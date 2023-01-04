ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
AOL Corp

Severe storms to target Florida to Virginia Wednesday

A multiday outbreak of severe weather will persist into Wednesday as storms rumble across the southern United States and toward the Atlantic coast. A potent storm system in the Plains earlier this week blasted the northern tier of the country with snow and generated violent storms across the South. Monday's thunderstorms produced dozens of wind and hail reports across Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and far-northeastern Texas.
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Storms to Bring Tornadoes, Blizzard Conditions and Widespread Thunderstorms to Portions of US Next Week

The latest weather forecast said severe weather conditions could emerge next week that could unload blizzard conditions, heavy snow, widespread thunderstorms and tornadoes in the Central United States. The forecast explained that the storm could cause a life-threatening situation to property and lives. For many Americans, the early weeks of...
COLORADO STATE
Daily Mail

Ominous satellite images capture major storm bearing down on West Coast that will cause havoc across US - as forecasters predict three feet of snow, tornadoes, blizzards and heavy rain

A large storm system developing in the Pacific is expected to bring heavy rain, snow and even tornadoes to the US as it hits the country on Saturday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Prediction Center said the storm would bring one to three feet of snow across the mountains in the West Coast before hitting the Northern Plains with a blizzard.
COLORADO STATE
The Weather Channel

January's Tornado Outbreak Threat Is Typically Highest In The South

January's reputation for bone-chilling cold usually doesn't make you think of damaging tornadoes, but they happen most years, and sometimes there can be large outbreaks. The South is the region most likely to experience tornadoes in January, but occasionally, tornadoes can spin up farther north. It's also the same general...
GEORGIA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Much colder air on the way

RADAR CHECK: Showers are over the northern third of Alabama this morning, otherwise the sky is mostly cloudy with temperatures generally in the 60s at sunrise. Look for more clouds than sun today with a few showers around, especially over the northern half of the state. Nothing too heavy or widespread and the high will be in the low 70s for most locations. The average high for December 9 at Birmingham is 58.
ALABAMA STATE
WWL-AMFM

Nice days, showers for the weekend

Things are going to be pretty nice for the next couple of days with highs in the 60s and low humidity. A comfortable high pressure system sets up over the region with warming temperatures peaking into the 70s on Saturday and Sunday.
AOL Corp

Storm-battered Calif. could get another 8 inches of rain

Remnants from a historic storm left almost 50,000 homes and businesses in California without power Monday as residents braced for an onslaught of more bad weather that could bring up to 8 inches of rain in some areas and trigger additional flooding and mudslides. The battered state faces another "atmospheric...
CALIFORNIA STATE

