Health Inspector Finds Problem At iPic Theater Boca Raton
Issue Documented At Mizner Park Location… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A health inspector with Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation documented a disturbing find at the iPic Theater location in Mizner Park. The theater, known for an upscale moving-going experience with upscale […]
Next Bunny Basics Workshop Teaches Families About These ‘Earresistible’ Pets
For those considering adding a rabbit to the family or who already have one and want to learn more, hop over to your computer and participate in a Bunny Basics workshop with the Humane Society of Broward County. Held via ZOOM on Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 10:30 a.m. –...
Located in a Highly Sought-After Community, This Gorgeous Waterfront Residence in Boca Raton Asks $9.9 Million
4836 Sanctuary Lane Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 4836 Sanctuary Lane, Boca Raton, Florida is located in the highly sought-after, gated community, The Sanctuary. This gorgeous waterfront residence sits on 70 feet of waterfront age featuring an elegant, transitional interior. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4836 Sanctuary Lane, please contact Jonathan Postma (Phone: 561-843-7828) at Coldwell Banker/BR for full support and perfect service.
Boynton Beach: City approves settlement with Town Square developer
The Boynton Beach City Commission has approved a settlement agreement with JKM BTS Capital, LLC, the developer of the long-stalled public/private Town Square project that city officials had hoped would revitalize the downtown area. Here are the major terms of the agreement, which was reached after several court-mandated mediation sessions among the city manager, city attorneys and the developer:
Booming Boca: Here are the plans for Midtown Boca in the coming years
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Several new businesses are coming to Boca Raton in 2023, and developers and city leaders say this expected growth is just a snapshot of what to expect in the coming years. Restaurant Row off of Town Center Road in Boca Raton will have four new...
Benny’s On The Beach to Expand to Second Location in Lake Worth Beach
The iconic restaurant, Benny’s On The Beach, is expanding its South Florida footprint with the announcement of its second location; Benny’s On The Beach – Oceanwalk. Formerly Viva La Playa, Benny’s on the Beach – Oceanwalk is situated in the Casino Complex, just steps away from its sister restaurant on the Lake Worth Pier. Both locations share exquisite views of the Atlantic Ocean. The expansion furthers the “Where Every Day is a Vacation” mindset with the increased seating and unique Benny’s On The Beach experience, now served at Oceanwalk also.
$850 million proposed light-rail connects Wellington to Downtown West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A transportation system Palm Beach County hasn't seen before might be coming to our area. A proposed light-rail transit line is being proposed that would connect travelers from Wellington to Downtown West Palm Beach by train. Right now, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning...
Join Back to Nature Program to Learn About Coral Springs Wildlife and Plants
Coral Springs Back to Nature program offers kids and adults a chance to learn more about wildlife, plant species, and conservation efforts while visiting city parks and preserves. The program runs on the second Saturday of November, January, and March. The next meeting is on Saturday, January 14, from 10...
Coral Springs Real Estate Office Welcomes New Female Owner to Leadership Team
Blue Realty in Coral Springs has announced new ownership as Ashley Baillio joins co-founders Michael Longo and Steve Boyette as a business partner and owner. The move is meant to support agent retention and growth initiatives in an uncertain real estate climate. Baillio, a Parkland resident, moved to South Florida...
Get Fit for Free with Camp Gladiator Fitness in Tamarac and Coral Springs
Camp Gladiator Fitness offers free outdoor workout sessions in Tamarac and Coral Springs this month. Camp Gladiator Fitness is an outdoor and online fitness program that teaches strength training and cardio, run by certified group fitness instructor Kristina Dawson. On Monday and Wednesday, the camp meets at Sawgrass Lanes Bowling...
Dining: Service fees one way restaurateurs cope with skyrocketing costs
Butterfly snapper is one of the dishes offered at Benny’s on the Beach Oceanwalk in Lake Worth Beach. Photo provided. Have you checked your dining check lately? In the past few months, diners may have noticed a service charge added to their bills, typically 18%. That’s an automatic tip...
Roach, insect issues among 40 violations found inside restaurant ordered shut
Below is a list of some places that were recently inspected by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Some were ordered shut and others were warned with a “follow-up inspection required,” based on their violations. It seems places are ordered shut for “fly” issues in Broward...
I-95 Shutdown Set For Tonight In Boca Raton, Prepare For More Traffic Trouble
BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you were so inclined to take a song from Fiddler on The Roof and turn it into a Boca Raton traffic report, we keep thinking: “Tonight, Tonight, No Drivin… No Drivin, No Drivin…Tonight…” It’s the same song, over […]
2 South Florida restaurants ordered shut: Violations include flies landing on bagel prep table, employee touching raw eggs
State inspectors shut down two South Florida restaurants last week. Among the issues cited were live flies seen swarming the kitchen at a Coconut Creek wing joint and landing on a bagel prep table at a Hallandale Beach bakery. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and ...
Delray Beach: Final cut: Iconic Delray hair salon closes after 36 years
Hazel Butler (right) gets emotional as she reminisces with longtime customer and friend Mike Gauger and her co-worker Billie Christ. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. Hazel Butler tried to keep back the tears as she talked about 16 years in the rearview mirror and the few remaining days left before she stopped collecting memories at Rex’s Hairstyling, the iconic Delray Beach shop with roots stretching back to 1986.
Now open: Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza comes to Fort Lauderdale; Vinyl Fish Club debuts in West Palm Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza, Fort Lauderdale Chef Renato Viola’s fast-growing pizzeria empire debuted its latest storefront on Jan. 3 within ...
Explore the Wonders of Unspoiled Land with Nature Tours Led by Former Coral Springs Mayor
On the first Saturday of the month from October to April, Former Coral Springs Mayor Roy Gold starts his morning at the Sandy Ridge Sanctuary, leading groups of residents and guests on a nature tour around the 38-acre park that he had a hand in preserving in the 1990s. A...
FPL contractor dies after coming in contact with live wire in SW Miami-Dade
MIAMI - A Florida Power & Light contractor died Wednesday afternoon after coming in contact with a power line. The unidentified worker in his 30s was rushed to a hospital as a trauma alert after receiving a powerful electric shock while working on a line.Kshidokahan Burrows, a witness, said "I saw the guy in the truck and he fell down. He was shaking and he caught on fire. He was shaking and I hoped he would be ok. I called 911 and stayed on the scene until the ambulance arrived."Miami-Dade Police Detective Luis Sierra told CBS4's Peter D'Oench "Miami-Dade Fire Rescue...
Shotgun, rifle and 40mm launcher stolen from PBSO deputy's car in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Deputy earned a two-day suspension after burglars walked away with a gun bag full of weapons from his patrol car. According to the Internal Affairs report, burglars made a run through a number of cars in...
Car careens into canal in Boynton Beach, one person sent to hospital as trauma alert
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After a car careened into a canal, one person was sent to the hospital as a trauma alert. Boynton Beach Fire Rescue said the accident occured on Tuesday night. Crews responded a quarter-mile west of Congress Avenue on Golf Road to reports of a car in a canal.
