Effective: 2023-01-05 15:16:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-06 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Pearl River The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi West Hobolochitto Creek Near McNeil affecting Pearl River County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi East Hobolochitto Creek Near Caesar affecting Pearl River County. For the West Hobolochitto Creek...including McNeil...Minor flooding is forecast. For the East Hobolochitto Creek...including Caesar...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...East Hobolochitto Creek Near Caesar. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Water over a few roads in the city of Picayune will cause traffic problems. School bus traffic may need alternate routes. A few homes on Northwood Drive will be threatened. Beech Street and Westchester Subdivision below the confluence of the east and west branches is subject to flooding in low places. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:45 PM CST Thursday the stage was 16.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:45 PM CST Thursday was 17.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 7.3 feet early Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.4 feet on 02/26/2013. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

