AOL Corp
Severe storms to target Florida to Virginia Wednesday
A multiday outbreak of severe weather will persist into Wednesday as storms rumble across the southern United States and toward the Atlantic coast. A potent storm system in the Plains earlier this week blasted the northern tier of the country with snow and generated violent storms across the South. Monday's thunderstorms produced dozens of wind and hail reports across Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and far-northeastern Texas.
A round of heavy rain likely Wednesday night
A light mix is possible Wednesday morning with a heavy round of rain in the evening. Some areas will top a half inch of moisture with some high winds to boot.
natureworldnews.com
Storms to Bring Tornadoes, Blizzard Conditions and Widespread Thunderstorms to Portions of US Next Week
The latest weather forecast said severe weather conditions could emerge next week that could unload blizzard conditions, heavy snow, widespread thunderstorms and tornadoes in the Central United States. The forecast explained that the storm could cause a life-threatening situation to property and lives. For many Americans, the early weeks of...
Where the storm threats are headed next
The U.S. is facing tornado threats, heavy rain and winter weather. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes is tracking where the storm threats are headed next.
Next winter storm brings threat of tornadoes, blizzard conditions and flooding early next week
Back-to-back-to-back systems will make their way across the United States over the next few days, with the last -- and largest -- storm bringing heavy rain, blizzard conditions and the potential for tornadoes.
The Weather Channel
Severe Thunderstorms In The South Could Pack Tornadoes, Damaging Winds, Large Hail, Flash Flooding
Severe weather is returning to the South this week. Tornadoes, destructive winds and large hail are all potential threats. Heavy rainfall could also trigger flash flooding. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists.. Severe thunderstorms in the South...
Three States Face Tornado Threat Days After Arctic Blast
Although late fall and winter tornadoes are rare for much of the rest of the country, their frequency increases in the South, especially near the Gulf Coast.
Ominous satellite images capture major storm bearing down on West Coast that will cause havoc across US - as forecasters predict three feet of snow, tornadoes, blizzards and heavy rain
A large storm system developing in the Pacific is expected to bring heavy rain, snow and even tornadoes to the US as it hits the country on Saturday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Prediction Center said the storm would bring one to three feet of snow across the mountains in the West Coast before hitting the Northern Plains with a blizzard.
The Weather Channel
January's Tornado Outbreak Threat Is Typically Highest In The South
January's reputation for bone-chilling cold usually doesn't make you think of damaging tornadoes, but they happen most years, and sometimes there can be large outbreaks. The South is the region most likely to experience tornadoes in January, but occasionally, tornadoes can spin up farther north. It's also the same general...
The Weather Channel
Significant Storm This Weekend Into Next Week To Produce Heavy Snow, Severe Weather
A significant storm will enter the West this weekend and track toward the central U.S. next week. Heavy snow and strong winds will accompany the wintry side of this storm in the West, Northern Plains and upper Midwest. Severe thunderstorms, including possible tornadoes, could impact the South. Sign up for...
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Much colder air on the way
RADAR CHECK: Showers are over the northern third of Alabama this morning, otherwise the sky is mostly cloudy with temperatures generally in the 60s at sunrise. Look for more clouds than sun today with a few showers around, especially over the northern half of the state. Nothing too heavy or widespread and the high will be in the low 70s for most locations. The average high for December 9 at Birmingham is 58.
Heavy Snow, Freezing Rains And Tornadoes Expected To Hit Parts Of US
Another major winter storm is expected to hit several parts of the US, which could develop into tornadoes.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Weather with Tornadoes, Destructive Winds will Track Through South US Next Week, Large Hail and Flash Floods Also Possible
Along with damaging winds, large hail, and flash floods, the South US could experience severe weather the following week. By Tuesday, an active storm system will move across the middle of the country, where it will draw more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. The storm's powerful upper-level winds and...
KOAT 7
Millions are at risk of tornadoes in the South as a winter storm threatens the Midwest
A potent winter storm that turned deadly in California is now threatening powerful tornadoes in the South and heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain in the Midwest. More than 3 million people are under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. CT in parts of Arkansas, Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma. And...
Sioux City Journal
Major winter storm threatens powerful tornadoes and flooding in the South and heavy snow and freezing rain across the Plains and Midwest
A major, multi-hazard storm is barreling across the country on Tuesday and continues to bring the risk of strong tornadoes and flooding to the South, and ice and snow to the Plains and Upper Midwest. The storm, which triggered deadly floods in California over the weekend, has tracked east and...
natureworldnews.com
Damaging Thunderstorms Move Across South US, Risks of Severe Weather and Flash Floods Continue
As damaging thunderstorms move eastward across the south US on Wednesday, severe weather and flash flooding are still possible, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. A big, powerful storm system is responsible for the threat of severe weather, and it will move from the Rockies through the Upper Midwest and into central Canada by midweek.
Nice days, showers for the weekend
Things are going to be pretty nice for the next couple of days with highs in the 60s and low humidity. A comfortable high pressure system sets up over the region with warming temperatures peaking into the 70s on Saturday and Sunday.
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Rainfall and Damaging Tornadoes in South Resulted in Damaged Buildings, Power Outages and Water Rescue
The severe weather conditions in the South unloaded flooding rainfall and damaging tornadoes, causing power outages, damaged properties and water rescue. The first days of January in the South were chaotic as a damaging storm rampaged portions of the South, resulting in five reported injuries. In portions of the United...
natureworldnews.com
Damaging Storms Could Unload in Southern United States This Week; Houston and Dallas at Risk of Isolated Tornadoes
During the first week of January, residents in the Southern United States could expect storms with severe weather conditions. Meanwhile, potentially isolated tornadoes could unload this week in Houston and Dallas. As many Americans were returning after the New Year's Holiday and travel, a storm could cause travel delays and...
AOL Corp
Storm-battered Calif. could get another 8 inches of rain
Remnants from a historic storm left almost 50,000 homes and businesses in California without power Monday as residents braced for an onslaught of more bad weather that could bring up to 8 inches of rain in some areas and trigger additional flooding and mudslides. The battered state faces another "atmospheric...
