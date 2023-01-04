PPD: Man surrenders after altercation Police state psychedelic mushrooms and illegal marijuana grow was discovered.

Read full article on original website
Related
1 arrest after fight, shooting at Porterville home
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fight that led to a shooting inside a Porterville home on Sunday ended with one arrest – and the discovery of psychedelic mushrooms and an illegal marijuana grow operation, according to the Porterville Police Department. Officers say they were called to a home in the sub-100 block of East Mountain […]
goldrushcam.com
Tulare County Sheriff's Office Reports Best Western Hotel Employee Caught On Camera Stealing Hotel Safe in Delano (With Video)
January 5, 2023 - The Tulare County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) reports around 7:30 a.m yesterday, TCSO deputies were called to the Best Western Hotel on County Line Road in Delano for a report of theft. Deputies were told a newly hired employee, 21-year-old Elior Rodriguez of Earlimart, took a safe belonging to the hotel that contained money and jewelry valued around $4000.
First degree murder charges and a million dollar bail for Arvin murder suspect
The Kern County Sheriff's Department has also charged Ramon Moreno of Arvin with 2nd degree robbery and evading law enforcement.
KMJ
Suspects Wanted Following Armed Robbery In Dinuba
DINUBA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two men are now on the run following an armed robbery in Dinuba. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. to the Corner Market regarding a robbery. When deputies arrived, they learned that two men walked into...
3 arrested after allegedly pepper-spraying, robbing man in NW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people are in custody after allegedly pepper-spraying and robbing a man in northwest Bakersfield early Wednesday morning, according to a release from the Bakersfield Police Department. Bakersfield police were dispatched to a report of a robbery in progress just after midnight in the 4200 block of Coffee Road, just south […]
Visalia man arrested after Porterville car theft, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 32-year-old man from Visalia was arrested after he allegedly stole a car in Porterville, officials with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said. On Wednesday, shortly after 6:00 a.m., deputies say they were looking for a car that was stolen in Porterville. They added that the victim left her phone […]
Courtroom outburst as man ordered held on $1M bail
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A sobbing woman disrupted court proceedings Wednesday after a man charged with shooting a woman pregnant with his child was ordered held on $1 million bail. “He didn’t do nothing to me,” the woman yelled as she stood up in the gallery. “He didn’t do nothing.” She repeated variations of the […]
Wasco inmate’s death a homicide: coroner
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An inmate who died March 15 after being found unresponsive in his cell at Wasco State Prison was strangled and his death is a homicide, according to coroner’s officials. Scott James Gunter, 59, was pronounced dead about 30 minutes after guards found him unresponsive. He was serving a two-year sentence for […]
Porterville Recorder
Two people accused of trying to cash fraudulent checks arrested
Two people accused of trying to cash fraudulent checks have been arrested. Amonte Porter, 36, and Andrew Juarez, 38 both of Fresno, were arrested. At about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Porterville Police Officers responded to a local bank Porterville regarding subjects attempting to cash fraudulent checks. Officers arrived and contacted Porter and Juarez.
Man shot and killed in Tulare's first homicide of 2023 identified, suspect arrested
The man who was shot and killed in Tulare's first homicide of 2023 has been identified.
Man, 80, has court date moved in double homicide
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 80-year-old man accused of killing his roommates had a hearing postponed one week after his defense lawyer asked for more time. Guadalupe Mojica was arrested June 8 after the deaths of Timothy A. Blevins, 68, and another man whose name hasn’t been released. Their bodies were found the morning of […]
Porterville Recorder
Man accused of stealing car in Porterville tracked down
A man accused of stealing a car in Porterville was arrested. Jose Garcia Reyes, 32 of Visalia, was arrested. Just after 6 a.m. Wednesday, Tulare County Sheriff's Office Deputies were searching for a car that was stolen in Porterville. The victim had left her phone inside of her car, which allowed Deputies to track its location.
2 from Fresno arrested in Porterville with fraudulent checks, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two Fresno men were arrested in Porterville for allegedly attempting to cash fraudulent checks, police officials say. According to the authorities, on Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. officers with the Porterville Police Department responded to a local bank in the city following a report of two individuals trying to cash the checks. […]
One person is dead following an incident in Northwest Bakersfield
According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to the 20500 block of Stockdale Highway after receiving reports of someone shooting at passing vehicles.
Man dies after being shot by Ridgecrest PD and KCSO officers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man is dead after a shooting involving Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Ridgecrest police officers and a suicidal man armed with a firearm, according to a release from KCSO. Around 2:25 a.m., KCSO Ridgecrest substation deputies responded to assist the Ridgecrest Police Department on a call involving a suicidal man […]
Woman shot multiple times in East Bakersfield during domestic violence incident
A woman is recovering from gunshot wounds after being shot during a domestic violence incident in East Bakersfield on Sun, Jan 1.
Bakersfield Californian
BPD looking for suspect in stabbing of security guard at bar
The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man who reportedly stabbed a security guard at a bar after he was asked to produce an identification card. It happened around 9:17 p.m. Dec. 24 at the Sports and Spirits bar, 6633 Ming Ave. The suspect, who was being escorted out of the bar because he refused to show his ID, then stabbed the guard, the BPD wrote in a news release. The security guard survived, BPD added.
55-year-old man arrested for breaking into a home in Visalia
The residents were able to get the man who broke into their home in Visalia out. He was later arrested by police.
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Ridgecrest near Leroy Jackson Park
An officer-involved shooting took place in Ridgecrest near Leroy Jackson Park on Tue, Jan 3. The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. near the intersection of La Mirage Lane and Sahara Drive.
$1M in drilling equipment stolen from pickup: report
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Drilling equipment worth $1 million was reported stolen from a pickup in southwest Bakersfield last month. The tools were removed the night of Dec. 3 from a pickup parked on Wenham Drive, west of Gosford Road and north of White Lane, according to a report filed by Bakersfield police. The pickup’s […]
