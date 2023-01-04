Read full article on original website
Digging up the Past
Orion Marine was spotted with one of their vessels off the coast of Ingleside on the Bay Friday, December 30, continuing work for the Port of Corpus Christi to dredge the La Quinta Ship Channel, a vital waterway for commerce in this area, especially massive freighters carrying liquified natural gas (LNG) or crude oil to far away destinations, many that tie up at docks and terminals along the Ingleside coastline.
Corpus Christi car insurance agent warns of potential rate increases this year
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, many of us were pleasantly surprised when car-insurance companies began issuing refunds on premiums. More people staying home meant fewer claims. This year, however, drivers may be giving some of that back, as automobile insurance rates...
Tesla decides against asking Nueces County for incentives to build
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tesla has decided that it will not ask Nueces County officials for tax relief in order to build its proposed $375 million lithium-battery refining facility near Robstown, said new county judge Connie Scott. The discussion was slated for Wednesday's commissioners court meeting. Relief such as...
New game room regulations now in effect as of Monday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — New game room regulations are now in effect for Nueces County, according to a press release from the county. The new regulations went into effect Monday, and go as listed:. Will only be able to operate 12:00 p.m. (noon) to 12:00 a.m. (midnight) Sunday through...
Mud bridge will be totally rebuilt in 2025; immediate fixes will take 3 months
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — TxDOT has agreed to move up reconstruction of the Yorktown mud bridge to 2025, a year earlier than previously planned, according to Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni. City of Corpus Christi officials held a news conference at the mud bridge on Wednesday morning to...
southtexascommunitynews.com
Beach Parking Permits Are Now Available
Corpus Christi (News Release) – The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department invites you to explore and enjoy the local Gulf Coast beaches of Corpus Christi, Port Aransas, and Nueces County. 2023 Beach Parking Permits are available for purchase at participating vendors for $12.00. This permit is required on...
Nueces County appoints new port commissioner
Diane Gonzalez appointed to represent Nueces County as Port of Corpus Christi Commissioner. Nueces County Commissioners pass legislative agenda that could impact port.
CCIA travelers react to Southwest 'gesture of goodwill'
Southwest Airlines is facing a lawsuit over the 2,900 domestic U.S. flights canceled last week. Traveler Kelly Dietrich said he’s glad to have a seat on a United Airlines flight.
DPS expands potential Trooper testing to Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking make it easier for those who live in the Coastal Bend to see whether they have what it takes to be a Trooper. In an effort to try to reach more potential law-enforcement candidates, DPS recruiters are...
Corpus Christi business owner voices concerns after couple seen trapping birds
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local bird store owner has a lot of questions after a couple allegedly pulled into his business parking lot and started catching and caging dozens of wild pigeons. Its not the only place or time this incident has taken place. This has been reportedly...
'It's coming back': Corpus Christi doctor urges caution as COVID-19 cases spike
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Numbers of COVID-19 cases in Nueces County in the week leading to Christmas were in the moderate range. Chair of the Infectious Diseases Department at Driscoll Children's Hospital Dr. Jaime Fergie said that Corpus Christi is already seeing an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.
Aransas Pass Christmas in Lights
, Carol and Robert Everett moved to Aransas Pass from Kingsville just a few years ago, but already they’re making a name for themselves for this spectacular Christmas holiday light display that was set up outside their home at 119 N. Ave. A through December 25. “It will get bigger every year,” Robert pledged, revealing the 2023 attraction would include a simulated river with illuminated deer at the water’s edge.
10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker
When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
portasouthjetty.com
City attorney gets the boot
No one asserted during the meeting that Michael Morris had done a bad job for Port Aransas as city attorney. Yet, the council voted, 4-2, to stop using him as the city attorney on Feb, 17. Council member Jo Ellyn Krueger was the one who put the matter on the agenda, and she actually praised Morris’ work before voting minutes […]
portasouthjetty.com
Big yellowfin tuna are caught offshore
A long-haul offshore trip yielded the biggest catch of the past week in Port Aransas. Twenty-five anglers on a 56- hour trip returned to Fisherman’s Wharf on Sunday, New Year’s day. They caught limits of yellowfin tuna, some weighing more than 100 pounds. Employee Natalie Michalec said the anglers also caught blackfin tuna, vermilion snapper, kingfish, bonito, jack crevalle and […]
thebendmag.com
Farmacy Grill Spotlights Local Farmers and Growers with New Restaurant
Food-for-you food can be good food.” Paula Szczepanek, owner and head chef at Farmacy Grill, smiles as she sets a plate of Belgian waffles with South Texas rhubarb compote on the table. “I want clients to come in and enjoy elevated dishes made from local foods.”. Szczepanek relies...
Emergency crews fighting reignited fire in Bishop
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire that broke out in Bishop Tuesday night has reignited, officials said. Nueces County ESD #3 is on scene fighting flames on FM 70 near Highway 77, officials said. The fire began near an agricultural barn in Bishop. No other information is known at...
portasouthjetty.com
Smoke coming from San Jose Island
If you’re in Port Aransas, you may have noticed a large plume of smoke to the north of town today (Wednesday, Jan. 4). A Port Aransas fire official told the South Jetty that it is a grass fire on San Jose Island. The Aransas County Sheriff’s Department said it’s...
Adam Drive house fire update
Since the fatal fire, the family has been picking up the pieces and sorting through the aftermath. This New Year, the family still has to figure out how to get back on their feet.
North Gate at NAS-Corpus Christi to be closed during upcoming project
The north gate will only be open from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday through Friday, but at all other times the south gate should be used.
