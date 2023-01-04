Read full article on original website
abc45.com
A Triad landlord received fraudulent pay stubs from tenants leading to several evictions
Triad Area — After receiving several fraudulent check stubs from tenants claiming they make enough money to afford a rental property from Lumbu Management. Owner, Chris Lumbu has had to evict 15 tenants and is in the process of evicting another. “Thus far all but one has been evicted,...
abc45.com
Gun Confiscated at Ragsdale High School
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — This morning a gun was reportedly taken from a student attempting to enter Ragsdale High School. Guilford County Schools released the following statement, as Guilford County Sheriffs were immediately alerted. "Today, at Ragsdale High School, a touchless security screener alerted staff of a weapon being brought...
abc45.com
Lane Closed on S. Main Street in Kernersville
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — The southbound lane on S. Main Street in Kernersville is temporarily closed due to repair work being done on a gas line. The lane is closed between Old Winston Rd. and Salem Parkway (Business 40). Work was being done on a manhole around 10:00 a.m. this...
abc45.com
Alamance County school buses checked after hoax shooting call, deputies say
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon Alamance County Communications received several 911 calls saying there had been shots fired on a school bus in the southern part of the county. Deputies stopped several buses and conducted well-being checks. Everyone on the inspected buses was safe. The...
abc45.com
Pedestrian Hit by Oncoming Traffic
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police responded pedestrian involved vehicle crash on the 3200 block of Patterson Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene they found Adair Molina laying in the road. EMS provided on scene treatment and Molina was transported to a local hospital. The victim's injuries are said to be minor.
abc45.com
Greensboro Police Looking for 74-Year-Old Man
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police have released a Silver Alert for Howard Robbins, Jr., a 74-year-old who suffers from a cognitive impairment. Robbins is a white male, approximately five feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. Robbins was last seen wearing an army green long sleeve shirt and army green and brown pants. Robbins may also be wearing a ball cap and gray jacket.
abc45.com
Rockwood Manor Apartment Fire Cause Under Investigation
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Last night around 10:30 p.m., Greensboro Fire were called to 3802 Rockwood Manor for an apartment fire. One home unit was engulfed in flames with the frontside of the single-story structure on fire. Nobody was inside the building though with no injuries reported, as the flames...
abc45.com
Woman Arrested After Traffic Stop in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday at 6:05 p.m., an Alamance County Sheriff conducted a routine traffic stop in the 1700 block of Whites Kennel Rd., south of Burlington. Deputies observed the vehicle was being driving with an expired registration. Deputies say they observed drug paraphernalia in plain view inside...
abc45.com
Man Shot While Walking in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wednesday around 2:00 a.m., Winston-Salem Police were alerted to a shooting at 349 Northwest Crawford Place. Preliminary investigation revealed Rakey Baldwin, 21, was walking on the 300 block of Northwest Crawford Place when an unknown vehicle drove by and shot him in the torso. Rakey is being treated at a hospital for a critical injury.
abc45.com
Randolph County Man Breaks House Arrest
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Tuesday, Randolph County Sheriffs Electronic House Arrest (EHA) Officers took Julian Glenn Cross, 29, into custody for violating the conditions of EHA. He was taken before the magistrate and given a $35,000 secured bond plus continued EHA. A first court appearance was scheduled for January 9 in Randolph County District Court.
abc45.com
Armed Robbery at Burlington Gas Station
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Tuesday just after 10:00 a.m., Burlington Police were called to an armed robbery at the Cruizers convenience store at 728 N. Church St. It was learned that a large stature black male entered the business, produced a firearm, and demanded money from the cashier. The suspect...
abc45.com
Victim in Critical Condition After Greensboro Shooting, Police Say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: Greensboro Police have arrested 29-year-old Tion Conaway as a suspect. Conaway has been charged with three counts of Assault With a Deadly Weapon With Intent to Kill and one count of Assault With a Deadly Weapon With Intent to Kill and Inflict Serious Injury. Tuesday...
abc45.com
Scammers hit Walmart card readers
Dozens were scammed at two Walmart locations in High Point one at 2628 S. Main Street and the other on 2710 N. Main Street. “I don't necessarily feel safe anywhere but I can't stop doing what I have to do because of this,” said one Walmart shopper. They were...
abc45.com
High Point Robbery Victim Dies
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Johnny Blizzard, an 80-year-old man seriously injured during a December 9 robbery, has died. The suspect, Joshua Levi-Thomas Combs, is now charged with first-degree murder. Around 11:00 p.m. on December 9, High Point Police responded to 3013 Windchase Court for a robbery with a serious...
