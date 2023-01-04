Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Foot Boa Constrictor Discovered in Florida Man's LuggageDylan BarketTampa, FL
Three (3) Tampa Cocktail Bars: Savor the Flavors of Tampa at These Must-Try Cocktail BarsKiki AlbaTampa, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ClearwaterTed RiversClearwater, FL
Why Tampa Bay Real Estate Boom May Unlikely Burst Your Bubble.Succex.OTampa, FL
Spirit, Rhythm, Blues Exhibit Opens at Gallery 221Modern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
5 vehicle crash in Manatee County
Five vehicle crash on Interstate 75 at mile marker 220, Manatee County. All lanes are back open and minor injuries were reported.
79-year-old woman dead, another injured after truck hits them in Dunedin, deputies say
A truck hit two women who were crossing a street in Dunedin Saturday — leaving one of them dead, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
One man dead after shooting in Riverview, deputies say
RIVERVIEW, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting Saturday evening in Riverview, according to a news release. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a little after 10:30 p.m. deputies arrived at a home located on the 10200 block of Strawberry Tetra Drive after reports of a shooting.
Vehicle and pedestrian crash in Dunedin
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is currently on the scene in Dunedin, looking into a collision between a car and a pedestrian.
fox13news.com
Man shot, killed by relative in Riverview, deputies say
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A homicide investigation is underway in Hillsborough County after deputies say a man was shot and killed Saturday night in Riverview. According to investigators, deputies were called to the 10200 block of Strawberry Tetra Drive shortly after 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived...
Woman hit by car in Dunedin left with life-threatening injuries
A woman was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a car outside of the Dunedin Marina on Saturday.
35-year-old woman dead after crashing into tree, FHP says
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 35-year-old Bradenton woman is dead after crashing into a tree around 11:40 p.m. on Friday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the driver was going west on 34th Avenue West, approaching the intersection with US-41 and 14th Street West when she veered left and went off the road.
‘We got one pig in custody’: Hillsborough County deputies reunite lost pet with its owner
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies apprehended an adorable suspect: a pet pig that escaped from its home.
Child, woman shot at Clearwater apartment complex, authorities say
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A child and woman were shot at an apartment complex Sunday in Clearwater, authorities say. Around 6:30 p.m., Clearwater police and Clearwater Fire and Rescue arrived at the apartment complex on Fairwood Avenue after receiving a report of a shooting, the city of Clearwater said in a news release.
fox13news.com
Teen who fled from disabled vehicle in Pasco County found safe, deputies say
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says a missing, endangered 16-year-old who fled from a disabled car on Saturday in the area of I-75 and SR-56 has been safely located. No additional details were provided.
Woman, child rushed to the hospital after shooting in Clearwater
A woman and child are recovering in the hospital after a shooting in Clearwater on Sunday.
Mysuncoast.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Two cars caught on fire in crash off I-75N SR 64
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Two cars caught on fire in a multi-vehicle crash around 12:50 pm on January 7th 2023. The crash blocked off three lanes of traffic. Fire crews responded to the scene and towed away two of the cars involved in the crash. Lanes have now been cleared...
Missing Florida teen found after running from FHP troopers on I-75 in Wesley Chapel
A missing and endangered central Florida girl ran from Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers along I-75 in Wesley Chapel on Saturday.
17-year-old accused of 2 death set to be arraigned in Pinellas County
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It was a pair of deadly crimes, just 33 days apart. It all started on Nov. 26 when St. Petersburg Police said 17-year-old Deonte Bishop was behind the wheel of his dad's Camaro when he hit the driver's side of Denry Gayle's car at the intersection of Dr. MLK Street South and 30th Avenue South. They say he ran from the scene but was caught soon after. Gayle's family was left devastated.
1 killed, 1 injured after argument turns violent in Brooksville, deputies say
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — One man was killed and another hospitalized after an argument-turned-shooting Friday night, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a new release, investigators believe that two male family members were in an argument at a home near Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville. The dispute escalated when the two […]
Police: Man shot after getting into fight at St. Pete basketball courts
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police say a man was hospitalized after being shot Sunday at a park in St. Petersburg. At around 8:15 p.m., authorities arrived at Fossil Park on Dr. MLK Street North and found a man, who is described as in his 30's, shot, the St. Petersburg Police Department said in a news release.
FWC: Man grabs gun, runs away from officers alongside Gandy Bridge
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Heavy police presence was seen around Gandy Bridge Thursday night in St. Petersburg while a search went on. At around 9:30 p.m., Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers were on patrol and were checking people fishing along the bridge, a news release explains. During...
FHP: Woman with walker killed in hit-and-run; search ongoing for driver
MANGO, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a driver they say hit and killed a woman with a walker before driving away from the scene. The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 92 in Hillsborough County. Troopers say a car — likely a...
First responders put out brush fire on Sarasota island
SARASOTA, Fla. — The marine patrol unit with the Sarasota Police Department put out a brush fire Sunday on Skiers' Island. Around 2:45 p.m. authorities arrived at the island that's south of the North Siesta Key bridge after receiving a report of active flames, the police department said in a tweet.
10NEWS
Arraignment set for 17-year-old connected to 2 deaths
The gunman, 17-year-old Deonte Bishop, knew Zykiquiro Lofton, 15, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. They believe the Lofton was targeted.
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
39K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 0