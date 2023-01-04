Read full article on original website
Silent Hill 2 Remake Developer Bloober Team Plans to Expand Beyond Games
Silent Hill 2 Remake developer Bloober Team is expanding beyond video games, seemingly opting to enter into things like movies or other storytelling mediums. Video games are a massive medium these days and have even begun attracting the attention of major actors and filmmakers over the last decade. The Dark Knight trilogy co-writer and Man of Steel writer David S. Goyer helped polish the scripts on the Call of Duty: Black Ops games and consulted on the story, stars like Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba are starring in Cyberpunk 2077, and so on. However, now it seems like some video game creators want to expand to other mediums now that they've gained a substantial amount of clout. We've seen this with Hideo Kojima and his studio and now, another team is taking that path as well.
An upcoming horror remake nobody asked for manages to drum up excitement for one reason only
We’ve wearily become accustomed to any hit horror movie being rebooted, remade, or repurposed in one way or another, so it was with inevitable resignation gorehounds everywhere embraced the news Korean classic Train to Busan would be getting the Hollywood treatment. Unless a minor miracle happens, the Stateside do-over...
Overwatch Team Confirms Long Wondered Question About Genji
There have been many long-wondered questions about Overwatch's lore. How did Soldier: 76 get on the outs with Overwatch? Does Talon have ulterior motives? What is the construction site in Ilios really about?. . Well, Thai gaming site Online-Station got an interview with Overwatch lead writer Michael Chu, and got to...
Redfall Release Date Hinted at by Xbox Insider
Officially, Redfall -- the upcoming first-person co-op shooter from Arkane Studios, Bethesda, and Xbox -- is slated to release via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Xbox Game Pass, and PC sometime in the first half of 2023. When exactly in the first six months of the year, remains a mystery. That said, if a new hint from a prominent Xbox insider is to be believed, then the game will be released towards the end of this six-month window.
Payday 3 2023 release confirmed in stunning new trailer
It’s been a hot minute since PAYDAY 3 was first announced, and an even hotter one since the last PAYDAY game was released. To be exact, this year marks a full decade since PAYDAY 2 first launched for PC, Xbox 360 and PS3, so to say that fans have been waiting a while for a follow-up would be an understatement. Thankfully though, the wait is almost over - as Metro reports, the first teaser trailer for PAYDAY 3 has now been unveiled alongside a 2023 release window.
Final Fantasy Boss Teases "Big Announcement" for 2023
Final Fantasy producer Yoshinori Kitase has teased that there will be big news to share in relation to the franchise in 2023. On paper, this year is already shaping up to be a massive one for Final Fantasy fans. Not only is Final Fantasy XVI set to hit PS5 this summer, but the end of the year should also bring about the arrival of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. And while these two titles might be big enough on their own to make fans excited for 2023, it sounds like those at Square Enix could be cooking up some other Final Fantasy-related announcements.
‘Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba)’: When does season 3 come out?
Many anime fans are currently floundering about, wondering what to watch with the seasonal end of shows such as “Chainsaw Man.”. Alas, there is a silver lining, as the return of other shows like “Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba)” is practically around the corner. SIMILAR STORIES: ‘Demon...
High-Profile Games Announced Years Ago That Still Have No Release Date
It's nothing new for video games to take years to be released after they are announced, especially when delays are taken into account. Perhaps more than any other form of mass media, video game release dates are more often than not a case of wishful thinking on the part of the developer or the publisher. Fans almost expect at this point for the first release date shown for a newly-announced game to be pushed back at least once.
System Shock Remake Release Month Good news
All. waiting for the system rewrite, the year begins with good news. Currently, Developer Nightdive Studios announced the release month. Sadly, it isn’t so far from here. The remake of System Shock will be released sometime in March. That’s good news on the Kickstarter site. SHIFT FOR SYSTEMS!
Redfall’s release date was leaked on its own
The release of the upcoming first-person shooter Redfall in Arkane Studios has been snarled with mystery. We know it’s coming in this year, yet only there is a time to give up. According to sources, Redfall will be releasing in May. Windows Central recently narrowed the release window for...
