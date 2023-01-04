Read full article on original website
Related
7 Dry January tips for quitting drinking in the new year
A new year is nearly upon us, meaning thousands of people are about to attempt Dry January 2023.The aim of Dry January is to go alcohol-free for 31 days, offering your body and mind the chance for a reset. The initiative is in its 11th year and its popularity is rising.A recent study estimated that one in seven (17 per cent) of UK adults will take part in Dry January in 2023.But staying committed to being alcohol-free for 31 days can be challenging, especially for those socialising where alcohol is likely to be consumed. Studies have shown that a third...
EverydayHealth.com
Doing Dry January? 5 Hacks for Giving Up Alcohol
The first few days of Dry January — the month when some people choose to abstain from alcohol entirely — were probably a breeze. You were just coming off the holiday season, when you may have been drinking more than usual. A break felt like just what your body needed.
What happens to your body when you do dry January
As many of us may have indulged in far too many glasses of wine over Christmas, so taking part in Dry January might be a good opportunity to give the liver a bit of break. The popular sobriety challenge has been around for a few years now, but some people might not see the point if you are just going to crack open a can again on 1 February.
Dry January: Why some people are staying sober — and seeing benefits
Mahina Douglas, who lives in the suburbs of Baltimore, says she loves to socialize. But after the holidays, she's been thinking about cutting back on alcohol. "I just felt like my drinking was getting, I guess a little more than I was comfortable with it being," Douglas said.She decided to try "Dry January" — a monthlong sobriety challenge. She even hired Molly Desch, a "sobriety coach.""Dry January actually has a ton of benefits — aside from the health benefits, you have cleaner skin, you'll sleep better, you'll also save money," Desch said.According to consumer insight group Veylinx, 54% of Americans say...
Fighting the holiday blues? Drinking may not be the answer. How Dry January can help
The pandemic intensified the loneliness and increased alcohol consumption many people experience around the holidays. Can cutting out alcohol for a month help? Here’s what experts say.
The Best Morning Tea To Sip On This Winter For Faster Weight Loss
What’s more soothing than sipping on a hot cup of tea on a quiet winter morning? Tea is a fantastic morning beverage for so many reasons: it can give you a bit of a caffeine boost, it warms you from the inside out, and it even offers a wealth of health benefits—including when it comes to weight loss. That’s right: not only is tea tasty and relaxing, but it can also help you slim down. And as it turns out, there’s one variety in particular that’s perfect for doing just that: green tea.
News Channel Nebraska
Worried about your drinking? Here's how to check it
There are lots of great reasons to decide to go "dry" in January and give up alcohol. Perhaps you imbibed a bit too much over the holidays or want to start a diet or exercise routine and can't afford the calories or the zap in energy and motivation that drinking can bring.
boldsky.com
New Year 2023: How To Cure A Hangover Headache? Tips And Tricks
Headaches are no fun - and when it is because of a hangover? Oh, so unpleasant. I have to be honest with you guys here. Despite the fact that limiting your alcohol consumption in one sitting is the best way to avoid a hangover headache, we have also included some tips to reduce your chances of having a headache, as well as ways to ease your pain if you have already experienced one.
There are health benefits to skipping booze during "Dry January"
MIAMI - Mahina Douglas says she loves to socialize but after the holidays she's been thinking about cutting back on alcohol. "I just felt like my drinking was getting, I guess a little more than I was comfortable with it being," Douglas said. She decided to try "Dry January," a month-long sobriety challenge. She even hired Molly Desch, a "sobriety coach". "Dry January actually has a ton of benefits, aside from the health benefits, you have cleaner skin, you'll sleep better, you'll also save money," Desch said. Consumer insight group Veylinx says 54 percent of Americans say they...
If Dry January is too much for you, try its more lenient cousin—Damp January
Damp January allows people to reflect on their relationship with alcohol while not going cold turkey. Is it right for you?
How beneficial is it to stop drinking for "Dry January"?
After the holidays, many Americans consider cutting back on alcohol for "Dry January." CBS News' Michael George takes a look at some of the potential health benefits and tips to help you succeed.
AHA News: Want a short-term New Year's resolution you may be able to keep? Try Dry January.
American Heart Association News -- For many people, New Year's resolutions fall flat on their face by the first of February. But what if your "New Year, New You" is only supposed to last a month? Enter Dry January, a promise to not drink alcohol for 31 days. Launched a decade ago as a public health initiative by a British group, the practice has gained popularity on this side of the Atlantic. A 2022 national survey suggested that up to 35% of drinking-age U.S. adults...
MedicalXpress
Dry January: Giving up alcohol can mean better sleep, weight loss and more energy
As the holidays end, millions of Americans give up alcohol during a month-long sobriety challenge called "Dry January." During a time of multiple celebrations, alcohol consumption can easily get away from us. One glass becomes two, two glasses become three, and suddenly, the bottle's gone. "Addiction sneaks up on you,"...
The One Detox Cleanse Nutritionists Swear By To Melt Holiday Weight
It’s January, the holiday season is over, and it’s time to get back in shape! With the new year, many people’s resolutions are to eat healthier, work out more, and lose weight. We agree: the best way to start the year is to stay fit and healthy! Unfortunately, it can be challenging for those who went overboard with eating during the holidays to get back on track with weight loss goals–even if you tried to prepare a weight-loss-friendly holiday meal, weight gain always slips through the cracks. One tried-and-true method for losing the holiday bloat is detoxing.
Why Dry January may be worth a shot after months of holiday drinking
Many people will participate in Dry January, where they ditch alcohol for the month. Many of us have been toasting and putting back a few drinks between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, a behavior that can have an effect on the human body.
What Is No Joe January? Why You Should Consider Giving Up Coffee in January
You may have heard of Dry January, the annual tradition of forgoing alcoholic drinks and going sober for the first month of the year. You also may know about Whole30, the elimination diet where you give avoid grains, legumes, dairy, alcohol, added and artificial sugar and foods with common additives that many also try each year during January. But this year, a growing number of people are starting to give up coffee for 30 days, in a trend becoming known as No Joe January.
Dietitians Tell Us How To Effectively Meal Plan For Weight Loss
This post has been updated since its initial publish date to include more expert insight. Losing weight healthily doesn’t happen overnight, and is possible with the help of a balanced diet, regular exercise, ample hydration and a consistent sl...
Is Diet Soda Really Better For You? We Asked Health Experts
We probably don’t have to tell you twice that you should avoid excessive amounts of sugary soda if you want to lead a healthy life. It’s no secret that sugar can be detrimental to your body when you have too much of it. For this reason, many people o...
Take more breaks at work, put your head in the freezer … an expert’s eight simple tips for better sleep
‘We’re built for sleep,’ according to the psychologist Aric Prather, yet many of us still struggle to overcome insomnia. He talks us through his ‘prescription’
8 weight-loss myths to ditch in the new year, from cutting carbs to doing too much cardio
You don't need to do cardio, cut out carbs, or stop eating in the evening to lose fat, weight-loss experts told Insider.
Comments / 0