Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping, Torturing, and Beating Woman He Met on Bumble After She Refused His AdvancesLarry LeaseSpring, TX
Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
Texas Medical Facility Exposes One Million Records as Patients Scramble to Protect IdentitiesSharee B.Houston, TX
These are the 5 highest rated burgers in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston gardening guru and longtime radio host Randy Lemmon dies at 61
Lemmon was a fixture on Houston's KTRH AM 740 radio station for nearly 30 years.
Infamous: Meet The Most Wanted Women From Texas
Texas currently only has two women still uncaptured on its Most Wanted list. One woman is the infamous Margaret Lorraine Smith, who has been the subject of investigative television shows. The other is Iris Iliana Rodriguez, whose alleged crimes make my skin crawl. Margaret Smith is a Ten Most Wanted...
Top Italian eatery in Texas can be found in Houston: report
If you're ever feeling a little down, a nice plate of Italian food will always make you feel better. Don't doubt the power of a good plate of spaghetti or an entire pizza pie, next you aren't feeling 100%, give it a shot.
Texas Woman Fined for Barely Going Over the Speed Limit
Come on Texas, was it really worth all this hassle?. Earlier this week, I saw this TikTok about Texas speed limits. Now, I personally don't follow the rules that this girl follows. However, I do technically speed on the road. For instance, you say 55, I'm going 60. I believe we all thought their was some unwritten rule that if you're within that grace period of five miles, you're good. I've stated many time before, the person going 45 on 55 mph road is doing more harm than the person going 60 on that same road.
Solar project completes construction in west Brazoria County
Shikun & Binui Energy group completed the construction of the Brazoria West Solar Project in late 2022. (Courtesy S&B Energy) The 260-megawatt Brazoria West Solar Project completed construction in late 2022, beginning to generate power in November, according to a Shikun & Binui Energy press release. The project’s total output...
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo taking leave of absence
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is taking a leave of absence next week to be with her sick grandfather, according to her office. She's heading to Colombia to be with him. It's unclear for how long she'll be gone. Hidalgo will likely miss next Tuesday's...
Sugar Land announces $60M 'Project Brazos' to tackle erosion
The Brazos River, a major source of water in the region, has been targeted for $60 million in erosion resistance improvements. If left unchecked, city officials claim the river could significantly damage nearby Highway 59 and Sugar Land Memorial Park. (Jack Dowling/Community Impact) A release from the city of Sugar...
'You will not cut me out': Lina Hidalgo blasts colleagues at county ceremony
The newly reelected judge took aim at her detractors during an impromptu speech Monday night.
fox26houston.com
Massive rental home 'rager' frustrates neighbors in Houston area neighborhood
HOUSTON - A Houston-area neighborhood is cleaning up after what neighbors describe as a rental home rager. Over the New Year’s weekend, cellphone video shows crowds of people outside a home along Bankside Drive near Braeswood and South Gessner. Loud music can be heard as dozens of people stand outside the home yelling and walking on the street.
Katy brewer unable to find a buyer
CITY OF KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The last day of business for Katy's Battlehops Brewing was Sunday, November 20, and its owners now say they've not been able to find a buyer.
Texas man who met woman on Bumble kidnapped and tortured her for 5 days, authorities say
A Texas man who met a woman on the dating app Bumble on Christmas Eve kidnapped, beat and tortured her for five days after she denied his sexual advances, authorities said. Zachary Kent Mills, 21, of Spring, was arrested and charged with felony aggravated kidnapping after the woman on Thursday escaped his apartment, where she endured days of Mills’ punching her, hitting her with a screwdriver and starving her, according to allegations in court records filed in district court in Harris County.
fox26houston.com
Houston fire personnel respond to warehouse fire, 4th time in last 5 days
HOUSTON - Almost 90 fire personnel were on the scene to fight a warehouse fire in southeast Houston. Houston Fire Department responded to a warehouse fire at 8777 Tallyho Road where crews found smoke and fire coming from one of the main buildings. Reports say this is the fourth time firefighters were at this location in the last five days.
fox26houston.com
Boat on Houston freeway shuts down multiple lanes of traffic
HOUSTON - Several lanes of a Houston freeway were blocked on Thursday morning as a boat was removed from the roadway. The incident was reported around 5:46 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the I-69 Eastex Freeway at Hopper Road. According to Houston Transtar, the left shoulder, left lane, and...
UPDATE: HPD responds to report of woman who said she was ticketed for driving 2 mph over speed limit
HOUSTON — A Houston woman says she was ticketed for going just two miles over the speed limit. Cindy Nguyen, 66, said an HPD officer cited her for going 37 mph in a 35 mph speed zone. Now, her family is questioning whether this was the best use of police time and resources.
Upscale Houston restaurant group fires up new casual grill in familiar East End space
A rapidly growing Houston restaurant group has opened its new, casual concept. Gatsby’s Grill is now serving lunch and dinner in the former Acadian Coast space at 2929 Navigation Blvd.First announced in October, the expansive, 7,000-square-foot restaurant has been given a mild makeover along with TVs throughout for watching sports. An outdoor patio features fire pits and lounge-style seating. Chef Erick Anaya’s menu offers burgers and sandwiches, salads, and heartier steak and seafood entrees. Choices include three different tacos — carnitas, shrimp, or blackened fish — Cobb salad, bolognese pasta, and chicken fried steak. The signature Anaya burger comes topped...
cw39.com
Harris County inmate dies at jail, first of 2023
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An inmate has died at the Harris County Jail on Tuesday, marking the first death there in 2023. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says Jacoby Pillow, 31, was arrested for trespassing on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1. He was about to be released on...
Mattress Mack Just Put $1.5 Million On The CFP National Championship
Mattress Mack could win $5.55 million if his team wins the College Football Playoff National Championship.
fox26houston.com
Houston road closure: I-610 West Loop SB entrance ramp from Westheimer Road
HOUSTON - A months-long road closure begins Tuesday night in Houston as part of the ongoing I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the I-610 West Loop southbound entrance ramp from Westheimer Road will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Officials say...
fox26houston.com
Former Pasadena police officer Rigoberto Saldivar indicted over 2021 traffic stop shooting
PASADENA, Texas - A now-retired Pasadena police officer was indicted on one count of aggravated assault by a public servant over a 2021 shooting, officials say. According to the Pasadena Police Department, a Harris County grand jury reviewed the case involving former police officer Rigoberto Saldivar on Wednesday. The police...
cw39.com
Deputies investigate drowning death of 5-year old boy in Katy
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County deputies are investigating the drowning death of a 5-year-old child in Katy on Sunday night. Deputies were called to a home on the 5100 block of Smokey River Court, near Keith Harrow and Fry Road around 8 p.m. Sunday. They found the child inside the pool of the home.
NBC News
