Houghton Business Association updates on downtown parking deck removal and Jibba Jabba snowboarding event
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Gathering this morning for its first meeting of the new year, the Houghton Business Association sat down to discuss upcoming plans and projects for the near future. Among the topics discussed, City Manager Eric Waara provided an outlook on the upcoming parking deck removal located downtown...
Snow cancels school, changes plans for central Upper Michigan residents
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lake effect snowfall across the Upper Peninsula did more than blanket roofs and roads Thursday. Students and teachers in Marquette, Baraga and Alger counties woke up to find school had been closed for the day - or they knew the night before. The heavy snow resulted...
Domestic violence on the rise in the U.P. during winter, holiday season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. law enforcement and women’s organizations shared their experiences with domestic violence cases in the winter months, and are encouraging everyone to check in on family and friends. In Escanaba, Tri-County Safe Harbor said staff sees an increase in domestic violence victims during the winter.
Ski clubs host kids’ race in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The second race of the Marquette County Cup was Tuesday. The Marquette County Cup is a series of cross-country ski races for high school and middle schoolers. About 50 kids from Superiorland Ski Club, the Ishpeming Ski Club, the Marquette Ski Club and Peninsula Nordic Ski Club from Calumet took part. The event gives students exposure to races in a fun atmosphere with friendly competition.
How to start your own compost bin
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today returns for its first show of the new year!. Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson talk about resolutions and goal-setting, Lake Superior State University’s banished words list, and returning gifts. It’s a week of resolutions. Up first: becoming more eco-conscious. Marquette County...
Sara Cambensy reflects on time as 109th State House Representative
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Former 109th State House District Representative Sara Cambensy has officially passed the torch to Democrat Jenn Hill. As Cambensy leaves her role as state representative of the 109th district, she thinks fondly of her three terms representing Alger, Luce and part of Marquette counties. On Nov....
The Crumbling, Roofless High School & Remains of Paynesville: Ontonagon County, Michigan
Whatever you do, do not confuse the town of Paynesville with the town of Painesdale, two Michigan Upper Peninsula towns fifty-three miles apart. The residents in both places have been correcting out-of-towners for years and I’m sure they’re getting weary of it. I’ve already blurbed about Painesdale a...
Lake effect snow will linger for some areas
Lake effect snow showers will continue for the first half of the day in the western U.P. and then the northern counties this afternoon. We’re expecting an additional 1 to 3″ of snow in these areas with locally higher amounts in isolated spots in Baraga and Marquette counties. Cooler air will gradually move in behind this system. Temperatures will be a bit more seasonal for a couple of days.
Hancock teen Isaiah Strieter sentenced to prison for manslaughter charge in mother’s death
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A Hancock teen is going to prison for the death of his mother. Eighteen-year-old Isaiah Strieter was sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison for manslaughter on Thursday. Strieter was initially charged in Houghton County Circuit Court with homicide open murder and felony firearms. Investigators...
13-year-old dies in single Houghton County snowmobile crash
DUNCAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - On Dec. 31 at 11:53 a.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police Calumet Post were dispatched to DNR Trail 8, near Highway M28 in Houghton County for a single snowmobile crash. A trooper arrived on scene with first responders and rendered first aid to a...
More rounds of wintry mix & wet snow today
A break from the precipitation comes to an end later this morning as a round of wintry mixture moves in. This will include freezing drizzle/rain. This will cause a thin glaze of ice. It transitions to wet snow by this afternoon. Lake-enhanced snow will be likely along the east and northeasterly wind belts. Snow amounts will range 4-6″, with 7-10″ in the higher elevations across the west and western Marquette county. Road conditions will be difficult at times between slushy and icy.
