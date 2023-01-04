Bearcats remain unbeaten at home with America East win

VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Women’s Basketball team beat Bryant in a thrilling 57-56 contest on Sunday.

The win gets the Bearcats back to 1-1 in America East play.

It also keeps BU unbeaten on their home court this season at 7-0 in the Events Center.

Clare Traeger led the way with 18 points and 8 rebounds.

