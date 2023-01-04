ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock, MI

WLUC

Domestic violence on the rise in the U.P. during winter, holiday season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. law enforcement and women’s organizations shared their experiences with domestic violence cases in the winter months, and are encouraging everyone to check in on family and friends. In Escanaba, Tri-County Safe Harbor said staff sees an increase in domestic violence victims during the winter.
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Ski clubs host kids’ race in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The second race of the Marquette County Cup was Tuesday. The Marquette County Cup is a series of cross-country ski races for high school and middle schoolers. About 50 kids from Superiorland Ski Club, the Ishpeming Ski Club, the Marquette Ski Club and Peninsula Nordic Ski Club from Calumet took part. The event gives students exposure to races in a fun atmosphere with friendly competition.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

How to start your own compost bin

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today returns for its first show of the new year!. Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson talk about resolutions and goal-setting, Lake Superior State University’s banished words list, and returning gifts. It’s a week of resolutions. Up first: becoming more eco-conscious. Marquette County...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Sara Cambensy reflects on time as 109th State House Representative

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Former 109th State House District Representative Sara Cambensy has officially passed the torch to Democrat Jenn Hill. As Cambensy leaves her role as state representative of the 109th district, she thinks fondly of her three terms representing Alger, Luce and part of Marquette counties. On Nov....
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Lake effect snow will linger for some areas

Lake effect snow showers will continue for the first half of the day in the western U.P. and then the northern counties this afternoon. We’re expecting an additional 1 to 3″ of snow in these areas with locally higher amounts in isolated spots in Baraga and Marquette counties. Cooler air will gradually move in behind this system. Temperatures will be a bit more seasonal for a couple of days.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

13-year-old dies in single Houghton County snowmobile crash

DUNCAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - On Dec. 31 at 11:53 a.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police Calumet Post were dispatched to DNR Trail 8, near Highway M28 in Houghton County for a single snowmobile crash. A trooper arrived on scene with first responders and rendered first aid to a...
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

More rounds of wintry mix & wet snow today

A break from the precipitation comes to an end later this morning as a round of wintry mixture moves in. This will include freezing drizzle/rain. This will cause a thin glaze of ice. It transitions to wet snow by this afternoon. Lake-enhanced snow will be likely along the east and northeasterly wind belts. Snow amounts will range 4-6″, with 7-10″ in the higher elevations across the west and western Marquette county. Road conditions will be difficult at times between slushy and icy.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
wbrc.com

Police: 13-year-old dies in snowmobile crash on New Year’s Eve

DUNCAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) - Authorities in Michigan are investigating a deadly snowmobile crash on New Year’s Eve. WLUC reports troopers from the Michigan State Police Calumet Post were called to a trail just before noon in Houghton County regarding a crash involving a snowmobile. Authorities said first...
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI

