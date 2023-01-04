Read full article on original website
WPFO
Even in the winter Mainers aren't safe from deer ticks
(BDN) -- It may be winter but if you’re spending any time outdoors, you should keep checking yourself and your pets for ticks when you get back inside. “With recent years and these warm winters, it’s not unprecedented by any means to be seeing tick activity now,” said Griffin Dill, who heads up the tick laboratory at the University of Maine. “Unfortunately it’s our new normal.”
WPFO
Businesses sue Bar Harbor over cruise ship limits
BAR HARBOR (BDN) -- A group of Bar Harbor businesses is suing the vacation hotspot, claiming the town’s new restrictions on cruise ship passengers break federal law. The lawsuit, which was filed against the town in Maine federal court late last month, is challenging the 1,000-person daily disembarkation limit that Bar Harbor voters passed in the November election. Several businesses directly tied to cruise ship tourism argue the town is overstepping its authority by enacting the limit and have asked a judge to overturn the local regulation.
WPFO
Flight from Cancun diverted to Maine due to passengers' unruly behavior
BANGOR (BDN) -- Two men from Manchester, England, face federal charges after the plane they were on was diverted Monday night to Bangor International Airport due to their unruly behavior and alleged assault on a flight attendant. Once on the ground, one of the men allegedly got into a fist...
WPFO
Maine woman charged after allegedly leading police on low-speed chase in Waterville
WATERVILLE (WGME) -- A woman is facing several charges after leading police on a low-speed chase through Waterville. According to the Morning Sentinel, police received a call early Monday morning about a woman acting erratically at her home on Elm Street. She was reportedly armed with both a rifle and pistol.
WPFO
Inmate dies from potential drug overdose at Maine jail
BANGOR (WGME) -- An inmate at the Penobscot County Jail died from a potential drug overdose Tuesday night, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office. The Bangor Daily News reports correctional officers were alerted to an emergency in the quarantine unit at the jail around 8:20 p.m. Officers found...
WPFO
Man accused of throwing drugs onto roof of Brewer apartment building
BREWER (WGME) -- Police say a man threw packaged fentanyl onto the roof of a Brewer apartment building while officers were trying to arrest him last Friday. The Brewer Police Department says two officers were searching for 37-year-old Abraham Frederick, who had two active warrants for his arrest: one for probation revocation and the other for operating without a license.
WPFO
Police investigate hit-and-run involving home in Abbot
ABBOTT (WGME) -- The Piscataquis County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a home in Abbot. Police say a Jeep was speeding on Main Road when it drove into a home. No one was home at the time of the crash, but the Jeep caused extensive...
