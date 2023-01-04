ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, ME

WPFO

Maine man killed in Poland crash identified

POLAND (WGME) -- The Maine man killed in a crash in Poland on Monday has been identified. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened on Harris Hill Road around 7:40 a.m. Monday. Deputies say the driver, identified as 41-year-old Gary D. Hesketh of Oxford, rear-ended a tractor-trailer that...
POLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Body found in Lewiston under investigation

LEWISTON, Maine — Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday in the entryway of 129 Bartlett St. in Lewiston, a spokesperson with the Lewiston Police Department told NEWS CENTER Maine. It is unknown at this time who found the body, and the body has not yet been...
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Poland

POLAND (WGME) -- A driver is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Poland. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened on Harris Hill Road around 7:40 a.m. Monday. Deputies say the driver of car rammed into the back of a tractor-trailer truck that was stopped on the side...
POLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Oakland man arrested after Waterville gas station robbery

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville Police have arrested an Oakland man in connection with an early morning robbery they say happened Monday at the Circle K on Kennedy Memorial Drive. That according to the Morning Sentinel. The newspaper reports 35-year-old Justin Murphy is facing robbery and theft charges. They say...
WATERVILLE, ME
lcnme.com

Emergency Responders on Scene of Wiscasset Crash

The Donald E. Davey Bridge connecting Wiscasset and Edgecomb was down to one-lane traffic as responders work on the scene of a motor-vehicle crash the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 3. The crash was in the vicinity of Route 1 and Middle Street in downtown Wiscasset. The Wiscasset Police Department, Wiscasset...
WISCASSET, ME
WPFO

Police searching for missing Boothbay man

BOOTHBAY (WGME) -- The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man from Boothbay. Police say 60-year-old Thomas P. Harris was last seen Monday night doing yardwork at his home at 170 Butler Road. Harris' roommate found his truck running in the yard...
BOOTHBAY, ME
WPFO

Dog found on ledge of bridge in New Hampshire

SHELBURNE, NH (WGME) -- Police in New Hampshire say they reunited a dog with its owner after it was found at the edge of a bridge on New Year’s Day. New Hampshire State Police say they responded to a report of the dog found precariously near the edge of a bridge on North Road in Shelburne on Sunday afternoon.
SHELBURNE, NH
WMTW

Man injured in one of two shooting incidents in Lewiston over weekend

LEWISTON, Maine — Gunshots rang out in Lewiston over the weekend, sending police to two separate incidents late Sunday evening. Lewiston Police were first called to Knox Street around 9 p.m. after a patrol officer believed he heard gunfire. When officers arrived, they found several shell casings belonging to different guns.
LEWISTON, ME
newscentermaine.com

Smithfield man dies after side-by-side crashes through ice

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine game wardens recovered the body of a Smithfield man whose ATV broke through the ice Sunday on North Pond. Jeremiah Meader, 42, was driving a side-by-side ATV with his wife and two other adult passengers across North Pond in Smithfield at about 1 a.m. New Year's Day when the vehicle broke through the ice, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. The group was attempting to return home after leaving a friend's residence, the release said.
SMITHFIELD, ME
WPFO

2 arrested on drug charges after search of Augusta apartment

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Augusta Police Department says two men were arrested Tuesday on drug charges after a search of an apartment on Summer Street. Police say they searched an apartment at 17 Summer Street around 11:40 a.m. During the search, police say they found firearms, money drugs and contraband.
AUGUSTA, ME
WPFO

I-295 in Falmouth to close Thursday night due to construction

FALMOUTH - As part of the ongoing work to replace the bridge that carries Bucknam Road over I-295 in Falmouth, the Maine Department of Transportation says it will be closing I-295 at Exit 10 on Thursday night. The MaineDOT says the closure will last no longer than 25 minutes and...
FALMOUTH, ME
WPFO

Lewiston police investigate 2 unrelated shooting incidents on New Year's Day

LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Lewiston Police Department says it is investigating two unrelated shooting incidents from Sunday night. Police say the first incident happened around 9 p.m. when an officer heard gunshots coming from Knox Street. When police got to the scene they found shell casings from multiple weapons. Police...
LEWISTON, ME
wabi.tv

DHHS report shows state involvement before the death of 3-year-old

STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine (WMTW) - The document outlines the involvement of Maine’s child protective services in the life of Maddox. It spans the three years of Maddox Williams’ life, with complaints starting at his birth in January 2018. Maddox was then taken from his mother’s custody, after a...
MAINE STATE

