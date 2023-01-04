ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

NBC Sports

Brogdon's admission about how Celtics approached OKC game is troubling

The Boston Celtics didn't respect their opponent Tuesday night, and they paid dearly for it. The Celtics entered Oklahoma City with the NBA's best record to take on a lottery-bound Thunder team that had lost two straight and three of four. About 90 minutes before tip-off, the C's learned OKC would be without star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who's averaging 30.8 points per game and is by far the team's most talented player.
BOSTON, MA
Centre Daily

Isaiah Joe Carving Key Role With Thunder

After playing more and more games, Isaiah Joe further proves Thunder general manager Sam Presti right for signing him. Joe has been an incredible floor spacer, and with the expanded role, can put the ball on the floor and get the ball moving. One of the issues surrounding Joe was...
Centre Daily

Could Miami Heat Target Zach LaVine In A Trade?

Judging by their 20-19 record, it's no secret the Miami Heat may need another piece to keep pace with the rest of the contenders in the Eastern Conference. A recent report suggested the Heat may make a play for Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine. The website HoopsHype.com listed the Heat among four teams who could have interested in LaVine.
MIAMI, FL
Centre Daily

Finger Surgery Sidelines Miami Heat’s Duncan Robinson For At Least A Month

Add forward Duncan Robinson to the long list of Miami Heat players who will miss extended time this season. Robinson underwent successful finger surgery Wednesday and will miss at least one month. “We’ll be able to manage it,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “We’ve been doing it all year. Even...
MIAMI, FL
Centre Daily

Hunter Yurachek: Razorbacks Will be Looking at Procedures

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Like much of the country, Arkansas athletics director saw the horrific injury on Monday Night Football. "I knew right away something was wrong," he said Tuesday afternoon via phone. "You also knew it wasn't good." The injury occurred when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Yardbarker

Ja Morant, Grizzlies run away from outmatched Hornets

Ja Morant poured in 23 points to lead hot-shooting Memphis as the Grizzlies rolled up a 131-107 victory against the host Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. Desmond Bane had 19 points, Dillon Brooks added 18 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. supplied 17 points as the Grizzlies shot 50 percent from the field (47-for-94). Steven Adams provided nine points and 15 rebounds.
MEMPHIS, TN
Centre Daily

As He Embarks On NFL Career, KJ Henry Grateful for Crock Pot Mentality at Clemson

DANIA BEACH, FL.- Count KJ Henry among those that are happy Dabo Swinney runs a developmental program at Clemson. Henry, who announced on Wednesday that he would be entering the NFL Draft, was a member of the Tigers' 2018 recruiting class. However, while he was a 5-star recruit coming out of high school, Henry was one of those players that needed some time to acclimate to playing at the collegiate level.
CLEMSON, SC
Centre Daily

Steve Clifford Post Game Media vs Grizzlies

Steve Clifford spoke to the Charlotte media following their 131-107 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

McCollum leads short-handed Pelicans past Rockets, 119-108

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 28 points and the short-handed Pelicans opened up a 31-point lead en route to a 119-108 victory over the struggling Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 17 rebounds for New Orleans. The Pelicans snapped a two-game skid...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Philly

Sixers' Joel Embiid named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for December

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sixers center Joel Embiid was named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for December, the NBA announced on Tuesday. It's Embiid's fifth Player of the Month award of his career, which breaks a tie with Hall of Famer Allen Iverson for the most honors in Sixers franchise history. Embiid averaged 35.4 points per game and shot 54.5% from the field and 41% on 3-pointers last month. Embiid and Western Conference Player of the Month Luka Doncic were the only players in the NBA to post such numbers in December. Embiid led the Sixers to a 9-4 record in December,...

