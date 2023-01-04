Read full article on original website
National Bird Day is January 5, Will Cruel Birder Murder Go Unsolved?Mary MillerCape May, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
New Restaurant is Opening in Former Golden Corral LocationBryan DijkhuizenEgg Harbor Township, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com
Beautiful ocean views from a fantastic home right on beach in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY — Breathtaking beachfront views never get old at 2633 Wesley Ave., a fantastic first-floor stunner in the island’s exclusive Goldcoast neighborhood. The palatial home has a spacious open-plan great room with a gourmet kitchen, five bedrooms, five bathrooms, beach- and bay-facing porches and a front-row seat to the glorious sunrise each and every day.
watchthetramcarplease.com
The Reason The North Wildwood Beaches have changed over the years! By NASA
To get from the boardwalk or street to the surf in Wildwood, you have to walk the length of four to six football fields. For many people, there is great joy and good summer business to be found on the widest beach in New Jersey and one of the widest on any coast. For others, the vast strip of sand is a deterrent and problem.
watchthetramcarplease.com
Construction of the Cape May, NJ Washington Street Mall
Construction of the Washington Street Mall was completed in June 1971 as part of the City of Cape May’s Urban Renewal Program. City leaders were trying to attract new vacationers to the city, but merchants who owned stores along the affected blocks were not on board at first including former Ugly Mug owner Sam Kahn. He complained the work was “ruining his business,” but at the end of the Mall’s first summer, Sam said “it was the best year he’s ever had.” It was hailed a huge success and, in the years following its construction, the idea was emulated in cities all around the country.
The Last One of These in Ocean County, NJ is Closing, Sad to See
I can't believe this is the last Hallmark in Ocean County and we have to say, "good-bye" to it. Makes me sad, I love the Hallmark Store. There are a several of them left in New Jersey, but this one was so close to me. There were so many unique...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
RIP Mootilda: Upper Township, NJ, Cow Confirmed Dead By Caretaker
It's the end of an era in the northernmost parts of Cape May County. It's not the one that anybody wanted either. To be fair, it wasn't exactly an "era," but it was a fun couple of months for the residents of the Marmora section of Upper Township right outside of Ocean City. The famous brown cow that was spotted in the woods in summer of 2022, later to be affectionately called "Mootilda," gave people a lot of laughs, some anxiety, but most importantly, a cause to get behind.
Top 5! Best Chinese Food in Monmouth and Ocean County, Chosen By You
Hundreds of votes later we have five winners for the best Chinese food in Ocean County and Monmouth County. At least once a week we get Chinese food and it never disappoints. It's becoming more and more popular for holidays as a choice for family dinners or get-togethers. Chinese is...
seaislenews.com
School Board President Continues for 12th Year
The Board of Education president who has overseen more than a decade of stable school taxes in Sea Isle City will continue in his leadership post for the 12th straight year. Dan Tumolo was appointed president for 2023 during the school board’s annual reorganization meeting Tuesday. Kristy Pittaluga was appointed vice president of the five-member board.
watchthetramcarplease.com
The Original North Wildwood Bulkhead is Behind 1900 Condos.
I went to the North Wildwood’s Beach yesterday. From 12th Street north the dunes are all but gone but the beach looks great. We saw one person sitting in a beach chair enjoying the day on the North Wildwood Beach. Now, from 13th Street South the dunes are being eroded with sand walls about 15-20ft.
Cape May, NJ and Freehold, NJ Restaurants Called Most Romantic in State
I must not be doing something right. Two restaurants in New Jersey have been named amongst the "Most Romantic 100 Restaurants in America" and I have yet to go to either one. Open Table has come up with the list, they say, "determined by analyzing more than 12.4 million reviews submitted by verified Open Table diners."
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Revelers “Plunge” Into New Year
Santa Claus was there. Spiderman was there. And yes, a few “polar bears,” too. Revelers in Ocean City filled the Eighth Street beach on a mild New Year’s Day to take the “First Plunge” in the ocean in a wacky and wildly popular tradition to herald in the New Year.
Jersey Shore town countersues DEP for $20M over plan to fight erosion with new bulkhead
Morning trips to the beach in North Wildwood are routine for Mayor Patrick Rosenello, who has lived in the city since 1977. To appreciate the views sure, but lately to survey sand dunes which until recently were the only thing standing between homes and waves prone to become fiercer amid storms.
A One Of A Kind Restaurant Is Replacing Chomp! In Toms River, NJ
We finally know what's going on with the former Chomp! building off 37 in Toms River, and again it looks like this will be a unique and delicious addition to Ocean County. To catch you up, just in case you missed it late last year I had a bunch of questions in regards to what was going on with Chomp! in Toms River.
One of My Favorite Breakfast Spots in Ocean County is One of the Best in New Jersey
It's so delicious, I know it well, it's in my hometown. I was so happy to see this restaurant on the list. The list was put out by nj.com as one of the "best" places to check out and low and behold, this "little" spot made it. It was a...
New Jersey’s Must Try Delicious Sandwich Shop is Right Here at the Jersey Shore
This is a topic I think we can all agree on, sandwiches. I think the majority of us will agree that they are delicious and we can agree no matter what the "style". To be honest we all have our favorites and possibly the "hoagie" or "sub" sandwich may be the most popular form of a sandwich. Of course, folks might vote for the "club sandwich" or a "grilled cheese" or maybe even the good ole' "peanut butter and jelly". Side note, I like how the English refer to a "grilled cheese" as "cheese on toast" lol sounds tasty.
Must Try Restaurants in 2023 from the Jersey Shore From the “Best of NJ List”
We love our restaurants at the Jersey Shore. Not just Ocean and Monmouth Counties, but up and down the Jersey Coast. Recently, bestofnj.com put together a list of the "best" restaurants to definitely try in the new year. I agree with most of them, even with the ones that are in South Jersey, at the Jersey Shore. Seafood is something that always makes me feel like the Jersey Shore. There is nothing better than a delicious seafood restaurant at the Shore.
Egg Harbor Township, NJ Fire: 3 Fire Companies Respond
The following volunteer fire companies responded to a fire in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey on Monday, January 2, 2023:. The fire took place on the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue in the Cardiff section of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. Several Egg Harbor Township Volunteer fire department sources have...
camdencounty.com
Somerdale Road Bridge Reconstruction to Begin this Month
(Lindenwold, NJ) – A $4.1 million project to reconstruct the Somerdale Road Bridge in Gloucester Township is set to begin later this month. This project is being funded through a Local Bridge Future Needs grant administered by the state Department of Transportation. “This project is another investment we are...
peninsulachronicle.com
Farmer’s Daughter In Gloucester Closes Both Its Locations For The Winter
GLOUCESTER – The Farmer’s Daughter, which usually closes its location in the northern part of Gloucester County for a few weeks each winter, has temporarily closed both its locations this year. “We’re going to open back up when the weather breaks, probably late February,” said Jeff Merrill, who...
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Nov. 21-27, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Nov. 21-27 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Jan. 3, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Entries list property address followed by selling...
