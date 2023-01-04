ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

KMJ

New Superintendent of Schools Announced in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Fresno County now has a new superintendent of schools. The Fresno County Office of Education announced Tuesday that Dr. Michele Cantwell-Copher is the new Fresno County superintendent of schools. Dr. Cantwell-Copher was raised in the Central Valley and attended Fresno City College and Fresno State...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare first grader illustrates spot on Healthy Air Living Kids’ calendar

CENTRAL VALLEY – A Frank Kohn Elementary School first grader was chosen amongst hundreds of students to have his artwork featured on the 26th annual San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District. Amongst 14 lucky students of the San Joaquin Valley, Tulare’s Sebastian Jones was featured in the air...
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

LOCAL JOB FAIR: US Forest Service hiring firefighters

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The United States Forest Service is hosting a local hiring event in January regarding job opportunities in wildland firefighting. The in-person event will take place on January 24 and 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Double Tree Hotel located at 2233 Ventura Street in Fresno. Officials with the […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno County declares local emergency following Madera hospital closure

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution proclaiming a local emergency for hospitals in Fresno County. According to a statement from Fresno County, the closure of Madera Community Hospital, the impact of hospital overcrowding, a COVID surge, flu, and RSV, and the current “assess and refer” policy […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Warnors Center in Downtown Fresno reopening in 2023

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Warnors Center for the Performing Arts in Downtown Fresno it’s reopening its doors to the public in 2023, officials announced on Tuesday. The venue will be available as a professional event and meeting space during the day and as an entertainment place and upscale bar in the evening. Warnors Center […]
FRESNO, CA
fresnoalliance.com

Excremental Change: Public Toilets Needed Now

A livable city should have an adequate number of public toilets. Urban planners plan for public spaces, pedestrian access, good transit and parks, but they almost never plan for providing public toilets. The issue comes up in debates about urban planning, if at all, when talking about homelessness. But it’s...
FRESNO, CA
fresnoalliance.com

A Chapter in a People’s History of the San Joaquin Valley

On Oct. 4, 1933, 5,000 cotton workers in Corcoran voted to strike after growers lowered wages below those of the previous season. The strike began at the Tagus Ranch in Tulare County but soon spread to ranches in Kern, Fresno, Madera and Merced counties, stretching more than 114 miles. The strike swelled to 18,000 mostly Mexican (80%) and Filipino strikers and lasted 24 days.
CORCORAN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

5 businesses cited in Visalia Police tobacco inspection

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Five businesses were cited by officers after failing a tobacco compliance inspection in Visalia, conducted by the Visalia Police Department. According to the police department, officers conducted these inspections on several businesses on both Tuesday and Wednesday. The five businesses were cited for suspicion of selling banned tobacco products. Officials say […]
VISALIA, CA
fresnoalliance.com

Hate Is in the Air

In mid-October, two young Latino males enjoying a Friday night together in the Tower District in Fresno were brutally assaulted by a man who apparently did not like the fact that they were holding hands. Robert Calderon, one of the men beaten, suffered a broken nose, two black eyes, a horrible gash on his brow and sore ribs.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Benaddiction in northwest Fresno closing Jan. 15

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Benaddiction in Nort West Fresno is closing its doors on January 15, according to the owner. The popular Fresno breakfast restaurant located at the Marks & Bullard Shopping Center will be shutting down due to a 30-day notice to vacate from their landlord, according to James Caples, owner of the […]
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Flood Advisory in Effect for Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced Counties Until 8:15 A.M. Today

January 5, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flood Advisory is in effect for Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced Counties until 8:15 A.M. today. National Weather Service Hanford CA 512 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 CAC019-039-043-047-051615- /O.NEW.KHNX.FA.Y.0006.230105T1312Z-230105T1615Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Fresno CA-Madera CA-Mariposa CA-Merced CA- 512 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced. * WHEN...Until 815 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 512 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Fresno, Clovis, Merced, Madera, Atwater, Yosemite South Entrance, Chowchilla, Oakhurst, Bootjack, Yosemite Lakes, Madera Acres, Parksdale, Bonadelle Ranchos-Madera Ranchos, Parkwood, Biola, Winton, Easton, Mariposa, Planada and Catheys Valley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are many low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. && LAT...LON 3749 12077 3763 12039 3768 12039 3765 12033 3767 12031 3772 12034 3780 12001 3776 11994 3777 11987 3723 11937 3690 11964 3659 11985.
FRESNO, CA

