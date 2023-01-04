ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre Daily

Report: NFL Decides Bills-Bengals ‘MNF’ Game Will Not Resume

The NFL will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was began on Monday, according to the Associated Press. The original postponement came after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suddenly collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest. The Monday Night Football game was suspended and later postponed in the first...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Miami signs Mike Glennon to practice squad amid QB injuries

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins signed veteran quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad Wednesday amid injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. Tagovailoa has been out since suffering a concussion in a Week 16 loss to Green Bay. Bridgewater, who started in last week’s loss...
ARIZONA STATE
Centre Daily

NFL Insider Lays Out AFC Playoff Scenarios If Bills-Bengals Is Not Finished

CINCINNATI — ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter provided another update on the NFL scheduling headache involving the Bengals and Bills. Like Mike Florio, Schefter does not believe the game will get finished. He then dove into the possible playoff solutions with two of the AFC's top-three seeds having played one fewer game than everyone else.
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Patriots Path to Playoffs: Can They Beat Elite QB?

For the New England Patriots to make the playoffs, they'll have to do something they haven't all season:. Beat an elite quarterback. The Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen would certainly do the trick. The Pats are in position to earn a playoff berth because they've feasted on backup quarterbacks who were...
BUFFALO, NY
The Greeneville Sun

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) questionable vs. Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was limited in practice Thursday and listed as questionable to play in Saturday's pivotal game against the visiting Tennessee Titans. The Jaguars (8-8), winners of four in a row, are AFC South champions with a victory or tie versus the Titans (7-9) on Saturday night. Tennessee, which has lost six straight games, must win on Saturday to capture the division title. Lawrence, who is nursing...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Centre Daily

Colts get their QB in Latest ESPN Mock Draft

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has been a popular choice in early NFL mock drafts for the Indianapolis Colts. Stroud was picked by the Colts in a November Mock Draft mock draft that we called a "shock". Why?. Because the Colts picked Stroud at No. 14. We made two predictions...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Dak Prescott: Cowboys No. 1 Strength - Or Playoff Weakness?

One word we can all agree on when it comes to defining the on-field work of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is ... Since returning from his season-opening hand injury, Prescott leads the NFL in interceptions, as 13 of his 14 total picks have come since his return in Week 7. The increasing amount of turnovers has made some call the Cowboys' signal-caller a "weak link."
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Bills Provide Positive Update On Damar Hamlin’s Health Status

CINCINNATI — The Buffalo Bills posted an update on Damar Hamlin's health Thursday morning. "Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," The team tweeted. "While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. We are grateful for the love and support we have received."
Centre Daily

5 Free Agents Who Could Help Colts Defense in 2023

The lone positive constant for the Indianapolis Colts in 2022, the defense has stood tall against the difficult competition, all while trying to support a lifeless offensive counterpart. With the offseason approaching for the Colts, there are question marks on players like Yannick Ngakoue and Bobby Okereke, to name a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
10 Tampa Bay

Bucs' Mike Evans named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

TAMPA, Fla. — After his stellar performance against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, the team announced Wednesday. He and teammate Chris Godwin, are the only wide receivers in franchise history to receive...
TAMPA, FL
Centre Daily

Five Biggest Takeaways from Hawks Win Over Kings

Basketball fans on the east coast who stayed up late to watch the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings were rewarded with an excellent contest. Atlanta narrowly defeated Sacramento 120-117 to snap their four-game losing streak. Below are our five biggest takeaways from last night's game. Trae Young.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Centre Daily

Ranking Broncos’ Most Linked HC Candidates in 2023

The Denver Broncos must get the next head coach hire correct. That search begins after the final game of the season. The Broncos have stated that the interview process begins the week of January 9 and are committed to doing what it takes to get the coach they want and need. There is a long list of candidates who could get an interview, but there are only a handful that the new Walton/Penner ownership group at Dove Valley has been linked to at the moment.
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

The Current State of the Las Vegas Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev.--As the Las Vegas Raiders' disappointing season ends this weekend; the NFL was almost merciful in announcing that the 2022 season will end one day sooner, on Saturday. I have talked extensively to people around the NFL and the team, and here is the latest information:. When I broke...
LAS VEGAS, NV

