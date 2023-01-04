ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prison Sentence Announced For Mastermind Of College Admissions Scandal

William "Rick" Singer, ringleader of the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal, was reportedly sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison on Wednesday. The 62-year-old pled guilty to several counts of racketeering and money laundering in 2019 after cooperating with authorities and wearing a wire. The operation involved bribery, entrance exam cheating, and other false claims to get students into schools as "elite recruited athletes."
'Varsity Blues' Conspiracy Mastermind Sentenced to 3.5 Years

The mastermind behind the college admissions scam was sentenced this week to 3.5 years in federal prison, the longest sentence doled out in a case. William “Rick” Singer was the central figure in the case — known as Operation Varsity Blues — in which wealthy parents paid huge sums to cheat on standardized tests, bribe university coaches and administrators who had influence over admissions, and then lie about it to authorities, CNN reported.
