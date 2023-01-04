Read full article on original website
Road officials prepping for storm in Butte County
CHICO, Calif. — With wet weather comes possible road closures. During the height of the storm on Tuesday night, Caltrans District 3 officials are urging the public to avoid non-essential travel on the roadways. Maintenance crews will be monitoring bridges as the rivers rise and water flows increase. With...
PG&E customers in western Tehama County lose power
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - More than 1,200 PG&E customers in western Trinity County lost power Wednesday morning. According to the PG&E outage map, 1,274 customers in the area of Salyer and Burnt Ranch along Highway 299 lost power shortly before 9:30 a.m. Before 10:15 a.m., the power was restored to...
Thousands of PG&E customers without power in Butte County due to storm
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — BREAKING, JAN. 4, 10:30 PM:. According to PG&E's Outage Map, around 2,300 of their customers across Butte County, from Jonesville all the way to Palermo, are experiencing power outages. Across the board, there is currently no estimated time for when power will be restored. In...
Butte County officials urge safety ahead of storm and potential flooding
CHICO, Calif. — More storms are coming to Butte County bringing the potential of flooding to vulnerable, low-lying areas. According to county officials, the upcoming storm makes areas near creeks and rivers, and low-lying areas like Palermo, more susceptible to flooding. Butte County Public Works, Chico Fire Department, Butte...
Big Chico Creek erosion causing flooding hazards amid winter storm
Erosion caused by the winter storm is causing flooding hazards along Big Chico Creek, including debris getting wrapped up in PG&E gas lines. Big Chico Creek erosion causing flooding hazards amid winter storm. Erosion caused by the winter storm is causing flooding hazards along Big Chico Creek, including debris getting...
Northstate braces for more wet weather and potential flooding
REDDING, Calif. — The National Weather Service has warned people living in much of the Northststate that a storm moving through the area beginning Wednesday morning brings with it the potential for flooding. The First Alert Weather Team has forecast, the storm on Wednesday into Thursday will be influenced...
Storm Hotline: How you can report storm damage in Glenn County
ORLAND, Calif. — As the Northstate braces for a strong series of winter storms, Glenn County officials are preparing to respond to storm-related damage and emergencies. According to the Glenn County Sheriff's Office, people can call the Public Works main line for immediate response to issues like downed trees, plugged drains or other issues in public roadways.
New Glenn County Sheriff sworn in on Tuesday
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. — Undersheriff Justin Gibbs was sworn in as the county's new Sheriff on Tuesday morning. According to the Sheriff's office, Gibbs has served with them for 27 years—most recently as their jail commander and undersheriff. In a post to the office's social media on Tuesday,...
1 hospitalized after crash on Highway 99 south of Chico
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - One person was taken to the hospital with possible major injuries following a crash on Highway 99 south of Chico on Wednesday, according to the CHP. Officers said the driver of a white Toyota Tundra driving south attempted to drive around a vehicle that was making a left turn onto Nelson Shippee Road when they were rear-ended by the driver of a Toyota Camry.
Northern Chico watches for possible flooding
People in and near Rock Creek in northern Chico are looking out for possible flooding issues as this week's weather rolls in. People in and near Rock Creek in northern Chico are looking out for possible flooding issues as this week's weather rolls in.
Wild Storm Predicted to Bring Heavy Rains and Damaging Winds for Wednesday and Thursday
The GOES West satellite image above shows the storm rolling towards the West Coast. As Northern California geared up for the storm that is predicted to hit early Wednesday morning and stay into Thursday, residents prepared in their own way. Some stocked up on groceries. Others filled their cars with gas. And, still others, fearful of power outages, purchased generators. An employee of the Eureka Costco told us Tuesday evening that the store was sold out of generators and not expected to get more for several days.
Driver killed after slamming into a tree in Shasta County
ANDERSON, Calif. - A man was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning when a car ran off the road in Shasta County and slammed into a tree. The collision happened at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday in Anderson. The CHP said the driver was headed eastbound on Ox Yoke Road in...
Boil water notice issued in portion of Corning
CORNING, Calif. - A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Corning due to a recent loss in pressure within the system, the City of Corning Recreation Department said. The loss in pressure happened on Wednesday and has caused officials to advise people living in an isolated area...
Cyclone Set to Batter Mendocino County With High Winds and Heavy Rain—Emergency Operations Center Activated
NWS (National Weather Service) has issued a Flood Watch from 1/4/2023 6:00 PM to 1/6/2023 4:30 AM PST for Mendocino County as heavy rains continue. Anticipate flooding along roadways, debris, and downed trees. National Weather Service has issued Flood Watches for the following areas:. Russian River at Hopland (HOPC1): https://inws.ncep.noaa.gov/a/a.php?i=78202809.
Rental pickup truck catches on fire on Highway 99
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 2 P.M. UPDATE - Northbound Highway 99 south of Chico was down to one lane after a pickup truck caught on fire Monday afternoon. The fire was at the intersection of Highway 99 and Neal Road. It broke out just after 12:15 p.m. The truck was fully...
Strong wind and rain storm headed to North Coast this week
EUREKA, Calif. — This week, residents of Northern California can expect to be hit by a very strong storm system, according to the National Weather Service in Eureka. The storm will bring high winds to the region on Wednesday and possibly Thursday. Valley regions may see winds above 40 miles per hour, while coastal areas will likely see winds blowing up to 60 miles per hour. Gusts of greater than 70 miles per hour will be possible on ridgetops, especially those in northern Mendocino, Humboldt and Del Norte counties.
GCSO sets a pair of road closures for non-essential traffic
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office announced a pair of road closures for non-essential traffic beginning at 8 a.m., Wednesday morning, Jan. 4. GCSO says Forest Highway 7 will be closed from the Mendocino National Forest boundary west to the County line. Additionally, County Road 309 will be closed west of Elk Creek from the forest boundary to the end of Road 309.
Two Snapshots of the Russian River at Frog Woman Rock: One in Drought and One After a Deluge
In the aftermath of the atmospheric river that swelled the rivers of Mendocino County, many residents are crossing their fingers that these rains could beat back the pernicious drought conditions that have dogged MendoLife for several years. To provide a visual reference demonstrating the influx of water these recent stores...
Thanks to winter storm, Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake see positive jump in water levels
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — The Northstate is experiencing a needed winter storm this week and the excess rainfall is already yielding positive results for two primary water resources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. According to the California Department of Water Resources (CDWR) website, Lake Oroville is currently 683 feet high;...
1 killed in crash with tree in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — UPDATE 5 AM:. The California Highway Patrol says around 1:20 a.m., a man was driving a 2006 Ford Taurus east on Ox Yoke Road approaching the intersection at Riverside Avenue. For reasons still under investigation, the CHP said the driver ran off the road and crashed...
