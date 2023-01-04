ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Pete Beach, FL

10 Tampa Bay

One man dead after shooting in Riverview, deputies say

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting Saturday evening in Riverview, according to a news release. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a little after 10:30 p.m. deputies arrived at a home located on the 10200 block of Strawberry Tetra Drive after reports of a shooting.
RIVERVIEW, FL
fox13news.com

Man shot, killed by relative in Riverview, deputies say

RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A homicide investigation is underway in Hillsborough County after deputies say a man was shot and killed Saturday night in Riverview. According to investigators, deputies were called to the 10200 block of Strawberry Tetra Drive shortly after 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived...
RIVERVIEW, FL
10 Tampa Bay

35-year-old woman dead after crashing into tree, FHP says

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 35-year-old Bradenton woman is dead after crashing into a tree around 11:40 p.m. on Friday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the driver was going west on 34th Avenue West, approaching the intersection with US-41 and 14th Street West when she veered left and went off the road.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Two cars caught on fire in crash off I-75N SR 64

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Two cars caught on fire in a multi-vehicle crash around 12:50 pm on January 7th 2023. The crash blocked off three lanes of traffic. Fire crews responded to the scene and towed away two of the cars involved in the crash. Lanes have now been cleared...
BRADENTON, FL
10 Tampa Bay

17-year-old accused of 2 death set to be arraigned in Pinellas County

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It was a pair of deadly crimes, just 33 days apart. It all started on Nov. 26 when St. Petersburg Police said 17-year-old Deonte Bishop was behind the wheel of his dad's Camaro when he hit the driver's side of Denry Gayle's car at the intersection of Dr. MLK Street South and 30th Avenue South. They say he ran from the scene but was caught soon after. Gayle's family was left devastated.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
WFLA

1 killed, 1 injured after argument turns violent in Brooksville, deputies say

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — One man was killed and another hospitalized after an argument-turned-shooting Friday night, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a new release, investigators believe that two male family members were in an argument at a home near Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville. The dispute escalated when the two […]
BROOKSVILLE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

First responders put out brush fire on Sarasota island

SARASOTA, Fla. — The marine patrol unit with the Sarasota Police Department put out a brush fire Sunday on Skiers' Island. Around 2:45 p.m. authorities arrived at the island that's south of the North Siesta Key bridge after receiving a report of active flames, the police department said in a tweet.
SARASOTA, FL
