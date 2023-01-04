ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WNYT

Gun recovered after robbery

Albany police recovered a loaded handgun and they tell us it was found in possession by a twenty-two-year-old. Albany police tell us that a man reported he had been robbed on South Pearl Street Monday afternoon around 3:30. Police tell us the man was approached by a suspect and hit...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Police: Driver smashed cars at Schenectady’s Rivers Casino

Schenectady police are looking for whoever smashed into several cars in the Rivers Casino parking garage last week. This happened around 11:30 last Friday evening, say police. Witnesses told them someone was driving erratically, and damaged at least five cars. The driver took then took off.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Two men charged in Colonie Center fight, stabbing

Two men face several charges – including attempted murder – after a fight and stabbing at Colonie Center last week. Sincere Ocasio, 18, and Brian Strong, 18, were arrested separately in Albany on Wednesday morning. The knife allegedly used in the attack was found while searching the suspect’s...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Suspect sought in Lake George Walgreens larceny

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection with a larceny at Walgreens in Lake George on Dec. 23. They released surveillance photos, and say the suspect took items including hair care products, oral care products and vitamins. Anyone with information is asked to call...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WRGB

Police Complaint Against Cohoes Councilman Obtained

COHOES, NY (WRGB) - According to the police report against Cohoes Councilman Donald Russell, Russell subjected an employee at a restaurant he owned to harm from late August until October of 2022. Russell is facing one forcible touching charge. Another alleged victim, who shared his story with CBS 6, claims...
COHOES, NY

