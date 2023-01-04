Read full article on original website
Bill Sniffin: Looking Ahead To 2023
Eli Bebout and Dave Bell both have strong opinions about what is going to happen in Wyoming during 2023. And here during my annual prediction column, these two guys wanted to chime in and I am glad they did. But first,...
Job No. 1 For New Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray: Find Staff
Although Secretary of State Chuck Gray said his first priority in office is to continue preparing for the upcoming legislative session, he'll have to find some new employees at some point as well. All three members of the office's state...
New Legislation Would Fund Wyoming Fight Against Closing Coal-Fired Power Plants
The Wyoming Legislature will consider a bill in its upcoming session that would allow money earmarked for lawsuits to challenge Washington state's denial of coal export terminals to instead be used to intervene in the closure of coal-fired power plants.
The Big Sky … where the ‘Big Lie’ never seems to die
For the first time in the state’s history, there’s a supermajority in the Legislature. The Republicans made an encore performance of the 2020 election and didn’t just stop at capturing all the top slots in the state, but two years later snuffed out most of the opposition Democrats in the Legislature, paving the way to […] The post The Big Sky … where the ‘Big Lie’ never seems to die appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Gordon Calls For Dialogue Over Heated Social Media Divisiveness In Monday Inauguration
During Monday's inauguration ceremony at the Wyoming Capitol in Cheyenne, Gov. Mark Gordon laid out his vision for the next four years, expressing a desire for unity and teamwork among all Wyoming residents. "Citizenship is not aligning with one ideology...
Inauguration In Wyoming Capitol Rotunda Is First In At Least 50 Years
Monday's inauguration and swearing in of Wyoming statewide officials was the first in at least five decades held at the Capitol Rotunda, and the first since 1999 held at the state Capitol. The swearing-in events had originally been planned to...
Activists protest GOP supermajority on first day of 2023 Montana Legislature
A group of Montanans came to the state Capitol in Helena on the first day of the 2023 legislative session to show and tell the Republican supermajority they feel their agenda does not represent Montana as a whole. Some of them were self-identified Democrats and activists, many with the groups Occupy MT Legislature and Moms […] The post Activists protest GOP supermajority on first day of 2023 Montana Legislature appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Colorado 911 Centers Getting Besieged With iPhone False Alarms At Ski Resorts; Warn Wyoming Of Onslaught
Wyoming has had some struggles with Apple devices sending false alarms to emergency calls centers, but things could get far worse here. "We're the bow of the wave, as it were. We tend to find out about these things early on,"...
First-of-its-kind carbon capture facility coming to the Mountain West
A direct air capture project set to begin operations this year in Wyoming could soon be the largest facility of its kind in the world. The commercial companies that founded “Project Bison” estimate it will remove five million tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere per year by 2030 – about the equivalent of 1 million gas vehicles on the road, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
Governor Orders Flags to Fly at Half Staff through Tuesday
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags to fly at half-staff statewide today, January 4 until sundown on Tuesday, January 10 in honor and memory of Wyoming Supreme Court Justice Richard Macy. Macy served on the Wyoming Supreme Court from 1985 until his retirement in 2000, and served as Chief Justice from 1992 through 1994.
Nationwide Hunting Ban For Convicted Poachers Helps Shut Down Criminals, Even Wealthy Ones
With the Wyoming Game and Fish Department trying to do more with fewer game wardens, its membership in a nationwide compact to ban poachers from hunting helps, says a conservationist and former warden. "There are some poachers who don't have limited...
Wyoming Law Prof: New California Law Banning Doctors From Advising Against COVID Vax Is Unconstitutional
A California law that punishes doctors for advising patients against taking COVID-19 vaccines took effect Sunday, alarming a Wyoming doctor and a First-Amendment expert. Enacted Sept. 30, Assembly Bill 2098 became enforceable on the first day of 2023. It allows the...
Montana legislative Democrats: Gianforte’s budget ‘doesn’t meet the scale of the crisis’
Democratic lawmakers said Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte’s budget addresses problems in Montana, but it doesn’t go nearly far enough to make headway on critical economic challenges in the state, such as crises in housing costs and childcare. “It doesn’t meet the scale of the crisis,” said House Minority Leader Kim Abbott, D-Helena, on Monday. “It’s […] The post Montana legislative Democrats: Gianforte’s budget ‘doesn’t meet the scale of the crisis’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
A closer look at Wyoming’s five deer herds
◆ Wyoming Range herd is largest of the herds. The January 4, edition of the Star Valley Independent includes a feature report called, “Deer and Data.” This report takes an in-depth look at Wyoming’s five main deer herds in a study authorized by the Wyoming and Game and Fish Commission.
Colorado conservative activist warns of shift 'from ballots to bullets'
COLORADO, USA — A far-right conservative leader known for his gun shop’s reality TV show is warning that “it’s almost time to switch from ballots to bullets.”. Rich Wyatt, president of Jefferson County’s Mountain Republicans Club, made the suggestion of coming political violence on a Dec. 28 episode of the conservative podcast, The Chuck and Julie Show.
Future of oil and gas industry uncertain
CASPER —This year is shaping up to be the most normal in a while for the oil and gas industry. But with normalcy still a long way off, the Wyoming operators who have scrambled to keep pace with market volatility since the start of the pandemic aren’t sure what, exactly, 2023 will bring.
Sorry Wyoming, Your Electric Bill Is About To Go Up
Your electric bill is about to go up, due to a Wyoming carbon capture mandate. Utilities and scientists have warned the state of Wyoming that this process is pointless and cost prohibitive. First, there was the cost of compliance with state law. That meant hiring engineers to analyze and collect...
Critics say South Dakota governor and Legislature falling short in preventing spread of invasive zebra mussels
The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
Gordon, Other Wyoming State Officials Will Be Sworn In Monday
Wyoming's all-Republican Executive Branch will be begin new terms in office Monday, starting with a swearing in ceremony followed by a series of events in Cheyenne. Gov. Mark Gordon, Secretary of State Chuck Gray, Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder,...
Now Is A Great Time For Wyoming Coyote Hunting
24/7, 365 days a year, is how often you can hunt coyote in Wyoming. Why would you want to hunt them all year? The coyote is a major predator and threatens the Wyoming wildlife and livestock. Wyoming is actually one of the best states for coyote hunting in the country....
