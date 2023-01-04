ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Police Body Camera Shows Suspect In Idaho Slayings Was Pulled Over Twice In Indiana

By Shruti Rajkumar
 1 day ago

Indiana State Police body-camera footage shows that the suspect who was later arrested in the slayings of four University of Idaho students had been pulled over twice on his way back to Pennsylvania from Washington state on Dec. 15.

The footage reveals a police officer approaching a white Hyundai Elantra occupied by two males. The state police have identified them as Bryan Kohlberger, the 28-year-old accused in the Nov. 13 killings, and Kohlberger’s father.

Though most of the conversation is indiscernible due to background noise, the officer can be heard giving the driver and passenger a warning for following another car too closely. According to WXIN-TV in Indianapolis , Kohlberger had also been pulled over on Interstate 70 less than 10 minutes earlier for speeding, but he didn’t receive a ticket for either traffic stop in Hancock County, east of Indianapolis.

According to WLS-TV in Chicago , Kohlberger and his father were driving home to Pennsylvania for the holidays. They arrived on Dec. 17, and the white Hyundai was found at his parents’ house.

The car in the body-camera footage matches investigators’ description of a car that was seen near the victims’ house on the day the stabbing deaths occurred, according to ABC News. But at the time of the traffic stops, no information about the Idaho slayings suspect was available, including the license plate of the white Hyundai Elantra that had been seen near the crime scene, WXIN-TV reported.

Kohlberger was arrested in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30 and charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary . After his court appearance on Dec. 31, he agreed to waive an extradition hearing so he could face charges in Idaho.

This will likely be the last major update the public hears from officials involved in the case, at least for a while. On Tuesday, police in Moscow, Idaho, said a court order is silencing communication from investigators, law enforcement and lawyers.

In a statement released Sunday, Kohlberger’s family said they have cooperated with law enforcement “in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence.”

Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, both 21, and Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, both 20, were found stabbed to death in their rental house near the campus in Moscow, Idaho.

Kohlberger, 28, was a doctoral student at nearby Washington State University.

CBS Chicago

Suspect in Idaho student murders was stopped by Indiana State Police twice

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The man now charged with the murders of four Idaho college students was stopped by Indiana State Police twice during a cross-country road trip with his father last month.Dash cam and body camera footage released by Indiana State Police show one of the traffic stops. It happened on the morning of Dec. 15 on Interstate 70 in Hancock County, Indiana just east of Indianapolis.Indiana State Police pulled over the white Hyundai Elantra for following too closely. A trooper's body-worn camera showed Bryan Kohberger in the driver's seat.The same car had been stopped just two minutes earlier by...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
HuffPost

Man Charged In Students' Killings Won't Fight Extradition To Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The man accused in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has left a Pennsylvania jail in the custody of state police, officials said Wednesday morning, which means he could be headed to Idaho to face first-degree murder charges. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old...
MOSCOW, ID
People

Chilling Details Revealed as Probable Cause Affidavit is Released in University of Idaho Murder Case

On Dec. 30, authorities announced that Bryan Kohberger, 28, was charged with four counts of murder in connection with the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students The shocking killings of four University of Idaho students left the town of Moscow, Idaho on edge for nearly seven weeks while authorities searched for a killer. On Friday, after remaining tight-lipped over the course of the initial investigation, authorities announced that Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested in Pennsylvania and charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary in...
MOSCOW, ID
NBC News

Suspect in students' stabbing deaths in Idaho jail after extradition from Pennsylvania

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, the man accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students, was jailed Wednesday night in Idaho, where he is charged in the deaths. After landing in Pullman, Washington, less than 10 miles from Moscow, Idaho, he was escorted by officers from the Pennsylvania State Police plane to a waiting vehicle, which was part of the caravan of five vehicles that made the short drive across the Idaho border.
MOSCOW, ID
TMZ.com

Bryan Kohberger Makes Pit Stop During Plane Flight to Idaho

Bryan Kohberger is flying private to Idaho right now to face murder charges -- and it seems like the teeny-tiny plane he's on needed a break mid-flight... ditto for the suspect himself. TMZ has obtained photos of Kohberger being led in and out of Flightstar Wednesday -- a fixed-base operator...
IDAHO STATE
KXLY

How police used genealogy to find the Idaho murder suspect

MOSCOW, Idaho — There are many ways to process and find DNA matches, like when police are unable to pin down a suspect. In the University of Idaho murder investigation, police used a process called genealogy, which was also used to find the Golden State killer and a serial rapist from Pullman in a cold case from 18 years ago.
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger flashes icy, penetrative stare as he arrives at court

Accused killer Bryan Kohberger flashed an icy, penetrative stare at photographers as he arrived to court Tuesday, handcuffed and wearing a red prison jumpsuit for his first appearance since he was charged over the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students. Kohberger, 28, appeared at court in Monroe County, Pa., as a formality before he is flown to Idaho after waiving his right to an extradition hearing. He is being represented by Monroe County Public Defender Jason LaBar in the region’s Court of Common Pleas. The alleged killer was arrested by authorities in a raid early Friday at his parents’ home in Albrightsville, Pa., after...
IDAHO STATE
CBS Philly

Bryan Kohberger stopped twice by state police in Indiana en route to Pa.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Indiana State Police released body camera video showing Bryan Kohberger, the suspect accused of fatally stabbing four college students in Idaho, being pulled over along with his father on Dec. 15. The pair was driving from Washington to Pennsylvania, a trip they had pre-planned.According to Indiana State Police, Kohberger was behind the wheel when he was stopped on I-70 outside of Indianapolis for "following too closely."Indiana State Police claim at the top of the stop, there was no information available for a suspect in the Idaho murders.That same day, a Hancock County, Indiana sheriff's deputy also pulled Kohberger over, also for "following too closely."Both times, authorities say Kohberger was given a verbal warning.Kohberger waived extradition Tuesday before a judge in a Monroe County courtroom.Kohberger was arrested in the Poconos last week, charged with first-degree murder and burglary.
INDIANA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Missing inmate located in Iowa

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A missing Nebraska inmate has been located across the border in Iowa. 26-year-old Keith Duckett, who had gone missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, was arrested Tuesday in Council Bluffs. He was then transported to the Pottawattamie County Jail. Duckett disappeared on December 16, 2022...
LINCOLN, NE
HuffPost

HuffPost

