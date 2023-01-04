ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

WVNews

North Marion's Freels a key component of Huskies' success

RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — After losing in the Class AAA state semifinals last spring, North Marion girls basketball has its sights set on the ultimate prize this time around. The Huskies were voted the No. 1 team in AAA in the AP preseason poll and are currently ranked No. 4 with a 4-1 start.
WVNews

Transfer Alissa Pili leading way as No. 8 Utah starts 14-0

Utah’s Alissa Pili may be an undersized post player at 6-foot-2. Just don’t tell her that. The scouting report on Pili: A physical presence down low (she attributes that to being an offensive/defensive lineman in football). Difficult to box out (a quality from her wrestling days). Quick reflexes (thanks, volleyball). Talented singer, too (“If I Ain’t Got You” by Alicia Keys is her go-to jam ).
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Akron Beacon Journal

University of Akron dominates Northern Illinois in MAC men's basketball

Playing without guard Xavier Castaneda, who was tied for second in scoring in the Mid-American Conference, the University of Akron men’s basketball team shook off a slow start to dominate Northern Illinois 76-51 in the conference opener Tuesday night at Rhodes Arena. UA (9-5, 1-0) outscored the Huskies 48-25 in the second half to take control of the game, sailing to the win. ...
AKRON, OH

