Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’Frank MastropoloCleveland, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
Related
Watch: Mooney vs. Ursuline girls high school basketball
Mooney has defeated Ursuline in six straight meetings.
WVNews
North Marion's Freels a key component of Huskies' success
RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — After losing in the Class AAA state semifinals last spring, North Marion girls basketball has its sights set on the ultimate prize this time around. The Huskies were voted the No. 1 team in AAA in the AP preseason poll and are currently ranked No. 4 with a 4-1 start.
Chittenango boys basketball fights to win at Westhill
SYRACUSE – If the Chittenango boys basketball team is able to repeat its championship feat of a season ago, what happened Thursday night at Westhill will prove a major milestone. […]
WVNews
Transfer Alissa Pili leading way as No. 8 Utah starts 14-0
Utah’s Alissa Pili may be an undersized post player at 6-foot-2. Just don’t tell her that. The scouting report on Pili: A physical presence down low (she attributes that to being an offensive/defensive lineman in football). Difficult to box out (a quality from her wrestling days). Quick reflexes (thanks, volleyball). Talented singer, too (“If I Ain’t Got You” by Alicia Keys is her go-to jam ).
Salem routs Alliance for 4th-straight win
Kami Rohm had a career-high 15 rebounds on the night for the Quakers
Buried on the Depth Chart, UW's Sunday Enters Transfer Portal
The Texas running back had just nine carries in three Husky seasons.
Ursuline snaps 6-game losing streak to rival Mooney
Ursuline held off Cardinal Mooney 45-37 in girls' high school basketball action on Wednesday night.
Brecksville wrestling tops the inaugural 2022-23 Greater Akron/Canton team rankings
As the holiday tournament season concludes, there’s a clearer picture among wrestling teams as to who should be considered the best in the Greater Akron/Canton area. This list will change, and it might as early as this weekend, with some big duals on the docket. A Cut Above the...
University of Akron dominates Northern Illinois in MAC men's basketball
Playing without guard Xavier Castaneda, who was tied for second in scoring in the Mid-American Conference, the University of Akron men’s basketball team shook off a slow start to dominate Northern Illinois 76-51 in the conference opener Tuesday night at Rhodes Arena. UA (9-5, 1-0) outscored the Huskies 48-25 in the second half to take control of the game, sailing to the win. ...
Community remembers local Hall of Fame coach
The gym inside of Boardman High School was a littler quieter Wednesday after the school district lost one of its own.
Comments / 0