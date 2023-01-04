The mastermind behind the college admissions scam was sentenced this week to 3.5 years in federal prison, the longest sentence doled out in a case. William “Rick” Singer was the central figure in the case — known as Operation Varsity Blues — in which wealthy parents paid huge sums to cheat on standardized tests, bribe university coaches and administrators who had influence over admissions, and then lie about it to authorities, CNN reported.

BOSTON, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO