10 Jacksonville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man, woman arrested for drug possession in Middleburg, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Jacksonville restaurant temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
A 15-Year-Old Helped Murder A 10-Month-Old So His Father Could Avoid $40 Per Week In Child Support PaymentsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedJacksonville, FL
Calvary Church offers free food drive for Clay County residents in needZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Cowboys Rookie QB Sam Howell to Start; Commanders Bench Carson Wentz
The Dallas Cowboys now know which Washington quarterback to game plan for on Sunday. The Commanders signed former Colts and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in the offseason and hoped he would carry them to a playoff berth. Injuries and poor play plagued the seventh-year quarterback all season, and with Wentz...
Jaguars news: Trevor Lawrence gets massive injury upgrade ahead of crucial Titans game
The Jacksonville Jaguars can feel ever more confident that they will have quarterback Trevor Lawrence on the field when they battle for the AFC South division title against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday at home. Trevor Lawrence did not practice on Tuesday due to a toe issue, raising some concern...
Uche Nwaneri, Former Jacksonville Jaguars Player, Dead At 38
Nwaneri, who started a popular YouTube channel after retiring, was found dead in his wife's Indiana home. Officials believe he died of a heart attack.
Injury Report 1/4: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Diontae Johnson, Denzel Ward among the Steelers and Browns Out
A look at Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers who did not practice Wednesday.
Derrick Henry gets crucial injury update ahead of do-or-die Jaguars game for Titans
As the Tennessee Titans prepare to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars with the AFC South on the line, good news has been reported on the status of their all-world running back, Derrick Henry. The 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year missed last week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys because...
Dolphins add quarterback amid Teddy Bridgewater questions
The Miami Dolphins have added a quarterback amid some questions about Teddy Bridgewater’s status for Week 18. The Dolphins are 8-8 and need a win over the 7-9 New York Jets on Sunday in order to have their best chance of winning the final wild card spot in the AFC. Bridgewater suffered a dislocated pinkie... The post Dolphins add quarterback amid Teddy Bridgewater questions appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Why Maurice Jones-Drew keeps picking the Jaguars to lose
The Jacksonville Jaguars are getting a lot of love from experts lately after winning five of their last six to surge into first place in the AFC South. Now the team is just one more win away from securing a division title and a home playoff game. Most are picking...
When do the NFL playoffs start? And how will the canceled Bills-Bengals game affect them?
NFL teams wrap-up their regular season this weekend. But, unless they’re a top seed, they won’t get time off before the 2023 NFL playoffs start.
Jaguars popularity reaching record numbers on television
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Less than a year ago at this time hundreds of Jaguars fans dressed up as clowns to protest the way that the team was being run. My, how things have changed. In that time the Jaguars are one game away from winning the division and hosting...
Jaguars Game Day guide: Fans should arrive early for the team's first Saturday night game in history
The Jaguars will play a prime-time game at home for the first time since 2019 when they face the Tennessee Titans on Saturday (8:15 p.m., ABC/ESPN) at TIAA Bank Field, and on a weekend night for the first time since Oct. 8, 2005, a Sunday night game against Pittsburgh. The...
Bills-Bengals game won't be resumed after Damar Hamlin collapse
Monday night's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills will not be resumed after it was postponed due to Damar Hamlin's sudden cardiac arrest on the field, the National Football League announced Thursday."This has been a very difficult week," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "We continue to focus on the recovery of Damar Hamlin and are encouraged by the improvements in his condition as well as the tremendous outpouring of support and care for Damar and his family from across the country. We are also incredibly appreciative of the amazing work of the medical...
Jacksonville Jaguars select HOK Architects as design consultant for ‘Stadium of the Future’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially announced that it has selected a design consultant in its process of making TIAA Bank Field the “Stadium of the Future.”. HOK Architects, the firm behind the design of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, was picked by the Jags after 12...
Wentz's career continues to spiral downward
Carson Wentz’s career continued spiraling downward Wednesday when he was benched – again – by the Washington Commanders. Wentz, an MVP candidate with the Eagles five years ago, will be inactive Sunday for the Commanders’ season finale against the Cowboys, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday morning.
