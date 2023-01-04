Read full article on original website
Related
torquenews.com
Bad News For Tesla Investors As Elon Musk Is Considering Taking Out Tesla-Backed Margin Loan For Twitter
Since Elon Musk announced his intention to buy Twitter, Tesla's stock price has gone down by 47% or by around $500 billion. However, there might be more bad news for Tesla investors as a new report suggests Musk is reconsidering taking out a Tesla-backed margin loan to ease Twitter's Debt burden.
insideevs.com
Tesla May Reveal $25,000 EV In 2024
According to Tesla stock analysts at Loup Ventures, a firm that's been following and reporting on Tesla for years, the US EV maker will unveil its upcoming "Model 2" in 2024. As we understand, there's not officially a "Model 2" on Tesla's list of future vehicles, but the automaker has mentioned on several occasions that a smaller, cheaper model is coming.
torquenews.com
Tesla's Secret Strategy For Pricing Its Vehicles
Tesla has a secret and simple strategy in how it prices its vehicles. Here's what it is. Tesla has a secret pricing strategy for its vehicles. This strategy is very simple and may surprise you. One of the key metrics to look at when it comes to the price of vehicles is what is the average market price for a vehicle.
torquenews.com
Tesla Leaked Source Code Shows Cheaper Model Y Coming Soon
We have some leaked Tesla source code which shows a more affordable Model Y coming soon. Is this the standard range for the U.S.?. We have a video sharing that some Tesla source code that shows a cheaper Model Y coming - possibly the standard range Model Y. We are at the tip of the iceberg for an explosion of EVs (electric vehicles) from Tesla. This Model Y could also have extended range, which could extend the range even on a cheaper Model Y.
insideevs.com
Tesla Model S Plaid: Owner Confesses Love And Hate After 30K Miles
Very few people own the Tesla Model S Plaid compared to its smaller and less expensive siblings, the Model 3 and Model Y. For that reason, there aren't a whole lot of real-world reviews of the car, especially by owners who have driven it for some time and racked up the miles. Who better than esteemed tech reviewer Marques Brownlee (MKBHD) to tell it like it is?
Warren Buffett called out stock-market gamblers, savaged bitcoin, and praised Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos last year. Here are his 10 best quotes of 2022.
Warren Buffett called out stock-market gamblers, dismissed bitcoin as worthless, and lauded Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos in 2022. The 92-year-old investor said he's not planning to retire as Berkshire Hathaway CEO anytime soon, slammed companies that report misleading financials, and recommended one way for people to offset inflation. He...
2 Toyota New Cars Make the Best Under $30,000 List Recommended by Consumer Reports
When finding the perfect car you can't go wrong with Toyota new cars. Here are the best under $30,000 according to Consumer Reports. The post 2 Toyota New Cars Make the Best Under $30,000 List Recommended by Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
coinchapter.com
Should You Buy Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) After Its 70% Crash in 2022
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Elon Musk’s Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) ended 2022 as one of the worst-performing tech stocks. TSLA price dropped 70% from Jan 3’s high of $400 as Musk’s acquisition of Twitter and rash decisions returned to haunt Tesla share prices. Tesla had its worst...
Chevrolets, Nissans, Teslas, and More Qualify for the New 2023 Tax Credit
The New Year is here, and you know what that means, friends. Tax season is right around the corner. Sorry, we didn’t mean to be rude. But it’s not all bad news, especially if you purchased an electric vehicle in 2022. As part of President Biden’s $430 billion...
teslarati.com
Tesla Giga Shanghai rolls out a Model Y Body-in-White every 40 seconds on average: report
A recent report from China has provided some key information about Tesla’s operations in Gigafactory Shanghai. These include the production capabilities for the massive electric vehicle plant, which is reportedly able to produce a Tesla in 40 seconds on average. Tesla had a very challenging 2022, from Covid lockdowns...
torquenews.com
Tesla Growing Deliveries 40% Year Over Year is a Bad Year for Tesla
Tesla reported their Q4, 2022 delivery and production numbers. Tesla grew 40% year over year for deliveries and this is a bad year for Tesla. Tesla has reported on their Q4, 2022 delivery and production numbers. They are as follows:. Production: 439,701 units. Deliveries: 405,278 units. Tesla has another record...
teslarati.com
Tesla’s 2023 Schedule & Expectations
Tesla already has a full plate for 2023. Even without the Q4 2022 delivery numbers, the company aims to grow another 50% this year. Below are just a few of Tesla’s biggest goals in 2023. Tesla Cybertruck Production. Tesla also aims to start the Cybertruck’s initial production at Giga...
Carscoops
Japanese Tuner Gives A Retro Mazda Face To The Suzuki Carry
With the popularity of reverse restomods increasing, Japanese tuner Mooku has stepped into the game offering a retro-themed conversion kit for the Suzuki Carry, making it look like a Mazda minitruck from the ’70s. The source of inspiration was the second-gen Mazda Porter Cab, produced between 1977 and 1989....
insideevs.com
New Tesla FSD Beta Update Will Allow Turning Off Steering Wheel Nags
A new update to Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta feature is coming this January, as confirmed by CEO Elon Musk in a recent tweet. After several messages from FSD Beta users urging Musk to get rid of the steering wheel prompts while using the driver-assist system, the company’s CEO replied saying that the change is coming in an update scheduled for this month.
Tesla Stock Tanks As JPMorgan Sees Margin Pressures Following Q4 Deliveries
Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report shares moved sharply lower Tuesday, following on from their worst annual performance on record, after softer-than-expected fourth quarter delivery figures and a price target cut from analysts at JPMorgan. JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman lowered his price target on Tesla by $25, to $125 per...
The Subaru SVX Is a Long-Forgotten Subaru Car Ahead of Its Time
The Subaru SVX was a short-lived splash of innovative weirdness. Sadly, it was far too expensive and forward-thinking for its time. The post The Subaru SVX Is a Long-Forgotten Subaru Car Ahead of Its Time appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Tesla Model Y Should Be 7 Seater Only
The IRA is classifying the Tesla Model Y as a Sedan, qualifying it for only up to $55,000 for a tax credit. Tesla should only make the 7 seater version to qualify for the $80,000 SUV credit. IRA Tax Credit and Model Y. As the current IRA (inflation reduction act)...
torquenews.com
Tesla's Generation 3 Platform Will End All Other Gas and EV Companies
Tesla's 2nd generation platform is tops in the world and its 3rd generation platform is going to come out in a few months. This is going to end all other EV and gas car companies. Tesla's 2nd and 3rd generation platforms. In 8 weeks, we are going to have Tesla...
Tesla’s ‘Cinderella ride’ is over and demand is ‘starting to crack,’ Wedbush’s Dan Ives says. Here’s what could come next
“The Cinderella ride is over for Tesla, and Musk now needs to navigate the company through this Category 5 dark macro storm,” Tesla bull Dan Ives wrote in a Tuesday note.
torquenews.com
Tesla Megapack Is a Sleeping Giant
Tesla has ramped up production of its Megapack product, which is a large amount of stationary battery storage. Utilities will want these. Tesla's Megapack is a giant stationary storage of batteries. These are being made with LFP batteries now and these types of batteries are much more long lasting and can be charged to 100% without too much degradation. In fact, my Model 3 RWD uses LFP batteries and I've charged it to 100% quite regularly.
Comments / 0