Jacksonville, FL

Yardbarker

Cowboys Rookie QB Sam Howell to Start; Commanders Bench Carson Wentz

The Dallas Cowboys now know which Washington quarterback to game plan for on Sunday. The Commanders signed former Colts and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in the offseason and hoped he would carry them to a playoff berth. Injuries and poor play plagued the seventh-year quarterback all season, and with Wentz...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Dolphins add quarterback amid Teddy Bridgewater questions

The Miami Dolphins have added a quarterback amid some questions about Teddy Bridgewater’s status for Week 18. The Dolphins are 8-8 and need a win over the 7-9 New York Jets on Sunday in order to have their best chance of winning the final wild card spot in the AFC. Bridgewater suffered a dislocated pinkie... The post Dolphins add quarterback amid Teddy Bridgewater questions appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
CBS LA

Bills-Bengals game won't be resumed after Damar Hamlin collapse

Monday night's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills will not be resumed after it was postponed due to Damar Hamlin's sudden cardiac arrest on the field, the National Football League announced Thursday."This has been a very difficult week," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "We continue to focus on the recovery of Damar Hamlin and are encouraged by the improvements in his condition as well as the tremendous outpouring of support and care for Damar and his family from across the country. We are also incredibly appreciative of the amazing work of the medical...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Wentz's career continues to spiral downward

Carson Wentz’s career continued spiraling downward Wednesday when he was benched – again – by the Washington Commanders. Wentz, an MVP candidate with the Eagles five years ago, will be inactive Sunday for the Commanders’ season finale against the Cowboys, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday morning.
WASHINGTON, DC

