake in the Hills
A lockdown has been lifted after school officials say police were called to investigate a “threat of potential violence with a weapon” made towards an elementary school in Lake in the Hills. Huntley Community School District 158 said Thursday in a message to parents that Hannah Martin Elementary School, located at 10920 Reed Road in […]
Woman found dead in Wheaton may have been hit-and-run victim: police
A 31-year-old Wheaton woman may have been the victim of a hit-and-run incident in the western suburb earlier this week, police say. The public is urged to offer information.
