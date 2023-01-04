Read full article on original website
Amsterdam woman allegedly flees scene, hits cop car
An Amsterdam woman was arrested on Wednesday evening after allegedly fleeing the scene where police were investigating, striking a patrol car, and driving with a child in the car while intoxicated. Jessica Jordan, 32, faces several charges.
South Glens Falls man assaults cab driver, steals taxi
Upon hearing the fee for a trip to Saratoga, the suspect attacked the cab driver, forced her out of the vehicle, and drove away.
Drugs and firearm seized during search warrant
Detectives seized a quantity of crack cocaine, a .357 caliber revolver, and equipment used to package and distribute narcotics.
Gun recovered after robbery
Albany police recovered a loaded handgun and they tell us it was found in possession by a twenty-two-year-old. Albany police tell us that a man reported he had been robbed on South Pearl Street Monday afternoon around 3:30. Police tell us the man was approached by a suspect and hit...
Police: Driver smashed cars at Schenectady’s Rivers Casino
Schenectady police are looking for whoever smashed into several cars in the Rivers Casino parking garage last week. This happened around 11:30 last Friday evening, say police. Witnesses told them someone was driving erratically, and damaged at least five cars. The driver took then took off.
Schenectady man arrested after stolen purse investigation
A Schenectady man was arrested on December 28, 2022, following a stolen purse investigation. Sylvester Flora, 26, faces several charges.
Hudson police arrest juveniles after home invasion
Hudson police arrested two juveniles on December 20 and 21. The pair were reportedly involved in a home invasion at the Hudson Terrace Apartments.
Police: Man bites finger of two victims during assault
A 72-year-old man was arrested on New Year's Day after alleged assaults. Police said he bit the finger of two victims.
2 charged with Attempted Murder after Colonie Center incident
Two Albany men are facing charges after an incident at Colonie Center in December.
Adams police arrest driver during traffic stop for possession of drugs
One person was arrested in Adams Wednesday morning following a traffic stop where officers found drugs in the vehicle.
Two men charged in Colonie Center fight, stabbing
Two men face several charges – including attempted murder – after a fight and stabbing at Colonie Center last week. Sincere Ocasio, 18, and Brian Strong, 18, were arrested separately in Albany on Wednesday morning. The knife allegedly used in the attack was found while searching the suspect’s...
SCSO: Saratoga County drug ring busted, 4 arrested
Four people were arrested, and several narcotics were found during two police raids in Saratoga County last week.
Victim injured in road rage incident in Albany
Police say the suspect caused injury to the victim and also damaged the victim's window.
Suspect sought in Lake George Walgreens larceny
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection with a larceny at Walgreens in Lake George on Dec. 23. They released surveillance photos, and say the suspect took items including hair care products, oral care products and vitamins. Anyone with information is asked to call...
Troy man faces attempted murder charge
A Troy man is in custody for allegedly firing a weapon at a vehicle in February 2022.
Police Complaint Against Cohoes Councilman Obtained
COHOES, NY (WRGB) - According to the police report against Cohoes Councilman Donald Russell, Russell subjected an employee at a restaurant he owned to harm from late August until October of 2022. Russell is facing one forcible touching charge. Another alleged victim, who shared his story with CBS 6, claims...
Police investigating death of one-year-old child in Glenville
GLENVILLE, NY (WRGB) — Police in Glenville are investigating the death of a one-year-old child in the town. This is a developing story and we are working to learn more.
Perth man facing DWI, drug charges after stop
A Perth man was accused of driving drunk and possessing cocaine after a New Year's morning traffic stop, according to a press release from New York State Police.
Woman accused of having fentanyl while incarcerated
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office arrested an Otego woman who was allegedly in possession of fentanyl while incarcerated at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. Jillian Crouse, 31, faces multiple charges.
Police identify fatality in Wilton tree worker accident
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of a fatal work accident as Eric LaRue, 57, from the Town of Providence. LaRue fell to the ground from a tree on Mt. McGregor Road on December 28, 2022.
