Bearcats remain unbeaten at home with America East win
VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Women’s Basketball team beat Bryant in a thrilling 57-56 contest on Sunday.
The win gets the Bearcats back to 1-1 in America East play.
It also keeps BU unbeaten on their home court this season at 7-0 in the Events Center.
Clare Traeger led the way with 18 points and 8 rebounds.
