McCarthy claims Matt Gaetz told him he wouldn't care if speaker stalemate ends with Democrat leading the House
Kevin McCarthy claims Matt Gaetz told him he would not mind if Democrat Hakeem Jeffries were to win the speakership in a plurality vote due to the stalemate over McCarthy's bid.
Nancy Pelosi Hits Kevin McCarthy With Searing Question In Likely Final Speech As Speaker
When the Republican leader called the omnibus bill “one of the most shameful acts” he's seen in the House, Pelosi asked if he was forgetting something.
Matt Gaetz is accusing Kevin McCarthy of squatting in the speaker's office before he's even got the job
"Kevin McCarthy is not the Speaker of the House. He lost 3 consecutive votes today," Gaetz tweeted on Tuesday night.
Trump tells GOP congressional supporters to cease McCarthy opposition: Breitbart interview
Former President Donald Trump voiced his support for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif) bid for Speaker on Friday, warning the five Republican holdouts that they’re “playing a very dangerous game.” “Look, I think this: Kevin has worked very hard,” Trump said in an interview with Breitbart, adding, “I think he deserves the shot. Hopefully…
fox56news.com
Gaetz sends letter to Architect of the Capitol asking why McCarthy is occupying Speaker’s office
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) We regret the error. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) sent a letter to the Architect of the Capitol on Tuesday questioning why House Speaker candidate Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was already inhabiting the Speaker’s office amid an intraparty battle over the House’s top leadership position.
Washington Examiner
Democrat mocks Kevin McCarthy and attacks Trump on House floor during speaker speech
A senior Democrat blasted Republican Kevin McCarthy (CA) in a floor speech nominating incoming Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) for House speaker. Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) mocked McCarthy, who is vying for the speakership himself, for his support of former President Donald Trump as Aguilar praised Jeffries amid a contentious speaker's election on Tuesday. The first day of the 118th Congress will decide if McCarthy's weeks of negotiating with the conservative wing of his conference end with the gavel in his hand.
Gaetz nominates Trump for speaker of the House
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., nominated former President Donald Trump to become the next speaker of the House of Representatives on Thursday as the Republican Party continued to struggle to reach a consensus on who will lead it in that chamber. Gaetz, who — along with 20 other right-wing Republican lawmakers...
Ocasio-Cortez on conversations with Gosar, Gaetz: ‘In chaos, anything is possible’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday said, “In chaos, anything is possible,” after she was seen in floor conversations with GOP Reps. Paul Gosar (Ariz.) and Matt Gaetz (Fla.) during the vote for House Speaker. Ocasio-Cortez received some attention on Twitter for talking with the two Republican congressmen with whom the New York lawmaker has…
Lawmakers call for Santos to step aside amid investigations
Despite the scandal over lies and exaggerations he told during his campaign, George Santos (R-N.Y.) is slated to be sworn into the 118th Congress.
House speaker vote – live: Kevin McCarthy called a ‘squatter’ by Matt Gaetz as vote to resume Wednesday
Kevin McCarthy continues to face an uphill battle to earn enough votes to become the next House speaker, with last-ditch meetings to win support from key GOP figures appearing to fall flat on both Monday night and Tuesday morning.Mr McCarthy must get at least 218 votes to be elected speaker, taking over from Democrat Nancy Pelosi after Republicans took control of the lower chamber in the November midterms.The GOP leader failed to win in three votes on Tuesday. In the second he was nominated by Rep Jim Jordan, who was in turn himself nominated by Rep Matt Gaetz.All nineteen...
McCarthy fails to secure Speakership on historic second ballot
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) failed to win the Speakership on a second ballot Tuesday afternoon, sending the race for the top spot to a third ballot. McCarthy received 203 votes, the same as on the first ballot and fewer than the 218 needed to secure the gavel in the chamber. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries […]
Here are the 20 GOP lawmakers who voted against McCarthy for Speaker
Twenty House Republicans voted against Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for Speaker during the third ballot on Tuesday, denying the GOP nominee the gavel and forcing members to hold another vote for the top spot. Nineteen had voted against McCarthy on the first two ballots. The votes against McCarthy on the first ballot went to Rep.…
House speaker vote: GOP holdout says 'nothing' will get him to back McCarthy
Fox News Digital asked the office of Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ari., what GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy could do to secure his vote for speaker. Biggs' spokesperson said "nothing."
Lobbyists relish return to Capitol after years of COVID restrictions
Lobbyists are celebrating their return to the Capitol as it reopens to the public, ending nearly three years of pandemic restrictions that severely limited physical access to lawmakers. The decision by Capitol officials to end strict rules for visitors on Tuesday, which followed pleas from the lobbyists and House GOP leaders, will boost K Street’s […]
House Speaker election explained: What to know
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the years in which the House agreed to a resolution that allowed a Speaker to be elected by a plurality. Opposition to House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) for Speaker from a handful of Republican members has the potential to derail his bid and set a […]
Rep. Matt Gaetz votes for Donald Trump over Kevin McCarthy as speaker
In spite of his relatively lax campaign schedule so far, former President Donald Trump is very much an officially declared candidate for the upcoming 2024 elections. It may surprise him, however, to learn that he's also a candidate to become the next speaker of the House, as Republicans continue to flail about in the hopes of getting their razor-thin congressional majority off the ground. As the House convened on Thursday for former Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy's (R-Cali) seventh attempt to convince 20 or so of his fellow Republicans to put him over the 218-vote threshold for becoming speaker, Florida Republican...
Who are McCarthy’s GOP opponents?
Twenty-one Republicans have come out against Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) bid to be Speaker, threatening to tank his campaign for the top spot in the chamber. GOP opposition to McCarthy has only grown since Tuesday. A group of 19 Republicans objected to McCarthy’s bid on the first and second ballot; 20 voted against him on…
Matt Gaetz responds after Trump urges support for McCarthy: 'Sad!'
Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz went rogue from his mentor, former President Trump, after the former president endorsed GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy of California for House speaker.
Biden holds rare cabinet meeting and talks Ukraine, Jan 6 and economy
Joe Biden held his first cabinet meeting of the new year insisting the economy is working and vowing to keep sending weapons to Ukraine - but staying tight-lipped on his plans to mark January 6.
Washington Examiner
Matt Gaetz vows to continue speaker stalemate until McCarthy concedes or limits power
One of Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s most stubborn opponents in his House speaker bid is vowing not to fold and to continue the current stalemate until the California Republican either agrees to the defectors’ demands or drops out altogether. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who has been one of McCarthy’s...
