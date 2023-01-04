ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

krcrtv.com

Storm Hotline: How you can report storm damage in Glenn County

ORLAND, Calif. — As the Northstate braces for a strong series of winter storms, Glenn County officials are preparing to respond to storm-related damage and emergencies. According to the Glenn County Sheriff's Office, people can call the Public Works main line for immediate response to issues like downed trees, plugged drains or other issues in public roadways.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Gridley man identified in deadly officer-involved shooting

GRIDLEY, Calif. - The Butte County District Attorney's Office has identified the man they say was involved in the deadly officer-involved shooting in Gridley Monday. The suspect, 43-year-old Baltazar Rubio of Gridley, was killed after authorities say that he pointed a stolen semi-automatic pistol at a Gridley Police officer in an alleyway near Magnolia Street.
GRIDLEY, CA
krcrtv.com

Butte County officials urge safety ahead of storm and potential flooding

CHICO, Calif. — More storms are coming to Butte County bringing the potential of flooding to vulnerable, low-lying areas. According to county officials, the upcoming storm makes areas near creeks and rivers, and low-lying areas like Palermo, more susceptible to flooding. Butte County Public Works, Chico Fire Department, Butte...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Driver killed after slamming into a tree in Shasta County

ANDERSON, Calif. - A man was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning when a car ran off the road in Shasta County and slammed into a tree. The collision happened at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday in Anderson. The CHP said the driver was headed eastbound on Ox Yoke Road in...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Road officials prepping for storm in Butte County

CHICO, Calif. — With wet weather comes possible road closures. During the height of the storm on Tuesday night, Caltrans District 3 officials are urging the public to avoid non-essential travel on the roadways. Maintenance crews will be monitoring bridges as the rivers rise and water flows increase. With...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

GCSO sets a pair of road closures for non-essential traffic

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office announced a pair of road closures for non-essential traffic beginning at 8 a.m., Wednesday morning, Jan. 4. GCSO says Forest Highway 7 will be closed from the Mendocino National Forest boundary west to the County line. Additionally, County Road 309 will be closed west of Elk Creek from the forest boundary to the end of Road 309.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Power outages reported across portions of Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Thousands of Lake County residents were out of power on Wednesday and into Thursday as the result of the powerful winter storm hitting the region. Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s online outage center included a map that showed many areas of California were impacted by outages as a result of the stormy weather.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

1 hospitalized after crash on Highway 99 south of Chico

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - One person was taken to the hospital with possible major injuries following a crash on Highway 99 south of Chico on Wednesday, according to the CHP. Officers said the driver of a white Toyota Tundra driving south attempted to drive around a vehicle that was making a left turn onto Nelson Shippee Road when they were rear-ended by the driver of a Toyota Camry.
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Wanted felon arrested with a pound of meth during a traffic stop in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. — A wanted felon was arrested with a pound of meth, some fentanyl and pistol ammunition during a routine traffic stop in Red Bluff. Officials with the Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) said one of their officers stopped a vehicle near Antelope Blvd. and Gilmore Rd. for a traffic violation just after 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. During the stop, the officer recognized 32-year-old Brett Howell of Red Bluff sitting in the backseat. According to the RBPD, Howell was on Post Release Community Supervision and had several outstanding felony warrants.
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Person found dead near Chico’s Butte County Library parking lot

CHICO, Calif. - A person was found dead in the parking lot area of the Butte County Library in Chico Monday morning, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said they responded to the library on Sherman Avenue around 7:20 a.m. after a security officer found the person and requested medical attention.
CHICO, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Mendocino County live storm updates: approaching storm brings Hwy 1 closures, power outages, flooding and more [UPDATED 6:15 p.m.)

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below. MENDOCINO Co., 1/4/23 – The current atmospheric storm is forecast to be most...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Thousands of PG&E customers without power in Butte County due to storm

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — BREAKING, JAN. 4, 10:30 PM:. According to PG&E's Outage Map, around 2,300 of their customers across Butte County, from Jonesville all the way to Palermo, are experiencing power outages. Across the board, there is currently no estimated time for when power will be restored. In...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA

