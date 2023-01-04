Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
ADOC said an inmate escaped this evening from his required job site
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama Department of Corrections said an inmate has escaped this evening and is asking the public to contact them if they see the inmate of have any information. Linwood Harris, who is serving a 15-year sentence for third degree robbery, left his assigned job at Maaco...
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man confirmed dead at Staton Correctional facility
Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed on Wednesday the death of an incarcerated individual at Staton Correctional facility. Brandon Taylor, a 39-year-old incarcerated man at the Elmore County facility, was found unresponsive in his bed...
WTVM
Auburn officers arrest two juveniles on burglary, theft charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn officers arrested two juveniles on burglary and theft charges. On Jan. 1, Auburn officers arrested two 15-year-old juveniles, from Auburn, AL and Tuskegee, AL, on felony juvenile complaints charging each with burglary third degree and theft of property second degree. One of the juveniles was...
WSFA
Vigil held for slain Montgomery 14-year-old
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The community is rallying around the family of a Montgomery 14-year-old shot one day after Christmas. Around 200 people came out to a candlelight vigil for Deanthony Vickers Jr. at the True Word of Life Worship Center. “Kind of heartbroken, but at the same time, I’m...
WTVM
15-year-old becomes Lee County Sheriff for the day
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - One lucky 15-year-old got to be the sheriff of Lee County for a day. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office rolled into another day of their Sheriff for the Day program. Dustin Merritt, 15, assumed the duties of Sheriff Jay Jones. The teen learned more...
elmoreautauganews.com
Opelika – Theft of Property 2 Degree Suspects Identified
The Opelika Police Department notified Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and advised they have identified the two suspects wanted for a felony retail theft investigation. On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, Opelika Police Investigators released a photo of two unknown subjects wanted for a felony retail theft. The offense occurred, Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Best Buy, 2147 Tiger Town Parkway, Opelika, Alabama. Investigators say the pictured suspects, two adult females, entered the business at about 1:34 p.m. and concealed over $2,000.00 worth of merchandise under their clothing. The suspects left the business without paying for the merchandise.
Late-night wreck kills Alabama man when SUV strikes embankment, state troopers say
An Alabama man was killed late Wednesday night when his SUV overturned and struck an embankment, state police said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, and claimed the life of a Ramer, Alabama, man. The crash occurred when the 1996 Ford Explorer driven by Aaron Michael Bridges,...
wvasfm.org
Montgomery teenager is a victim of homicide
An 18-year-old is Montgomery's latest homicide victim. Montgomery Police are conducting an investigation into the death of 18-year-old Willie Grant. MPD and Fire Medics responded to a local hospital on Tuesday around 11:45 p.m. in reference to subjects shot. Grant, who sustained a fatal gunshot wound was pronounced dead. Two...
WSFA
Man killed in triple Montgomery shooting involving 2 minors identified
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a man killed in a shooting Tuesday that also involved two injured juveniles. Montgomery police officers and medics responded to a local hospital at 11:45 p.m. where they learned that Willie Grant, 18, of Montgomery, had died from his injuries. Police said the two unnamed juveniles suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
alabamanews.net
Man Dies in Butler County Crash
State Troopers say a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, has claimed the life of a Ramer man. The crash happened when the 1996 Ford Explorer driven by Aaron Michael Bridges, 33, left the roadway, overturned, and struck an embankment. Bridges was pronounced deceased at...
WALA-TV FOX10
Selma man dies in Monroe County crash
MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash in Monroe County last week has claimed the life of a Selma man. Matthew C. Hamm, 29, was critically injured when the 2002 Ford Expedition, in which he was a passenger, left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned at about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 26, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
WSFA
Man found dead in Montgomery, police say
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man was found dead Tuesday evening. According to police, officers and medics were called around 6:45 p.m. to the area of Goodwyn Drive after a report of a man unresponsive. At the scene, police say the man was pronounced dead. His identity...
WSFA
Montgomery EMA confirms damage from possible tornado
Possible tornado damages parts of Montgomery. An overnight fire damaged an abandoned hotel in Montgomery hotel. Huntingdon College student nominated for humanitarian award needs votes to win. Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:00 AM UTC. A Huntingdon College student is a finalist for a one-of-a- kind award and your votes...
WSFA
Longtime Montgomery County deputy retires
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office celebrated one of its own as he headed into retirement. On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office bid farewell to Lt. Robert Irsik, who dedicated nearly three decades of his life to protecting and serving the community. Irsik has always had...
WSFA
Montgomery police: Man killed, 2 juveniles injured in shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has died and two juveniles are recovering after a shooting in Montgomery Tuesday. According to Montgomery police, officers and medics responded to a local hospital at 11:45 p.m. There, officers learned a man had suffered fatal injuries from a shooting. Two juveniles had also suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery County Mugshots 12/16/22-12/31/22
Check out Montgomery County Mugshots from 12/16/22-12/31/22. All are innocent unless proven guilty.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police: 2022 Homicide Numbers Drop from 2021, 2020
The Montgomery Police Department has released its homicide numbers for 2022, which show a drop from the previous two years. Montgomery police say in 2022, there were 61 homicides. MPD says 66% of those cases have been solved. By comparison, 2021 had 77 homicides. 81% of those cases were solved.
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes County residents counted safe after storms
Lowndes County residents were counted safe Wednesday morning after storms passed through late Tuesday evening, causing damages in Autauga, Elmore, Chilton, Montgomery, and Perry counties. According to Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency Director Rodney Rudolph, officials received no reports of damages. “We didn’t sustain damage,” Rudolph said. “We watched conditions...
WSFA
Couple happy to be alive after EF2 tornado hits Lake Jordan in Elmore County
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mike and Linda Crowell say Tuesday’s severe weather happened as fast as a heartbeat. “I told my wife, just get as flat to the floor as you can,” Mr. Crowell recalled. The two were taking shelter in their master bathroom closet. Ten minutes...
WSFA
Opelika police asking for public’s help in identifying two theft suspects
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying theft suspects. On December 22, the suspects entered Best Buy in Tiger Town Parkway at approximately 1:34 p.m., where they stole more than $2,000 worth of merchandise. Surveillance video shows the first suspect,...
