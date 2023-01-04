ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

NorthcentralPA.com

PA troopers searching for fugitive on the run in Pennsylvania

Authorities in Pennsylvania are searching for a 30 year-old man named Scott Oliver, who is considered armed and dangerous, after he allegedly killed his 35 year-old girlfriend, Jessica Romano. The incident occurred on Tuesday night at their home in Foster Township, Luzerne County. When police were called to the couple's home on Woodhaven Drive at 6:56 p.m., Romano was taken to the hospital where she later died. Oliver fled into the woods after the shooting and a warrant has been issued for his arrest on homicide charges. If you have any information on Oliver's whereabouts, please call 911.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Man admits to trafficking 36 guns in multi-county straw purchase scheme

NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man admitted to operating a gun trafficking organization during which prosecutors said he purchased 36 firearms in eight counties in less than three months and illegally transferred them to others using straw purchase schemes. Daniel Sharif Lucas, 23, of the 5500 block of Irving Street,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NEWS10 ABC

Pennsylvania State Police speak on arrest of Bryan Kohberger

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PA State Police along with the Monroe County District Attorney held a press conference to discuss the apprehension of Bryan C. Kohberger. Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody by members of Troop N and the Special Emergency Response in connection to the homicides of four University of Idaho students on […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report

Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report. Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; …. Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report. Kingston Fire Displaces 9, Kills 1 | Eyewitness News …. Kingston Fire Displaces 9, Kills 1 | Eyewitness News 4:30 am. Recap of Bryan Kohberger’s day...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Man left dog tied at Iowa airport as he boarded flight to N.J.: police

A New Jersey man faces animal cruelty charges after police in Iowa say he left his 1-year-old dog tied outside an airport before boarding a flight home to Newark. The 24-year-old paid for his dog to fly with him on Dec. 29, 2022, but didn’t know he needed to bring his own crate to the airport in Des Moines, according to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
DES MOINES, IA
NBC Philadelphia

Deaths of Couple Found Inside Delaware County Home Ruled a Double Homicide

The deaths of a couple who were found inside a Delaware County home Monday night have been ruled a double homicide. Pennsylvania State Troopers went to the single-family home along Highland Drive in Chester Heights around 5:15 p.m. for a "welfare check," State Police, Troop K, Media Barracks, said in a brief news release Tuesday morning. They found the bodies of Rita Zajko, 69, and Richard Zajko, 72, inside.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Truck Fled Scene After Monday Side-Swipe Incident

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP PA – A vehicle driven by a 59-year-old Bechtelsville man, traveling Monday (Jan. 2, 2023) at 4:20 p.m. on Forgedale Road near Fenstermacher Lane, was side-swiped in a hit-and-run incident, Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop L Barracks in Reading reported. No one was injured. The driver...
BECHTELSVILLE, PA
KXLY

How police used genealogy to find the Idaho murder suspect

MOSCOW, Idaho — There are many ways to process and find DNA matches, like when police are unable to pin down a suspect. In the University of Idaho murder investigation, police used a process called genealogy, which was also used to find the Golden State killer and a serial rapist from Pullman in a cold case from 18 years ago.
MOSCOW, ID
WBRE

Priest dies after serving community for over 70 years

CRESCO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monsignor Arthur James Kaschenbach, a priest of the Diocese of Scranton, had passed away after serving the community for over 70 years. Kaschenbach passed away on Tuesday afternoon and Bolock Funeral Home will be handling all of the arrangements. According to Reverand John Polednak, two viewings will be held in […]
CRESCO, PA

