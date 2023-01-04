ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

102.5 KISS FM

Infamous: Meet The Most Wanted Women From Texas

Texas currently only has two women still uncaptured on its Most Wanted list. One woman is the infamous Margaret Lorraine Smith, who has been the subject of investigative television shows. The other is Iris Iliana Rodriguez, whose alleged crimes make my skin crawl. Margaret Smith is a Ten Most Wanted...
TEXAS STATE
106.3 The Buzz

Texas Woman Fined for Barely Going Over the Speed Limit

Come on Texas, was it really worth all this hassle?. Earlier this week, I saw this TikTok about Texas speed limits. Now, I personally don't follow the rules that this girl follows. However, I do technically speed on the road. For instance, you say 55, I'm going 60. I believe we all thought their was some unwritten rule that if you're within that grace period of five miles, you're good. I've stated many time before, the person going 45 on 55 mph road is doing more harm than the person going 60 on that same road.
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Massive rental home 'rager' frustrates neighbors in Houston area neighborhood

HOUSTON - A Houston-area neighborhood is cleaning up after what neighbors describe as a rental home rager. Over the New Year’s weekend, cellphone video shows crowds of people outside a home along Bankside Drive near Braeswood and South Gessner. Loud music can be heard as dozens of people stand outside the home yelling and walking on the street.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC News

Texas man who met woman on Bumble kidnapped and tortured her for 5 days, authorities say

A Texas man who met a woman on the dating app Bumble on Christmas Eve kidnapped, beat and tortured her for five days after she denied his sexual advances, authorities said. Zachary Kent Mills, 21, of Spring, was arrested and charged with felony aggravated kidnapping after the woman on Thursday escaped his apartment, where she endured days of Mills’ punching her, hitting her with a screwdriver and starving her, according to allegations in court records filed in district court in Harris County.
SPRING, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston fire personnel respond to warehouse fire, 4th time in last 5 days

HOUSTON - Almost 90 fire personnel were on the scene to fight a warehouse fire in southeast Houston. Houston Fire Department responded to a warehouse fire at 8777 Tallyho Road where crews found smoke and fire coming from one of the main buildings. Reports say this is the fourth time firefighters were at this location in the last five days.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Boat on Houston freeway shuts down multiple lanes of traffic

HOUSTON - Several lanes of a Houston freeway were blocked on Thursday morning as a boat was removed from the roadway. The incident was reported around 5:46 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the I-69 Eastex Freeway at Hopper Road. According to Houston Transtar, the left shoulder, left lane, and...
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Upscale Houston restaurant group fires up new casual grill in familiar East End space

A rapidly growing Houston restaurant group has opened its new, casual concept. Gatsby’s Grill is now serving lunch and dinner in the former Acadian Coast space at 2929 Navigation Blvd.First announced in October, the expansive, 7,000-square-foot restaurant has been given a mild makeover along with TVs throughout for watching sports. An outdoor patio features fire pits and lounge-style seating. Chef Erick Anaya’s menu offers burgers and sandwiches, salads, and heartier steak and seafood entrees. Choices include three different tacos — carnitas, shrimp, or blackened fish — Cobb salad, bolognese pasta, and chicken fried steak. The signature Anaya burger comes topped...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Harris County inmate dies at jail, first of 2023

HOUSTON (KIAH) — An inmate has died at the Harris County Jail on Tuesday, marking the first death there in 2023. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says Jacoby Pillow, 31, was arrested for trespassing on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1. He was about to be released on...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston road closure: I-610 West Loop SB entrance ramp from Westheimer Road

HOUSTON - A months-long road closure begins Tuesday night in Houston as part of the ongoing I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the I-610 West Loop southbound entrance ramp from Westheimer Road will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Officials say...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Deputies investigate drowning death of 5-year old boy in Katy

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County deputies are investigating the drowning death of a 5-year-old child in Katy on Sunday night. Deputies were called to a home on the 5100 block of Smokey River Court, near Keith Harrow and Fry Road around 8 p.m. Sunday. They found the child inside the pool of the home.
KATY, TX
NBC News

NBC News

