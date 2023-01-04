Read full article on original website
Two-car crash at Sixth and E leaves both drivers injured, closes intersection
EUREKA, Calif. — Two cars collided at the intersection of Sixth and E streets in Eureka, causing injuries for both drivers involved. The collision occurred just before 10 p.m. when a gray Toyota 4Runner collided with a Subaru Outback that, according to officials on the scene, may have been driving the wrong way up Sixth Street.
Apartment Building Evacuated Yesterday in Rio Dell Barely Survived the 1964 Flood
Yesterday, Rio Dell Police notified about a dozen residents they had to immediately evacuate their apartment building at the south end of Rio Dell after large cracks appeared near the building. A reader reminded us that this building had been in a precarious position before…. In 1964, the 777 Restaurant...
Humboldt County to consider earthquake recovery program at Tuesday meeting
EUREKA, Calif. — On Tuesday, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors will consider creating an "Earthquake Recovery and Assistance Program" to provide aid to displaced residents. The item looks to allocate $1 million to provide services such as temporary sheltering accommodation and necessary home repairs to red or yellow-tagged...
Beware of disaster relief scam targeting earthquake, storm victims
EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a scam targeting those who have been impacted by recent natural disasters. Residents impacted by the recent earthquakes and severe weather are reminded to stay alert to disaster relief scams. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office has recently received reports of a social media scam targeting impacted community members claiming to offer thousands of dollars in relief funds.
USGS: 3.6 magnitude earthquake strikes in McKinleyville
MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. — A small earthquake shook the North Coast again on Tuesday east of McKinleyville. The U.S. Geological Survey website reports that the quake struck just after 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. It is the latest in a series of earthquakes that have rattled the North Coast in the...
[UPDATE 1:10 a.m.: Broadway Reopened] One Person Trapped and Unresponsive After Crash on Broadway at Vigo in Eureka
About 12:10 a.m., two vehicles collided on southbound Broadway near Vigo. Emergency personnel on scene speaking over the radio requested an ambulance “expedite” as there was a person trapped and unresponsive after the crash. At least one juvenile is injured and is being placed in an ambulance. Though...
Eureka woman found dead in recycling identified, death deemed accidental
EUREKA, Calif. — A Eureka woman who was found dead amongst recycling last week has been identified. According to the Eureka Police Department, the woman was a 57-year-old Eureka resident named Jestine Green. Green was found on Jan. 5 amongst recycling that had been transferred to the Samoa Resource...
Autopsy of Eureka woman raises questions over how death could have been prevented
EUREKA, Calif. — New developments in the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office's investigation into a recent death has raised questions over whether this death could have been prevented. Last week, Eureka resident Jestine Green was found deceased amongst recycling at the Samoa Resource Recovery Center near a Recology truck. According...
Man arrested in Eureka elder abuse investigation
EUREKA, Calif. — A man is in custody after attempting to break into the home of elder family members on Saturday in Eureka. According to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Travis Hensley was allegedly harassing family members at their home near Alpine Court around 5:30 a.m. Hensley reportedly...
Six Humboldt County schools recognized in prestigious state program
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three-hundred-and-fifty schools have been selected under the 2023 California Distinguished Schools program, including six Humboldt County elementary schools. The six include Arcata Elementary School, Union Street Charter School, Fortuna Elementary School, Redwood Preparatory Charter School, Freshwater Elementary School and Jacoby Creek Elementary School. The awards program...
Ferndale drag show canceled following church message and extremist concerns
FERNDALE, Calif. — Lost Coast Pride in Ferndale has been forced to rethink its plans for an upcoming drag show fundraiser after its venue, The Old Steeple, canceled the event and a nearby church posted a controversial message. "Friends and customers reached out to us regarding threatening Facebook messages...
Bob's Footlongs holds grand opening Monday
FORTUNA, Calif. — Bob's Footlongs cracked their doors open to hungry customers on Monday. Many locals have been waiting for this Fortuna staple to open for over a year since its closure during the pandemic. The restaurant is being brought back to life by new owners, husband and wife...
