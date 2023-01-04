Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity Scene
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Proposed Gender Identity Policy At Maine School Called A Distraction From Education By ParentsThe Maine WriterOxford, ME
WPFO
Home considered 'total loss' following Freeport fire, woman taken to hospital
FREEPORT (WGME) -- A home in Freeport is considered a total loss following a fire Thursday morning. Freeport Fire Chief Paul Conley says one woman was taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation. Officials say the fire started at a home on Joseph Drive off Webster Rd. Conley says...
WMTW
Man hurt after truck slams into Gorham apartment building; 11 displaced
GORHAM, Maine — A man was hurt after a truck slammed into an apartment building in Gorham Wednesday morning. According to officials, a truck side-swiped and smashed into four parked cars before barreling into a first-floor apartment off of Route 202. A man, who was inside the building at...
WPFO
Truck hits Gorham apartment building and multiple vehicles; man inside apartment injured
GORHAM (WGME) -- Two people were hospitalized and a Gorham apartment building was damaged when a truck slammed into it Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Route 202. The fire chief says a man was playing a video game while in his recliner in his apartment when a truck struck his home.
WPFO
Maine man killed in Poland crash identified
POLAND (WGME) -- The Maine man killed in a crash in Poland on Monday has been identified. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened on Harris Hill Road around 7:40 a.m. Monday. Deputies say the driver, identified as 41-year-old Gary D. Hesketh of Oxford, rear-ended a tractor-trailer that...
WPFO
Man seriously injured after box truck hits cement truck on Maine Turnpike
KITTERY (WGME) -- Police say a Massachusetts man was seriously injured after the box truck he was driving slammed into the back of a cement truck on the Maine Turnpike in Kittery Thursday morning. Maine State Police say a 22-year-old Massachusetts man was driving a box truck when he hit...
Body found in Lewiston under investigation
LEWISTON, Maine — Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday in the entryway of 129 Bartlett St. in Lewiston, a spokesperson with the Lewiston Police Department told NEWS CENTER Maine. It is unknown at this time who found the body, and the body has not yet been...
WPFO
Man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Poland
POLAND (WGME) -- A driver is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Poland. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened on Harris Hill Road around 7:40 a.m. Monday. Deputies say the driver of car rammed into the back of a tractor-trailer truck that was stopped on the side...
Clothes Found Near Salem Beach Advance Search For Missing Maine Man: Police
The search for a missing man from Maine who was last seen in Massachusetts took a turn this week after authorities discovered a new piece of evidence on the North Shore. Local and state dive teams searched the waters of Juniper Beach in Salem in connection with the disappearance of Michael Gray on Wednesday, Jan. 4, Salem Police said on Facebook.
wabi.tv
Oakland man arrested after Waterville gas station robbery
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville Police have arrested an Oakland man in connection with an early morning robbery they say happened Monday at the Circle K on Kennedy Memorial Drive. That according to the Morning Sentinel. The newspaper reports 35-year-old Justin Murphy is facing robbery and theft charges. They say...
lcnme.com
Emergency Responders on Scene of Wiscasset Crash
The Donald E. Davey Bridge connecting Wiscasset and Edgecomb was down to one-lane traffic as responders work on the scene of a motor-vehicle crash the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 3. The crash was in the vicinity of Route 1 and Middle Street in downtown Wiscasset. The Wiscasset Police Department, Wiscasset...
Waterville’s Drip City Arcade Bar & Buen Apetito to Both Relocate Their Maine Businesses
It looks like two Waterville businesses that have hopes of relocating are going to be able to make it happen in the most unique way possible. According to the Kennebec Journal, the owners of Buen Apetito Mexican Restaurant located at Railroad Square in Waterville have been hoping to relocate since the start of a very public parking dispute with the property owner.
WPFO
Police searching for missing Boothbay man
BOOTHBAY (WGME) -- The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man from Boothbay. Police say 60-year-old Thomas P. Harris was last seen Monday night doing yardwork at his home at 170 Butler Road. Harris' roommate found his truck running in the yard...
WPFO
Dog found on ledge of bridge in New Hampshire
SHELBURNE, NH (WGME) -- Police in New Hampshire say they reunited a dog with its owner after it was found at the edge of a bridge on New Year’s Day. New Hampshire State Police say they responded to a report of the dog found precariously near the edge of a bridge on North Road in Shelburne on Sunday afternoon.
penbaypilot.com
Crashes on Donald E. Davey Bridge and Main Street, Wiscasset hurt Wiscasset woman, Thomaston man
At 6:38 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, Lincoln County Communications Center received a report of an accident on the Wiscasset bridge. A 2014 Toyota Corolla driven by Ursula Schumann, 56, of Wiscasset was traveling south on the bridge when she ran into the back of a 2004 Ford Expedition driven by Reynold Schweickhardt, 25, of Thomaston.
WMTW
Man injured in one of two shooting incidents in Lewiston over weekend
LEWISTON, Maine — Gunshots rang out in Lewiston over the weekend, sending police to two separate incidents late Sunday evening. Lewiston Police were first called to Knox Street around 9 p.m. after a patrol officer believed he heard gunfire. When officers arrived, they found several shell casings belonging to different guns.
newscentermaine.com
Smithfield man dies after side-by-side crashes through ice
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine game wardens recovered the body of a Smithfield man whose ATV broke through the ice Sunday on North Pond. Jeremiah Meader, 42, was driving a side-by-side ATV with his wife and two other adult passengers across North Pond in Smithfield at about 1 a.m. New Year's Day when the vehicle broke through the ice, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. The group was attempting to return home after leaving a friend's residence, the release said.
WPFO
2 arrested on drug charges after search of Augusta apartment
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Augusta Police Department says two men were arrested Tuesday on drug charges after a search of an apartment on Summer Street. Police say they searched an apartment at 17 Summer Street around 11:40 a.m. During the search, police say they found firearms, money drugs and contraband.
WPFO
I-295 in Falmouth to close Thursday night due to construction
FALMOUTH - As part of the ongoing work to replace the bridge that carries Bucknam Road over I-295 in Falmouth, the Maine Department of Transportation says it will be closing I-295 at Exit 10 on Thursday night. The MaineDOT says the closure will last no longer than 25 minutes and...
WPFO
Lewiston police investigate 2 unrelated shooting incidents on New Year's Day
LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Lewiston Police Department says it is investigating two unrelated shooting incidents from Sunday night. Police say the first incident happened around 9 p.m. when an officer heard gunshots coming from Knox Street. When police got to the scene they found shell casings from multiple weapons. Police...
wabi.tv
DHHS report shows state involvement before the death of 3-year-old
STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine (WMTW) - The document outlines the involvement of Maine’s child protective services in the life of Maddox. It spans the three years of Maddox Williams’ life, with complaints starting at his birth in January 2018. Maddox was then taken from his mother’s custody, after a...
