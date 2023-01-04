ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donovan Mitchell got unwelcome surprise after epic 71-point game

All eyes were on Donovan Mitchell during his 71-point explosion on Monday night … including the eyes of the NBA league office. The Cleveland Cavaliers guard Mitchell spewed lava in an overtime win over the Chicago Bulls, producing one of the ten highest-scoring performances in NBA history. Mitchell was 22-for-34 from the floor (including seven... The post Donovan Mitchell got unwelcome surprise after epic 71-point game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Mikal Bridges misses last shot, Phoenix Suns fall to Cavaliers, ending road trip 1-5

CLEVELAND – Mikal Bridges took the final shot. Suns coach Monty Williams can live with the results either way, but Phoenix ended up on the wrong end of the outcome. Bridges missed what has become a go-to pull-up in the lane as time expired in Wednesday’s 90-88 loss at Cleveland before a sellout crowd of 19,432 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
