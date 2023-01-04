A break from the precipitation comes to an end later this morning as a round of wintry mixture moves in. This will include freezing drizzle/rain. This will cause a thin glaze of ice. It transitions to wet snow by this afternoon. Lake-enhanced snow will be likely along the east and northeasterly wind belts. Snow amounts will range 4-6″, with 7-10″ in the higher elevations across the west and western Marquette county. Road conditions will be difficult at times between slushy and icy.

MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO