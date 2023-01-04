Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
Damar Hamlin’s Uncle: Powerful Quote That Everyone Should Read
The entire sports world and even those outside the sports and NFL world are thinking, pulling and praying for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The Bills second-year safety went into cardiac arrest during last night's Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was given CPR on the field at Paycor Stadium and his heartbeat was restored, according to a statement from the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday.
Photos and videos captured raw emotions and the moment of prayer among Damar Hamlin's teammates in the moments after he collapsed mid-game
Damar Hamlin's injury left players on both teams in shock, and his teammates gathered in prayer as he was treated on the field.
Damar Hamlin's Uncle Says Former Pitt Safety is Progressing
There is some good news for former Pitt Panthers star Damar Hamlin.
Bills DB Damar Hamlin: Vitals Normal, But Placed on Breathing Tube in Critical Condition
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is in critical condition following a scary on-field injury against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night, has normal vitals has but been put on a breathing tube, per a statement from Hamlin's marketing rep, Jordan Rooney. Rooney took to Twitter after Monday's game was postponed...
Damar Hamlin Collapses on Field During ‘Monday Night Football’ Game
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after collapsing during the first quarter of Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The NFL officially suspended the game within an hour after the on-field incident. After he collided with Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins and fell to the ground,...
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives update on Bills DB from hospital
Bills DB Damar Hamlin remains at a Cincinnati hospital after going into cardiac arrest on the field but his uncle gave a positive update on Tuesday. More than 24 hours after the harrowing scene in Cincinnati after Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, had to be revived by CPR and receive oxygen, and then was stretchered into an ambulance and taken to a hospital, the NFL world remains hopeful and praying that there will be good news coming about the status of the 24-year-old.
Hunter Yurachek: Razorbacks Will be Looking at Procedures
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Like much of the country, Arkansas athletics director saw the horrific injury on Monday Night Football. "I knew right away something was wrong," he said Tuesday afternoon via phone. "You also knew it wasn't good." The injury occurred when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made a...
NFL Players, Bucs continue to show support for Damar Hamlin
NFL players, coaches, and organizations have rallied to show support for Damar Hamlin with not only words of encouragement on social media, but also through donations to Hamlin's charitable foundation.
Damar Hamlin Asked Who Won Bills-Bengals Game When He Woke Up
Bills safety Damar Hamlin asked who won the Bengals-Buffalo game when he woke up from his medically induced sedation, Dr. Timothy Pritts of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said Thursday. “Our response was: ‘Damar, you won. You won the game of life,’” Pritts said, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero....
Patriots Path to Playoffs: Can They Beat Elite QB?
For the New England Patriots to make the playoffs, they'll have to do something they haven't all season:. Beat an elite quarterback. The Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen would certainly do the trick. The Pats are in position to earn a playoff berth because they've feasted on backup quarterbacks who were...
NJ artist builds tribute to Damar Hamlin using Rubik’s Cubes
NEW JERSEY (Storyful, AP) — An artist in New Jersey who uses Rubik’s Cubes in his work created a tribute to Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin after the athlete suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed during a game on Monday, January 2, against the Cincinnati Bengals. Dylan Sadiq, also known as ‘The College Cuber,’ […]
Damar Hamlin's Uncle, Friend Provide Updates on Bills Safety
More details have emerged regarding Damar Hamlin's status. Dorrian Glenn, Hamlin's uncle, provided an update on the Buffalo Bills safety to multiple news outlets Tuesday evening. Glenn said Hamlin remains sedated in the ICU at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He added that Hamlin is on a ventilator but...
Joe Burrow On Consoling Bills QB Josh Allen: ‘We Tried To Do All We Could’
CINCINNATI — Leaders on offense and defense stepped to the podium on Wednesday evening—as quarterback Joe Burrow and defensive tackle DJ Reader discussed the Damar Hamlin medical situation. On top of his support for Hamlin and the family—Burrow described why he went up to hug Josh Allen in...
Colts get their QB in Latest ESPN Mock Draft
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has been a popular choice in early NFL mock drafts for the Indianapolis Colts. Stroud was picked by the Colts in a November Mock Draft mock draft that we called a "shock". Why?. Because the Colts picked Stroud at No. 14. We made two predictions...
Browns Digest Week 18 Staff Picks
The NFL's regular season has reached its final week. There is neither a Thursday night game nor a Monday night game as teams fight to see which 14 teams will make the postseason. There are a pair of Saturday games including one of the few standalone games that will determine...
Damar Hamlin’s Uncle Reveals That He Had to Be Resuscitated Twice
As the world prays for the well-being of Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin, it was revealed that he had to be resuscitated twice after suffering cardiac arrest while on the football field Monday night. According to CNN, Hamlin’s uncle, Dorrian Glenn, stated that the athlete is still sedated after...
Steelers Open Week 18 With Three Injuries
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will open Week 18 as they prepare for the Cleveland Browns with three injuries on the defensive side of the ball, including safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick left for only a few snaps during Week 17 in Baltimore due to an ankle injury. He returned and...
