Police investigating fire that destroyed 5 Illinois businesses

MENDOTA, Ill. (WTVO) — Officials are still investigating that cause of a massive fire in Mendota that destroyed several businesses, including a beloved pet shop.

Police said that five businesses were destroyed. It took fire crews until 3 a.m. to fully contain the blaze. No one was hurt, but several animals were killed in the fire.

A GoFundMe page was created for the owners of UJ Pet Shop to help them rebuild. Family members said that they were hoping to expand their business before the fire.

