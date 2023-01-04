ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville, CA

PPD: Man surrenders after altercation Police state psychedelic mushrooms and illegal marijuana grow was discovered.

By THE RECORDER
Porterville Recorder
 1 day ago
YourCentralValley.com

1 arrest after fight, shooting at Porterville home

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fight that led to a shooting inside a Porterville home on Sunday ended with one arrest – and the discovery of psychedelic mushrooms and an illegal marijuana grow operation, according to the Porterville Police Department. Officers say they were called to a home in the sub-100 block of East Mountain […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
goldrushcam.com

Tulare County Sheriff's Office Reports Best Western Hotel Employee Caught On Camera Stealing Hotel Safe in Delano (With Video)

January 5, 2023 - The Tulare County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) reports around 7:30 a.m yesterday, TCSO deputies were called to the Best Western Hotel on County Line Road in Delano for a report of theft. Deputies were told a newly hired employee, 21-year-old Elior Rodriguez of Earlimart, took a safe belonging to the hotel that contained money and jewelry valued around $4000.
DELANO, CA
KMJ

Suspects Wanted Following Armed Robbery In Dinuba

DINUBA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two men are now on the run following an armed robbery in Dinuba. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. to the Corner Market regarding a robbery. When deputies arrived, they learned that two men walked into...
DINUBA, CA
KGET

3 arrested after allegedly pepper-spraying, robbing man in NW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people are in custody after allegedly pepper-spraying and robbing a man in northwest Bakersfield early Wednesday morning, according to a release from the Bakersfield Police Department. Bakersfield police were dispatched to a report of a robbery in progress just after midnight in the 4200 block of Coffee Road, just south […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Courtroom outburst as man ordered held on $1M bail

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A sobbing woman disrupted court proceedings Wednesday after a man charged with shooting a woman pregnant with his child was ordered held on $1 million bail. “He didn’t do nothing to me,” the woman yelled as she stood up in the gallery. “He didn’t do nothing.” She repeated variations of the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Wasco inmate’s death a homicide: coroner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An inmate who died March 15 after being found unresponsive in his cell at Wasco State Prison was strangled and his death is a homicide, according to coroner’s officials. Scott James Gunter, 59, was pronounced dead about 30 minutes after guards found him unresponsive. He was serving a two-year sentence for […]
WASCO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Two people accused of trying to cash fraudulent checks arrested

Two people accused of trying to cash fraudulent checks have been arrested. Amonte Porter, 36, and Andrew Juarez, 38 both of Fresno, were arrested. At about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Porterville Police Officers responded to a local bank Porterville regarding subjects attempting to cash fraudulent checks. Officers arrived and contacted Porter and Juarez.
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET

Man, 80, has court date moved in double homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 80-year-old man accused of killing his roommates had a hearing postponed one week after his defense lawyer asked for more time. Guadalupe Mojica was arrested June 8 after the deaths of Timothy A. Blevins, 68, and another man whose name hasn’t been released. Their bodies were found the morning of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Porterville Recorder

Man accused of stealing car in Porterville tracked down

A man accused of stealing a car in Porterville was arrested. Jose Garcia Reyes, 32 of Visalia, was arrested. Just after 6 a.m. Wednesday, Tulare County Sheriff's Office Deputies were searching for a car that was stolen in Porterville. The victim had left her phone inside of her car, which allowed Deputies to track its location.
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET

Man dies after being shot by Ridgecrest PD and KCSO officers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man is dead after a shooting involving Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Ridgecrest police officers and a suicidal man armed with a firearm, according to a release from KCSO. Around 2:25 a.m., KCSO Ridgecrest substation deputies responded to assist the Ridgecrest Police Department on a call involving a suicidal man […]
RIDGECREST, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD looking for suspect in stabbing of security guard at bar

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man who reportedly stabbed a security guard at a bar after he was asked to produce an identification card. It happened around 9:17 p.m. Dec. 24 at the Sports and Spirits bar, 6633 Ming Ave. The suspect, who was being escorted out of the bar because he refused to show his ID, then stabbed the guard, the BPD wrote in a news release. The security guard survived, BPD added.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

$1M in drilling equipment stolen from pickup: report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Drilling equipment worth $1 million was reported stolen from a pickup in southwest Bakersfield last month. The tools were removed the night of Dec. 3 from a pickup parked on Wenham Drive, west of Gosford Road and north of White Lane, according to a report filed by Bakersfield police. The pickup’s […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

