Corpus Christi, TX

Digging up the Past

Orion Marine was spotted with one of their vessels off the coast of Ingleside on the Bay Friday, December 30, continuing work for the Port of Corpus Christi to dredge the La Quinta Ship Channel, a vital waterway for commerce in this area, especially massive freighters carrying liquified natural gas (LNG) or crude oil to far away destinations, many that tie up at docks and terminals along the Ingleside coastline.
Beach Parking Permits Are Now Available

Corpus Christi (News Release) – The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department invites you to explore and enjoy the local Gulf Coast beaches of Corpus Christi, Port Aransas, and Nueces County. 2023 Beach Parking Permits are available for purchase at participating vendors for $12.00. This permit is required on...
Aransas Pass Christmas in Lights

, Carol and Robert Everett moved to Aransas Pass from Kingsville just a few years ago, but already they’re making a name for themselves for this spectacular Christmas holiday light display that was set up outside their home at 119 N. Ave. A through December 25. “It will get bigger every year,” Robert pledged, revealing the 2023 attraction would include a simulated river with illuminated deer at the water’s edge.
10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker

When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
City attorney gets the boot

No one asserted during the meeting that Michael Morris had done a bad job for Port Aransas as city attorney. Yet, the council voted, 4-2, to stop using him as the city attorney on Feb, 17. Council member Jo Ellyn Krueger was the one who put the matter on the agenda, and she actually praised Morris’ work before voting minutes […]
Big yellowfin tuna are caught offshore

A long-haul offshore trip yielded the biggest catch of the past week in Port Aransas. Twenty-five anglers on a 56- hour trip returned to Fisherman’s Wharf on Sunday, New Year’s day. They caught limits of yellowfin tuna, some weighing more than 100 pounds. Employee Natalie Michalec said the anglers also caught blackfin tuna, vermilion snapper, kingfish, bonito, jack crevalle and […]
Emergency crews fighting reignited fire in Bishop

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire that broke out in Bishop Tuesday night has reignited, officials said. Nueces County ESD #3 is on scene fighting flames on FM 70 near Highway 77, officials said. The fire began near an agricultural barn in Bishop. No other information is known at...
Smoke coming from San Jose Island

If you’re in Port Aransas, you may have noticed a large plume of smoke to the north of town today (Wednesday, Jan. 4). A Port Aransas fire official told the South Jetty that it is a grass fire on San Jose Island. The Aransas County Sheriff’s Department said it’s...
