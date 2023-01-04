Read full article on original website
Doctors explain what triggered Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and received life-saving CPR right on the field during Monday Night Football.It was a sight most of us will likely never forget.There is very limited official information, but doctors have a pretty good idea of what caused this cardiac arrest based on what happened on the field."This is more than a one-in-a-million possibility," Dr. William Gray, of Main Line Health, said. "It's that rare."Gray said it appears to be a freak accident that caused Hamlin to suffer a cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest."It appears to be...
Is cardiac arrest the same as a heart attack?
People often use the terms cardiac arrest and heart attack interchangeably, but they are not the same.
Family who lost son to sports injury spotlights importance of AEDs after Hamlin cardiac arrest
The AED is a lifesaving device one Long Island family pushed for all schools to have on the sidelines.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia cardiologist says signs indicate Damar Hamlin suffered sudden cardiac arrest
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Players and fans alike were in disbelief as Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field just moments after a tackle. “The way they hovered around him so the cameras couldn’t see him and protected him from that,” said Greg Simms of Atlanta, who watched clips from the game on social media.
Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
techaiapp.com
NFL Player May Face Neurological Risks After Cardiac Arrest
Jan. 3, 2023 — What can happen if your brain loses oxygen for an extended period?. During Monday night’s Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game, NFL fans watched nervously as Bills safety Damar Hamlin lay flat on this back surrounded by medical personnel, teammates, and coaching staff. Hamlin,...
WJLA
'Bad luck and bad timing': Virginia cardiologist explains Bills' Hamlin's cardiac arrest
WASHINGTON (7News) — Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after he suffered cardiac arrest Monday night. It was a horrifying scene not just for the fans, but for many of Hamlin’s fellow athletes. His teammates were tearing up and praying as CPR was being performed. Health officials say a cardiac arrest is an abrupt loss of heart function, which features a blockage or blockages to the heart.
News 12
Medical expert weighs in on Bills player's cardiac arrest
It's the moment that made football fans across the country hold their breath. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on field in a Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills confirmed the 24-year-old suffered cardiac arrest. "It's not a heart attack," said Dr. Julio Panza, director of cardiology...
MedicalXpress
What is cardiac arrest? A heart expert explains
Cardiac arrest (or sudden cardiac arrest as it is more formally known) is a medical emergency. It happens when an event, usually an electrical disturbance, quickly and unexpectedly causes your heart to stop working. It's not the same as a heart attack, and is called sudden because it seems to happen without warning.
ABC News
Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse puts spotlight on cardiac arrest in young people
The collapse of Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin during Monday night's NFL game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals with millions watching at home is bringing cardiac arrest, even among young professional athletes, into a larger focus. Hamlin, 24, "suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit" in the on-field episode, the...
🎥 Doctor explores possible cause of player's cardiac arrest
Damar Hamlin, a safety for the Buffalo Bills, collapsed on the field during a Monday night football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2, 2023. Medical staff gave Hamlin CPR and shocked him with a defibrillator, restarting his heart’s normal rhythm. News outlets immediately began speculating that Hamlin may have suffered from commotio cordis – a potentially lethal stoppage of the heart caused by a strong impact to a person’s chest. The next day, the Bills announced that Hamlin had indeed experienced “cardiac arrest” but did not confirm whether the cause was commotio cordis.
Former athlete who suffered cardiac arrest teaches others to save lives
CHARLOTTE — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after an on-field collapse during the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The team says Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after a hit. The 24-year-old is currently in the hospital, sedated and undergoing further testing. RELATED...
WYFF4.com
What to do if someone is in cardiac arrest
If you suspect that someone has gone into cardiac arrest, there are some simple steps you can take right away that could mean the difference between life and death. About 70% to 90% of people who go into cardiac arrest in the U.S. die before they get to a hospital because the people around them don't always know how to help.
Austin chief medical officer gives insight on what could have sent Buffalo Bills player into cardiac arrest
Dr. Mark Escott did a Q&A with KXAN Tuesday to discuss heart health after Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin was still in the ICU Tuesday due to collapsing on the field during Monday Night Football.
UMMC sports cardiologist describes possible cause of cardiac arrest to Bills' player during football game
BALTIMORE -- A scary incident on national television on Monday put sports safety at the forefront of discussions.Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati.According to NFL officials, medical personnel had to use a defibrillator and CPR to resuscitate Hamlin, who remains in critical condition at a hospital.Dr. Scott Jerome, a sports cardiologist at the University of Maryland Medical Center, told WJZ that Hamlin's injury appears to be a result of a sudden, direct hit at just the wrong time."What we think happens is the hit to the chest...
