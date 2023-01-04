Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday TravelJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Related
LeBron James’ 1-word reaction to Dennis Schroder’s big game in Lakers win vs. Heat
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James gave Dennis Schroder the credit he is due, and it couldn’t be any better. Schroder stepped up big time for the Lakers on Wednesday with both James and Anthony Davis sidelined. Davis remains out due to his foot injury, while LeBron was scratched off the roster due to illness as he exhibits cold symptoms.
Gary Payton II makes debut, Jerami Grant scores 36 as Trail Blazers breeze to win over Detroit Pistons: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night saw Gary Payton II make his much-anticipated season debut and center Jusuf Nurkic return from illness to partially shore up the team’s depth. And after a rough start against the Detroit Pistons at the Moda Center, the Blazers’ superior talent took over...
NBC Sports
Brogdon's admission about how Celtics approached OKC game is troubling
The Boston Celtics didn't respect their opponent Tuesday night, and they paid dearly for it. The Celtics entered Oklahoma City with the NBA's best record to take on a lottery-bound Thunder team that had lost two straight and three of four. About 90 minutes before tip-off, the C's learned OKC would be without star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who's averaging 30.8 points per game and is by far the team's most talented player.
BREAKING: Star Player Ruled Out For Celtics-Thunder Game
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game between the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Centre Daily
Isaiah Joe Carving Key Role With Thunder
After playing more and more games, Isaiah Joe further proves Thunder general manager Sam Presti right for signing him. Joe has been an incredible floor spacer, and with the expanded role, can put the ball on the floor and get the ball moving. One of the issues surrounding Joe was...
Centre Daily
Could Miami Heat Target Zach LaVine In A Trade?
Judging by their 20-19 record, it's no secret the Miami Heat may need another piece to keep pace with the rest of the contenders in the Eastern Conference. A recent report suggested the Heat may make a play for Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine. The website HoopsHype.com listed the Heat among four teams who could have interested in LaVine.
Centre Daily
Finger Surgery Sidelines Miami Heat’s Duncan Robinson For At Least A Month
Add forward Duncan Robinson to the long list of Miami Heat players who will miss extended time this season. Robinson underwent successful finger surgery Wednesday and will miss at least one month. “We’ll be able to manage it,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “We’ve been doing it all year. Even...
Centre Daily
Hunter Yurachek: Razorbacks Will be Looking at Procedures
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Like much of the country, Arkansas athletics director saw the horrific injury on Monday Night Football. "I knew right away something was wrong," he said Tuesday afternoon via phone. "You also knew it wasn't good." The injury occurred when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made a...
Yardbarker
Ja Morant, Grizzlies run away from outmatched Hornets
Ja Morant poured in 23 points to lead hot-shooting Memphis as the Grizzlies rolled up a 131-107 victory against the host Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. Desmond Bane had 19 points, Dillon Brooks added 18 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. supplied 17 points as the Grizzlies shot 50 percent from the field (47-for-94). Steven Adams provided nine points and 15 rebounds.
NBA Twitter reacts to Montrezl Harrell, Sixers beating Pacers in OT
The Philadelphia 76ers, while missing Joel Embiid, were able to hold off the Indiana Pacers at home 129-126 in overtime. Philadelphia led by as many as 13 and they saw that turn into a 4-point deficit with less than a minute remaining, but they were able to rally and come away with the win.
Centre Daily
As He Embarks On NFL Career, KJ Henry Grateful for Crock Pot Mentality at Clemson
DANIA BEACH, FL.- Count KJ Henry among those that are happy Dabo Swinney runs a developmental program at Clemson. Henry, who announced on Wednesday that he would be entering the NFL Draft, was a member of the Tigers' 2018 recruiting class. However, while he was a 5-star recruit coming out of high school, Henry was one of those players that needed some time to acclimate to playing at the collegiate level.
Centre Daily
Steve Clifford Post Game Media vs Grizzlies
Steve Clifford spoke to the Charlotte media following their 131-107 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
FOX Sports
McCollum leads short-handed Pelicans past Rockets, 119-108
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 28 points and the short-handed Pelicans opened up a 31-point lead en route to a 119-108 victory over the struggling Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 17 rebounds for New Orleans. The Pelicans snapped a two-game skid...
Sixers' Joel Embiid named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for December
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sixers center Joel Embiid was named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for December, the NBA announced on Tuesday. It's Embiid's fifth Player of the Month award of his career, which breaks a tie with Hall of Famer Allen Iverson for the most honors in Sixers franchise history. Embiid averaged 35.4 points per game and shot 54.5% from the field and 41% on 3-pointers last month. Embiid and Western Conference Player of the Month Luka Doncic were the only players in the NBA to post such numbers in December. Embiid led the Sixers to a 9-4 record in December,...
Look: Basketball World Reacts To Insane Celtics-Thunder Score
There was a time when 117 points could easily win you an NBA game. Tonight, it couldn't even get the losing team within 30 points. Tonight's Celtics-Thunder game finished with a 150-117 score in favor of Oklahoma City. "Everyone came to play!" the Thunder wrote on Twitter. The NBA world...
Comments / 0