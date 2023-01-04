Read full article on original website
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
A former student of Bryan Kohberger discusses behavioral shift following Idaho killingsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
According to a lawyer, the suspect in the Idaho college student killings wants to bypass the extradition hearing.GodwinMoscow, ID
Public Defender Anne Taylor has been identified as the defense lawyer for Idaho murder suspect Bryan KohbergerJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
According to various news sources, police used DNA databases to identify the perpetrator in the Idaho murdersMalek SherifMoscow, ID
( CNN ) - The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in November gave up extradition from his home state of Pennsylvania so that he could face murder charges in Idaho.
fox29.com
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's dad mentioned WSU SWAT shooting in new police bodycam
MOSCOW, Idaho - Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger and his father mentioned a Washington State University shooting to an Indiana deputy during a traffic stop on their cross-country trip to Pennsylvania in mid-December, new bodycam footage reveals, along with the suspect's voice. The encounter happened several hours before state police...
Judge issues gag order on Idaho murders, suspect headed back to Idaho
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — According to the warden, Bryan Kohberger is no longer locked up in the Monroe County Correctional Facility. He's heading back to Idaho, where he will face four counts of first-degree murder for the brutal deaths of four University of Idaho students. On November 13, Kaylee...
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's new defense attorney identified
Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of ambushing four Idaho students in November, has been assigned a provisional defense attorney from Coeur d'Alene.
Amber Alert for 7-month-old abducted in NJ leads U.S. Marshals to make arrest in Chester, Pa.
A man was taken to into custody by U.S. Marshals following an Amber Alert in New Jersey and Pennsylvania for an abducted child on Thursday morning.
koze.com
Court Docs: Kohberger Traveled to Clarkston in Hours Following Alleged Quadruple Murders
MOSCOW, ID – A Probable Cause Affidavit says 28-year-old Brian Kohberger traveled to Clarkston just hours after the alleged murders of four University of Idaho students in mid-November. The documents also state that cell phone records also indicate that he was in the area of King Road at least a dozen times leading up to the stabbings.
Accused Killer Bryan Kohberger Headed To Idaho: Pennsylvania State Police
Suspected Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger waived his extradition at a hearing in Monroe County on Tuesday, Jan. 3, a move that will speed up his transfer to authorities in the Gem State, Pennsylvania State Police said. The 28-year-old Washington State University criminology doctoral candidate was arrested in Mount Pocono on...
PA troopers searching for fugitive on the run in Pennsylvania
Authorities in Pennsylvania are searching for a 30 year-old man named Scott Oliver, who is considered armed and dangerous, after he allegedly killed his 35 year-old girlfriend, Jessica Romano. The incident occurred on Tuesday night at their home in Foster Township, Luzerne County. When police were called to the couple's home on Woodhaven Drive at 6:56 p.m., Romano was taken to the hospital where she later died. Oliver fled into the woods after the shooting and a warrant has been issued for his arrest on homicide charges. If you have any information on Oliver's whereabouts, please call 911.
Mercury
Man admits to trafficking 36 guns in multi-county straw purchase scheme
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man admitted to operating a gun trafficking organization during which prosecutors said he purchased 36 firearms in eight counties in less than three months and illegally transferred them to others using straw purchase schemes. Daniel Sharif Lucas, 23, of the 5500 block of Irving Street,...
Pennsylvania State Police speak on arrest of Bryan Kohberger
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PA State Police along with the Monroe County District Attorney held a press conference to discuss the apprehension of Bryan C. Kohberger. Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody by members of Troop N and the Special Emergency Response in connection to the homicides of four University of Idaho students on […]
pahomepage.com
Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report
Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report. Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; …. Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report. Kingston Fire Displaces 9, Kills 1 | Eyewitness News …. Kingston Fire Displaces 9, Kills 1 | Eyewitness News 4:30 am. Recap of Bryan Kohberger’s day...
PennLive.com
Man left dog tied at Iowa airport as he boarded flight to N.J.: police
A New Jersey man faces animal cruelty charges after police in Iowa say he left his 1-year-old dog tied outside an airport before boarding a flight home to Newark. The 24-year-old paid for his dog to fly with him on Dec. 29, 2022, but didn’t know he needed to bring his own crate to the airport in Des Moines, according to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
Family unsure about Kohberger’s connection to Moscow murder victims
The arrest came the same day as family and friends gathered to celebrate the lives of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen on Friday.
NBC Philadelphia
Deaths of Couple Found Inside Delaware County Home Ruled a Double Homicide
The deaths of a couple who were found inside a Delaware County home Monday night have been ruled a double homicide. Pennsylvania State Troopers went to the single-family home along Highland Drive in Chester Heights around 5:15 p.m. for a "welfare check," State Police, Troop K, Media Barracks, said in a brief news release Tuesday morning. They found the bodies of Rita Zajko, 69, and Richard Zajko, 72, inside.
Philly man sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling illegal drugs in Centre County
A Philadelphia man was sentenced Thursday to at least a decade in state prison for selling large amounts of illegal drugs in Centre County.
sanatogapost.com
Truck Fled Scene After Monday Side-Swipe Incident
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP PA – A vehicle driven by a 59-year-old Bechtelsville man, traveling Monday (Jan. 2, 2023) at 4:20 p.m. on Forgedale Road near Fenstermacher Lane, was side-swiped in a hit-and-run incident, Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop L Barracks in Reading reported. No one was injured. The driver...
AMBER ALERT CANCELED: 7-month-old NJ girl found safe
New Jersey State Police had been searching for Emerie Rivera after she was reported abducted in the city of Vineland in Cumberland County around 11 p.m. Wednesday.
KXLY
How police used genealogy to find the Idaho murder suspect
MOSCOW, Idaho — There are many ways to process and find DNA matches, like when police are unable to pin down a suspect. In the University of Idaho murder investigation, police used a process called genealogy, which was also used to find the Golden State killer and a serial rapist from Pullman in a cold case from 18 years ago.
Priest dies after serving community for over 70 years
CRESCO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monsignor Arthur James Kaschenbach, a priest of the Diocese of Scranton, had passed away after serving the community for over 70 years. Kaschenbach passed away on Tuesday afternoon and Bolock Funeral Home will be handling all of the arrangements. According to Reverand John Polednak, two viewings will be held in […]
Pa. man accused of killing mailman dies while in jail: report
A Pennsylvania man accused of killing a mailman last year died while in custody, according to a story from TribLive. Eric Kortz, 54, had previously been diagnosed with terminal cancer, the news outlet said, citing court records. He had been held in Butler County Prison. Kortz’s lawyers had filed a...
