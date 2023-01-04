ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sea Isle City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocnjsentinel.com

Beautiful ocean views from a fantastic home right on beach in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — Breathtaking beachfront views never get old at 2633 Wesley Ave., a fantastic first-floor stunner in the island’s exclusive Goldcoast neighborhood. The palatial home has a spacious open-plan great room with a gourmet kitchen, five bedrooms, five bathrooms, beach- and bay-facing porches and a front-row seat to the glorious sunrise each and every day.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

The Reason The North Wildwood Beaches have changed over the years! By NASA

To get from the boardwalk or street to the surf in Wildwood, you have to walk the length of four to six football fields. For many people, there is great joy and good summer business to be found on the widest beach in New Jersey and one of the widest on any coast. For others, the vast strip of sand is a deterrent and problem.
WILDWOOD, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Construction of the Cape May, NJ Washington Street Mall

Construction of the Washington Street Mall was completed in June 1971 as part of the City of Cape May’s Urban Renewal Program. City leaders were trying to attract new vacationers to the city, but merchants who owned stores along the affected blocks were not on board at first including former Ugly Mug owner Sam Kahn. He complained the work was “ruining his business,” but at the end of the Mall’s first summer, Sam said “it was the best year he’s ever had.” It was hailed a huge success and, in the years following its construction, the idea was emulated in cities all around the country.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

RIP Mootilda: Upper Township, NJ, Cow Confirmed Dead By Caretaker

It's the end of an era in the northernmost parts of Cape May County. It's not the one that anybody wanted either. To be fair, it wasn't exactly an "era," but it was a fun couple of months for the residents of the Marmora section of Upper Township right outside of Ocean City. The famous brown cow that was spotted in the woods in summer of 2022, later to be affectionately called "Mootilda," gave people a lot of laughs, some anxiety, but most importantly, a cause to get behind.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
seaislenews.com

School Board President Continues for 12th Year

The Board of Education president who has overseen more than a decade of stable school taxes in Sea Isle City will continue in his leadership post for the 12th straight year. Dan Tumolo was appointed president for 2023 during the school board’s annual reorganization meeting Tuesday. Kristy Pittaluga was appointed vice president of the five-member board.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

The Original North Wildwood Bulkhead is Behind 1900 Condos.

I went to the North Wildwood’s Beach yesterday. From 12th Street north the dunes are all but gone but the beach looks great. We saw one person sitting in a beach chair enjoying the day on the North Wildwood Beach. Now, from 13th Street South the dunes are being eroded with sand walls about 15-20ft.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Revelers “Plunge” Into New Year

Santa Claus was there. Spiderman was there. And yes, a few “polar bears,” too. Revelers in Ocean City filled the Eighth Street beach on a mild New Year’s Day to take the “First Plunge” in the ocean in a wacky and wildly popular tradition to herald in the New Year.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

New Jersey’s Must Try Delicious Sandwich Shop is Right Here at the Jersey Shore

This is a topic I think we can all agree on, sandwiches. I think the majority of us will agree that they are delicious and we can agree no matter what the "style". To be honest we all have our favorites and possibly the "hoagie" or "sub" sandwich may be the most popular form of a sandwich. Of course, folks might vote for the "club sandwich" or a "grilled cheese" or maybe even the good ole' "peanut butter and jelly". Side note, I like how the English refer to a "grilled cheese" as "cheese on toast" lol sounds tasty.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Beach Radio

Must Try Restaurants in 2023 from the Jersey Shore From the “Best of NJ List”

We love our restaurants at the Jersey Shore. Not just Ocean and Monmouth Counties, but up and down the Jersey Coast. Recently, bestofnj.com put together a list of the "best" restaurants to definitely try in the new year. I agree with most of them, even with the ones that are in South Jersey, at the Jersey Shore. Seafood is something that always makes me feel like the Jersey Shore. There is nothing better than a delicious seafood restaurant at the Shore.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
camdencounty.com

Somerdale Road Bridge Reconstruction to Begin this Month

(Lindenwold, NJ) – A $4.1 million project to reconstruct the Somerdale Road Bridge in Gloucester Township is set to begin later this month. This project is being funded through a Local Bridge Future Needs grant administered by the state Department of Transportation. “This project is another investment we are...
CAMDEN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy