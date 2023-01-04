Read full article on original website
bsd405.org
Superintendent’s Address to BSD Families
The new year is upon us. I would first take a personal moment to express my deep appreciation for the recent support and comfort given to me by so many people. As an interim and an “outsider,” it has been a wonderful display of the heart that is Bellevue and the Bellevue School District. Thank you.
bsd405.org
Policy Reading
The Bellevue School District acknowledges that we learn, work, live and gather on the Indigenous Land of the Coast Salish peoples, specifically the Duwamish and Snoqualmie Tribes. We thank these caretakers of this land, who have lived and continue to live here, since time immemorial.
bsd405.org
BSD News & Events – January 4 E-Newsletter
An e-newsletter was sent to BSD staff and families on Wednesday, January 4, which includes the latest BSD news, including stories from schools, district updates, upcoming events and more. The Bellevue School District acknowledges that we learn, work, live and gather on the Indigenous Land of the Coast Salish peoples,...
KIMA TV
Proposed microhome village in Pierce County drawing concern from neighbors
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Community members who live near Spanaway Lake are expressing concerns about a proposed microhome village that aims to house those who are experiencing homelessness and provide services. The project would ultimately house more than 200 people and would be built on land near Spanaway Loop Road...
The Suburban Times
Puyallup Activity Center remains closed
City of Puyallup social media post. The Puyallup Activity Center will continue to remain closed through at least January 13, 2023. The Center is offering select programs at the Pioneer Park Pavilion until the damage to the building can be repaired. Go to our website for more information cityofpuyallup.org/387/Senior-Ser…
lynnwoodtimes.com
Everett Councilwoman storms out of chamber after failed leadership attempt
EVERETT, Wash., January 5, 2023—Everett City Councilwoman Liz Vogeli packed her bag and abruptly left 30 minutes into yesterday’s 84-minute Everett City Council meeting. Approximately 14 minutes earlier both Councilwomen Paula Rhyne, District 2, and Brenda Stonecipher, Member-at-Large, were nominated for Council President / Mayor Pro Tempore for 2023. Councilwoman Stonecipher was nominated by councilmembers Ben Zarlingo and Judy Tuohy; whereas councilmember Mary Fosse nominated Councilwoman Rhyne which was seconded by Rhyne.
myedmondsnews.com
Following restoration work, Meadowdale Beach to reopen to public starting Jan. 7
After completion of significant project milestones in 2022, Meadowdale Beach will once again be accessible to the public on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Meadowdale Beach Park and Estuary Restoration Project was initiated by Snohomish County Parks — al partnership with Snohomish County Surface Water Management (SWM), BNSF Railway, Tulalip Tribes, state and federal agencies, and the local community.
KUOW
Seattle hospital temporarily diverting some patients
Harborview Medical Center has temporarily stopped accepting some patients due to excessively high patient volumes. “Harborview Medical Center has made the difficult decision last evening, Jan. 5, to go temporarily on non-trauma medical divert. This includes triaging and diverting less seriously ill (non-trauma) patients to other area hospitals,” spokesperson Susan Gregg said via email.
KOMO News
Redmond residents work to clean up damage left behind by windstorm
REDMOND, Wash — People around King County woke up Thursday morning to the aftermath of the strong winds that swept through a number of areas knocking down trees, fences, and powerlines. In Redmond, cleanup efforts started early in the morning with tree cleanup companies like Eastside Tree Works removing...
Tri-City Herald
Local leaders don’t want an airport. But how much power do they have to stop it?
In October, government leaders in Pierce and Thurston counties made it clear they opposed siting a major airport within their jurisdictions. Officials requested that a state commission studying the viability of three rural areas — one near Graham, one near Roy and one in central Thurston County — cease doing so.
seattlerefined.com
Viruses, allergens, and smells be gone! The hospital-grade cleaning service for your home
When is the last time you looked at the ingredients in your cleaning products? Seeing a label that says, "Kills 99.9% of germs," probably sounds comforting enough and won't make you think twice about spraying the product around your home. But is it completely cleaning the surfaces in your home? Even if it is, what kinds of harmful chemicals are included in those products to achieve such a high percentage?
KUOW
Washington grid attacks flew under the radar for months
Recent attacks on the Northwest electrical grid have law enforcement agencies on high alert. Two Puyallup men were arrested after four Pierce County substations were targeted Christmas day. Detention hearings for Matthew Greenwood and Jeremy Crahan, charged with the federal crime of conspiracy to damage energy facilities, are scheduled for Friday and Tuesday, respectively, in Tacoma.
Riders slow to return to the Sounder commuter train
SEATTLE — People lined up outside the Sumner Station waiting to hop on the last train of the morning. “You get back into the routine and get used to it, but it certainly feels a little strange at first,” said Jeff Whitten. It's his second day back commuting.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Foiling around on the waterfront
Vicki Hone Smith photographed this foil surfer enjoying a ride on the waterfront New Year’s Day. According to windfoilzone.com, “Foil surfing (or surf foiling) is the sport of riding a surfboard which has a hydrofoil attached to the board instead of a fin. This allows the surfboard to fly above the water. The surfer is essentially surfing the foil but riding the board.”
KOMO News
Officials, neighbors concerned after recent Tacoma fires
TACOMA, Wash. — There have been at least two fires in Tacoma this week associated with unhoused people, according to fire officials. When firefighters extinguished the most recent fire Thursday morning in the Tacoma Dome district, they discovered an adult body. The medical examiner's office is still working on a cause of death, but so far, Tacoma police say they did not find anything suspicious. Many of the fires in encampments start from people working to keep themselves warm or cook food.
Seattle City Council agreement raises electric rates in unincorporated King County
(The Center Square) – The Seattle City Council has passed a 10-year franchise agreement with King County to allow the city to use the rights-of-way to serve customers in parts of unincorporated King County. With the passing of this agreement, Skyway and White Center will have their electrical light...
southsoundbiz.com
5 Developments We’re Looking Forward to in 2023
A new year sparks as much reflection as excitement for the year ahead. We at South Sound Business are especially looking forward to the community-changing development projects slated for completion in 2023. Here are a few we’re keeping an eye on. Dick's Drive-In in Kent. A new Dick’s location...
kentreporter.com
Federal Way man arrested for theft of 18 vehicles, trailers, heavy equipment
A 45-year-old Federal Way man who allegedly stole heavy equipment and trailers from Eastern Washington and brought them back to Western Washington was recently arrested by the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. After a year-long investigation, officials recovered 18 vehicles, trailers, and pieces of heavy equipment from properties in...
kentreporter.com
One person taken to hospital after Kent hazardous chemical leak
Paramedics transported one person to a local hospital and five others were evaluated on scene after a hazardous chemical release Wednesday, Jan. 4 at a warehouse in Kent. Puget Sound Fire and King County Medic One responded at about 2:05 p.m. to Univar, 8201 S. 212th St., according to an email from Puget Sound Fire spokesperson Pat Pawlak. One person evaluated by paramedics was an employee from Univar and the other five were from a neighboring business.