Sony's Gran Turismo Movie Teaser Reveals It's Based On A True Story, Apparently
Sony has offered "Gran Turismo" fans a sneak peek at the live-action movie that'll hit theaters in August, teasing that it's based on a real-life story.
At CES 2023, Sony's 'Gran Turismo' flags new entertainment strategy
Jan 4 (Reuters) - When Sony Corp Group (6758.T) teases “Gran Turismo,” its long-awaited adrenaline-fueled film adaptation of Sony PlayStation’s hit car-racing franchise at the CES 2023 technology trade show this week, it will really be showing off its new identity as a content-driven company.
Netflix's Assassin's Creed Finally Gets An Update After 2 Years
Adaptations of video games can vary significantly in quality within the TV and film industry, and the same is true at Netflix. While the streaming giant has plans to turn more famous video games into TV shows, like "Resident Evil" and the successful "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners," there are also some projects that have been sitting on the sidelines — including an adaptation of "Assassins Creed."
Sony’s ‘Gran Turismo’ Has Plenty of Vroom Vroom – and David Harbour in CES Preview (Video)
Film both inspired by the popular video game series and based on a true story hits theaters in August. Sony’s “Gran Turismo” is an interesting experiment — a movie adaptation of the long running video game series that also manages to be based on a true story. And at the Consumer Electronic Show 2023 on Wednesday, the studio unveiled a preview that seeks to assure you this will in fact be the kind of movie you’ll want to watch in a movie theater.
Tomb Raider: 95 million copies sold for franchise
The overall number is still growing, the Tomb Raidera franchise has reached i 95 million copies sold around the world and fully comprehendes its long history, a recent report reported. The publisher, who will take the new chapter of Tomb Raider in development at Crystal Dynamics, is taking the plunge,...
Resident Evil 4 Remake Confirms Return of Divisive Part of Game
Capcom has confirmed that the upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4 on PC and both generations of PlayStation and Xbox consoles, simply titled Resident Evil 4, is complete with a fairly divisive part of the game. While Resident Evil is widely considered one of the best games of all time, it's not perfect, and not every square inch of it lives up to this legacy. According to many fans, the final section of the game, the island section, isn't as good as the rest of the game.
Gran Turismo: First Scenes From The Movie, Watch Up!
There’s been a long time since the Gran Turismo movie was filmed under the banner of Sony Pictures Entertainment. Under current plans, that should be seen in the summer of the year. But don’t wait too long for one’s first look at racing. A sneak peek is now available. That isn’t the only way that people don’t want to watch the racing game.
New Silent Hill game coming to PS5 rated in Taiwan
It's unwise to toy with the hearts of Silent Hill fans but here's some uplifting news that scooched into 2022 with only one day left of the year. A new entry in the survival horror series that emerged from the woodwork in September and now it's been rated in Taiwan for PlayStation 5.
Gran Turismo Movie First Footage Revealed
Sony has revealed the first footage for the upcoming Gran Turismo movie. The Gran Turismo movie was announced last year and caught many off guard given the amazing variety of franchises that PlayStation has to offer. With so many more games that make immediate sense for a movie, Gran Turismo was a strange pick, but it is also one of the most interesting. The film is based on a true story of a Gran Turismo player turned real race car driver and will feature an all-star cast with the likes of Orlando Bloom, David Harbour, and more. The film is also directed by District 9 director Neill Blomkamp, so a bunch of talented folks are backing the project.
‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ promo posters reveal a candy-colored look at the James Gunn era’s first movie
Shazam! Fury of the Gods was in the can long before James Gunn and Peter Safran took over the DCU, though it’s still the first release under new management. Admittedly, this doesn’t mean a huge amount; the tone of the movie, the script, and the marketing strategy will have been decided by the previous Warner Bros. Discovery regime, but all eyes will be on the second installment’s box office performance regardless.
