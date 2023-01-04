Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Storm Hotline: How you can report storm damage in Glenn County
ORLAND, Calif. — As the Northstate braces for a strong series of winter storms, Glenn County officials are preparing to respond to storm-related damage and emergencies. According to the Glenn County Sheriff's Office, people can call the Public Works main line for immediate response to issues like downed trees, plugged drains or other issues in public roadways.
mendofever.com
Vehicle Stolen from Crescent City Located by Officers in Ukiah Resulting in the Arrest of Two
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 12/28/2022, Ukiah PD recovered a stolen vehicle with the assistance of the Flock license plate...
actionnewsnow.com
Downed trees knock out power to thousands in Butte, Tehama, Shasta and Glenn Counties
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Trees were knocked down overnight across Butte, Shasta, Tehama and Glenn Counties, knocking out power to thousands of customers. In Palermo a 20 foot tree fell and blocked the northern end of Melvina Ave. Trees were also blocking several roads overnight in Paradise including Elliott Road.
kymkemp.com
Covelo Woman and McKinleyville Man Arrested With Car Stolen out of Crescent City, According to UPD
This is a press release from the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 12/28/2022, Ukiah PD recovered a stolen vehicle with the assistance of the Flock license plate reader (LPR)...
actionnewsnow.com
Gridley man identified in deadly officer-involved shooting
GRIDLEY, Calif. - The Butte County District Attorney's Office has identified the man they say was involved in the deadly officer-involved shooting in Gridley Monday. The suspect, 43-year-old Baltazar Rubio of Gridley, was killed after authorities say that he pointed a stolen semi-automatic pistol at a Gridley Police officer in an alleyway near Magnolia Street.
actionnewsnow.com
K-9 on 2nd day helps officers find over an ounce of fentanyl, felon arrested
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A 32-year-old felon was arrested in Red Bluff after officers found more than an ounce of fentanyl and about a pound of methamphetamine, according to the Red Bluff Police Department. An officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Antelope Boulevard and Gilmore Road around...
krcrtv.com
Butte County officials urge safety ahead of storm and potential flooding
CHICO, Calif. — More storms are coming to Butte County bringing the potential of flooding to vulnerable, low-lying areas. According to county officials, the upcoming storm makes areas near creeks and rivers, and low-lying areas like Palermo, more susceptible to flooding. Butte County Public Works, Chico Fire Department, Butte...
actionnewsnow.com
Driver killed after slamming into a tree in Shasta County
ANDERSON, Calif. - A man was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning when a car ran off the road in Shasta County and slammed into a tree. The collision happened at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday in Anderson. The CHP said the driver was headed eastbound on Ox Yoke Road in...
krcrtv.com
Road officials prepping for storm in Butte County
CHICO, Calif. — With wet weather comes possible road closures. During the height of the storm on Tuesday night, Caltrans District 3 officials are urging the public to avoid non-essential travel on the roadways. Maintenance crews will be monitoring bridges as the rivers rise and water flows increase. With...
kubaradio.com
Yuba City Man Arrested After Driving on YCPD Front Lawn & Butte House Road Pursuit
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – The Yuba City Police Department reports the arrest of 46-year-old David Matta after he “drove over the front lawn at the Police Department on Poole Boulevard at a high rate of speed.” He allegedly did so in a full-size pickup last Friday night at around 7:45.
actionnewsnow.com
GCSO sets a pair of road closures for non-essential traffic
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office announced a pair of road closures for non-essential traffic beginning at 8 a.m., Wednesday morning, Jan. 4. GCSO says Forest Highway 7 will be closed from the Mendocino National Forest boundary west to the County line. Additionally, County Road 309 will be closed west of Elk Creek from the forest boundary to the end of Road 309.
Lake County News
Power outages reported across portions of Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Thousands of Lake County residents were out of power on Wednesday and into Thursday as the result of the powerful winter storm hitting the region. Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s online outage center included a map that showed many areas of California were impacted by outages as a result of the stormy weather.
actionnewsnow.com
1 hospitalized after crash on Highway 99 south of Chico
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - One person was taken to the hospital with possible major injuries following a crash on Highway 99 south of Chico on Wednesday, according to the CHP. Officers said the driver of a white Toyota Tundra driving south attempted to drive around a vehicle that was making a left turn onto Nelson Shippee Road when they were rear-ended by the driver of a Toyota Camry.
krcrtv.com
Wanted felon arrested with a pound of meth during a traffic stop in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. — A wanted felon was arrested with a pound of meth, some fentanyl and pistol ammunition during a routine traffic stop in Red Bluff. Officials with the Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) said one of their officers stopped a vehicle near Antelope Blvd. and Gilmore Rd. for a traffic violation just after 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. During the stop, the officer recognized 32-year-old Brett Howell of Red Bluff sitting in the backseat. According to the RBPD, Howell was on Post Release Community Supervision and had several outstanding felony warrants.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 11:57 p.m.] A Stabbing in Covelo Leaves Woman With Head Wounds—Law Enforcement Responding
Scanner traffic beginning at 10:14 p.m. indicates a Covelo woman has been stabbed in the head and is actively hiding from her attacker. Another woman who is accompanied by two men allegedly assaulted the victim with a knife. The victim has fled the immediate area where the attack occurred. Round...
actionnewsnow.com
Person found dead near Chico’s Butte County Library parking lot
CHICO, Calif. - A person was found dead in the parking lot area of the Butte County Library in Chico Monday morning, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said they responded to the library on Sherman Avenue around 7:20 a.m. after a security officer found the person and requested medical attention.
mendofever.com
Fortifying for the Flood? Get Sandbags in Hopland, Ukiah, Redwood Valley, Willits, and Laytonville
Hoplandites! In anticipation of the upcoming weather system, Mendocino County’s Office of Emergency Services and the Hopland Band of Pomo Indians partnered to provide residents a big ol’ pile of free sand and a whole lotta sandbags to fortify their property from floodwaters. The sandbag station is located...
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino County live storm updates: approaching storm brings Hwy 1 closures, power outages, flooding and more [UPDATED 6:15 p.m.)
This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below. MENDOCINO Co., 1/4/23 – The current atmospheric storm is forecast to be most...
mendofever.com
Two Teens Allegedly Burglarize Ukiah Market and Smash the Windshield of a Random Vehicle
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 01/02/2023 at approximately 0326 hours, Ukiah Police Officers were dispatched to the Prime Market for...
krcrtv.com
Thousands of PG&E customers without power in Butte County due to storm
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — BREAKING, JAN. 4, 10:30 PM:. According to PG&E's Outage Map, around 2,300 of their customers across Butte County, from Jonesville all the way to Palermo, are experiencing power outages. Across the board, there is currently no estimated time for when power will be restored. In...
