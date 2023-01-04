Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Tom Brady's Bucs vs. Falcons: How Losing Helps Atlanta in NFL Draft
The Atlanta Falcons are out of playoff contention and currently sit with the seventh overall pick in the NFL Draft, so could a loss to the Buccaneers help them?
Centre Daily
Report: NFL Decides Bills-Bengals ‘MNF’ Game Will Not Resume
The NFL will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was began on Monday, according to the Associated Press. The original postponement came after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suddenly collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest. The Monday Night Football game was suspended and later postponed in the first...
FOX Sports
Miami signs Mike Glennon to practice squad amid QB injuries
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins signed veteran quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad Wednesday amid injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. Tagovailoa has been out since suffering a concussion in a Week 16 loss to Green Bay. Bridgewater, who started in last week’s loss...
Centre Daily
NFL Insider Lays Out AFC Playoff Scenarios If Bills-Bengals Is Not Finished
CINCINNATI — ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter provided another update on the NFL scheduling headache involving the Bengals and Bills. Like Mike Florio, Schefter does not believe the game will get finished. He then dove into the possible playoff solutions with two of the AFC's top-three seeds having played one fewer game than everyone else.
Centre Daily
Patriots Path to Playoffs: Can They Beat Elite QB?
For the New England Patriots to make the playoffs, they'll have to do something they haven't all season:. Beat an elite quarterback. The Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen would certainly do the trick. The Pats are in position to earn a playoff berth because they've feasted on backup quarterbacks who were...
Centre Daily
Jim Harbaugh On NFL Rumors: “I Think I Will Be Coaching Michigan Next Year”
Contrary to reports earlier this week suggesting he would jump to the NFL if offered the opportunity, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh told Queen City News' Will Kunkel he believes he will still be leading the Wolverines next season. “Although no one knows the future, I think I will be coaching...
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) questionable vs. Titans
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was limited in practice Thursday and listed as questionable to play in Saturday's pivotal game against the visiting Tennessee Titans. The Jaguars (8-8), winners of four in a row, are AFC South champions with a victory or tie versus the Titans (7-9) on Saturday night. Tennessee, which has lost six straight games, must win on Saturday to capture the division title. Lawrence, who is nursing...
Centre Daily
Colts get their QB in Latest ESPN Mock Draft
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has been a popular choice in early NFL mock drafts for the Indianapolis Colts. Stroud was picked by the Colts in a November Mock Draft mock draft that we called a "shock". Why?. Because the Colts picked Stroud at No. 14. We made two predictions...
Centre Daily
Dak Prescott: Cowboys No. 1 Strength - Or Playoff Weakness?
One word we can all agree on when it comes to defining the on-field work of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is ... Since returning from his season-opening hand injury, Prescott leads the NFL in interceptions, as 13 of his 14 total picks have come since his return in Week 7. The increasing amount of turnovers has made some call the Cowboys' signal-caller a "weak link."
Centre Daily
Bills Provide Positive Update On Damar Hamlin’s Health Status
CINCINNATI — The Buffalo Bills posted an update on Damar Hamlin's health Thursday morning. "Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," The team tweeted. "While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. We are grateful for the love and support we have received."
Centre Daily
5 Free Agents Who Could Help Colts Defense in 2023
The lone positive constant for the Indianapolis Colts in 2022, the defense has stood tall against the difficult competition, all while trying to support a lifeless offensive counterpart. With the offseason approaching for the Colts, there are question marks on players like Yannick Ngakoue and Bobby Okereke, to name a...
Bucs' Mike Evans named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
TAMPA, Fla. — After his stellar performance against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, the team announced Wednesday. He and teammate Chris Godwin, are the only wide receivers in franchise history to receive...
Centre Daily
Five Biggest Takeaways from Hawks Win Over Kings
Basketball fans on the east coast who stayed up late to watch the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings were rewarded with an excellent contest. Atlanta narrowly defeated Sacramento 120-117 to snap their four-game losing streak. Below are our five biggest takeaways from last night's game. Trae Young.
Bucs vs. Falcons injury report: 5 players miss practice for Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their initial injury report for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Atlanta Falcons, and there are some big names who weren’t on the practice field Wednesday. Five players missed Wednesday’s practice: Wide receiver Julio Jones, cornerback Carlton Davis III, safety Logan Ryan, offensive...
Centre Daily
Ranking Broncos’ Most Linked HC Candidates in 2023
The Denver Broncos must get the next head coach hire correct. That search begins after the final game of the season. The Broncos have stated that the interview process begins the week of January 9 and are committed to doing what it takes to get the coach they want and need. There is a long list of candidates who could get an interview, but there are only a handful that the new Walton/Penner ownership group at Dove Valley has been linked to at the moment.
Centre Daily
New York Giants Injury Report: Leonard Williams, Azeez Ojulari Don’t Practice
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll insisted on Wednesday that no decisions have been made regarding which of his starters and key reserves will play in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Eagles. But the team's initial injury report could provide clues as to who will sit. Among those whom...
Centre Daily
The Current State of the Las Vegas Raiders
HENDERSON, Nev.--As the Las Vegas Raiders' disappointing season ends this weekend; the NFL was almost merciful in announcing that the 2022 season will end one day sooner, on Saturday. I have talked extensively to people around the NFL and the team, and here is the latest information:. When I broke...
