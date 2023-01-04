Read full article on original website
KMJ
New Superintendent of Schools Announced in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Fresno County now has a new superintendent of schools. The Fresno County Office of Education announced Tuesday that Dr. Michele Cantwell-Copher is the new Fresno County superintendent of schools. Dr. Cantwell-Copher was raised in the Central Valley and attended Fresno City College and Fresno State...
Madera Unified School District offers winter sessions to students
A North Valley school district is providing students with learning opportunities this winter break, rain or shine. For the first time, Madera Unified is offering a winter intersession.
Fresno and Clovis community colleges holding Extreme Registration events
Two Valley community colleges want to make sure students are ready when classes begin.
10 Fresno Jobs That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Fresno, Ca. - In addition to enjoying a lower cost of living than the rest of California, Fresno is home to a resilient job market with several industries hiring to fill good-paying jobs.
thesungazette.com
Tulare first grader illustrates spot on Healthy Air Living Kids’ calendar
CENTRAL VALLEY – A Frank Kohn Elementary School first grader was chosen amongst hundreds of students to have his artwork featured on the 26th annual San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District. Amongst 14 lucky students of the San Joaquin Valley, Tulare’s Sebastian Jones was featured in the air...
GV Wire
Community Health: ‘No Plans to Hasten Highway 41-Madera Health Care Facility’
The closure of Madera Community Hospital has intensified the patient load at area hospitals but is not prompting Fresno-based Community Health System to accelerate its plans for a health care facility on Highway 41 in Madera County. CHS had announced in 2017 the purchase of 200 acres at the northeast...
Northwest Fresno pottery business aims to help foster youth
A northwest Fresno pottery business is reaching out to help foster youth in our community.
edsource.org
Tulare County passes $95 million measure to build a public university center for its residents
To achieve her dream of becoming a teacher, Visalia native Jessica Lopez assumed a lengthy commute to Fresno State was in her future. But attending the university’s satellite South Valley Campus in Visalia means her commute to class is 10 minutes, rather than an hour. “I feel like this...
LOCAL JOB FAIR: US Forest Service hiring firefighters
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The United States Forest Service is hosting a local hiring event in January regarding job opportunities in wildland firefighting. The in-person event will take place on January 24 and 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Double Tree Hotel located at 2233 Ventura Street in Fresno. Officials with the […]
Fresno County declares local emergency following Madera hospital closure
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution proclaiming a local emergency for hospitals in Fresno County. According to a statement from Fresno County, the closure of Madera Community Hospital, the impact of hospital overcrowding, a COVID surge, flu, and RSV, and the current “assess and refer” policy […]
Warnors Center in Downtown Fresno reopening in 2023
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Warnors Center for the Performing Arts in Downtown Fresno it’s reopening its doors to the public in 2023, officials announced on Tuesday. The venue will be available as a professional event and meeting space during the day and as an entertainment place and upscale bar in the evening. Warnors Center […]
fresnoalliance.com
Excremental Change: Public Toilets Needed Now
A livable city should have an adequate number of public toilets. Urban planners plan for public spaces, pedestrian access, good transit and parks, but they almost never plan for providing public toilets. The issue comes up in debates about urban planning, if at all, when talking about homelessness. But it’s...
fresnoalliance.com
A Chapter in a People’s History of the San Joaquin Valley
On Oct. 4, 1933, 5,000 cotton workers in Corcoran voted to strike after growers lowered wages below those of the previous season. The strike began at the Tagus Ranch in Tulare County but soon spread to ranches in Kern, Fresno, Madera and Merced counties, stretching more than 114 miles. The strike swelled to 18,000 mostly Mexican (80%) and Filipino strikers and lasted 24 days.
5 businesses cited in Visalia Police tobacco inspection
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Five businesses were cited by officers after failing a tobacco compliance inspection in Visalia, conducted by the Visalia Police Department. According to the police department, officers conducted these inspections on several businesses on both Tuesday and Wednesday. The five businesses were cited for suspicion of selling banned tobacco products. Officials say […]
fresnoalliance.com
Hate Is in the Air
In mid-October, two young Latino males enjoying a Friday night together in the Tower District in Fresno were brutally assaulted by a man who apparently did not like the fact that they were holding hands. Robert Calderon, one of the men beaten, suffered a broken nose, two black eyes, a horrible gash on his brow and sore ribs.
Benaddiction in northwest Fresno closing Jan. 15
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Benaddiction in Nort West Fresno is closing its doors on January 15, according to the owner. The popular Fresno breakfast restaurant located at the Marks & Bullard Shopping Center will be shutting down due to a 30-day notice to vacate from their landlord, according to James Caples, owner of the […]
They are the first 2023 newborn babies in the Central Valley
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several medical centers in the Central Valley announced the first babies born on the first day of 2023 and here they are! Sierra View Medical Center: Bonifasio was delivered at 12:10 a.m., baby Bonifasio weighed seven pounds and five ounces, and was 20.5 inches long, his due date was scheduled […]
KMJ
Emergency Zero-Dollar Bail for Fresno County Rescinded, Fresno Police Chief Responds
FRESNO, CA (KMJ) – Fresno County Superior Court has decided to rescind the Emergency Zero-Dollar Bail. This rule meant all misdemeanors and felony offenses were set at $0, except for several offenses listed on the Emergency Bail Schedule. According to a notice sent out by the Superior Court of...
Madera Elementary School students collecting canned foods for the community
Students at Pershing Elementary are taking action to help their neighbors in need this holiday season.
goldrushcam.com
Flood Advisory in Effect for Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced Counties Until 8:15 A.M. Today
January 5, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flood Advisory is in effect for Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced Counties until 8:15 A.M. today. National Weather Service Hanford CA 512 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 CAC019-039-043-047-051615- /O.NEW.KHNX.FA.Y.0006.230105T1312Z-230105T1615Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Fresno CA-Madera CA-Mariposa CA-Merced CA- 512 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced. * WHEN...Until 815 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 512 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Fresno, Clovis, Merced, Madera, Atwater, Yosemite South Entrance, Chowchilla, Oakhurst, Bootjack, Yosemite Lakes, Madera Acres, Parksdale, Bonadelle Ranchos-Madera Ranchos, Parkwood, Biola, Winton, Easton, Mariposa, Planada and Catheys Valley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are many low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. && LAT...LON 3749 12077 3763 12039 3768 12039 3765 12033 3767 12031 3772 12034 3780 12001 3776 11994 3777 11987 3723 11937 3690 11964 3659 11985.
