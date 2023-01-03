Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Did You Get Your One-Time Payment up to $1,050? If Not, You Still May QualifyR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Two condos in the South Bronx sell for over $1.1 million each shattering real estate recordsWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
NYPD Officer Suspended After a Video Went Viral On Social Media, The Officer Was Seen Hitting a Young GirlAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
restaurantbusinessonline.com
A big Burger King franchisee declares bankruptcy
TOMS King Holdings, a 90-unit Burger King operator with locations in four states, declared bankruptcy this week, blaming the pandemic and subsequent inflation challenges for draining its cash flow and making it unable to pay its debt. The company is one of the burger chain's largest franchisees and operates locations...
Valerie Bertinelli announces she will be going dry in January for 'two reasons'
Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli announced she will be participating in dry January to help with her stress levels and to cut down her sugar cravings.
Allrecipes.com
The Best Costco Deals Under $15 Right Now
Deal: $9.69 (-$3.30 until 1/22) If you're cutting back on sweets, these tasty chocolate-coconut treats will give you your chocolate fix with only 3 grams of sugar (and just 3 ingredients!). The bite-sized portions taste just like your favorite childhood candy but satisfy your craving without bringing on the sugar rush.
hypebeast.com
Reese’s Launches Its Frozen Treats Line
Following its collaboration with AMBUSH, Reese’s now readies a new Frozen Treats line featuring tried and true favorite flavors in frosted form. Arriving as part of the lineup are new ice cream cups, bars, wafers, cones, and tubs in a mix of vanilla, peanut butter, and chocolate. Sure to...
AOL Corp
10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore
In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Is Tao Group Hospitality for sale?
New York-based Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp., or MSGE, is reportedly considering a sale of Tao Group Hospitality, parent to a restaurant-and-nightlife portfolio that includes the Tao Asian Bistro, Hakkasan and Lavo Italian brands. The report comes from The New York Post, which said MSGE has hired Goldman Sachs to...
Business Insider
How to use the secret conversation feature in Facebook Messenger to keep your chats as private as possible
To create a secret conversation on Messenger, start a new chat and tap the lock icon. Messenger's secret conversations are encrypted, meaning not even Facebook can read them. Secret conversations are only available in the Messenger mobile app, not the website. Over the past few years, encrypted messaging apps like...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
4 food tech products to check at CES
CES (short for the Consumer Electronics Show) is one of the biggest technology events of the year. A number of household names, from Tetris to the CD player to the Xbox, made their debuts at the show, which provides a glimpse at the gizmos and gadgets that could be coming around the bend.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Panera Bread launches a line of Toasted Baguette sandwiches
The classic baguette sandwich can be found all over Europe, but it’s not as common in the U.S. Panera Bread on Friday said it hopes to begin filling that void with the launch of a new line of Toasted Baguette Sandwiches on Jan. 12. MyPanera members, however, will get...
CNET
Roku Cracks 70 Million Active Accounts
Roku has surpassed 70 million active users, the streaming platform said Thursday. It reached the milestone shortly after the close of 2022, during which Roku users streamed 87.4 billion hours of content on the platform. That was a 19% increase from 2021 and the most hours streamed on any platform in Canada, the US and Mexico, the company said.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Heat-and-eat options deliver consistently great taste with less labor
As restaurants across the country continue to face labor shortages, operators are seeking solutions to lighten the load in the back of house without sacrificing quality and great taste on the menu. One solution that checks all the boxes is using cook-and-serve foods that deliver consistently delicious results while requiring less work to prepare.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Joey Simons takes helm of growing Montclair Hospitality Group
A former SBE exec has been named CEO of Montclair Hospitality Group, growing parent to the Ani Ramen House brand and other concepts. Joey Simons was hand-picked by the group’s founder Luck Sarabhayvanija, whose goal is to grow the group’s brands, both in the New York and New Jersey area and elsewhere. He started in the role in August, but the company announced the news on Wednesday.
ETOnline.com
The 40 Best Amazon New Year's Sale Deals: Save On Tech, Home, Fashion and More
The epic New Year's sale at Amazon is offering massive discounts on thousands of items to ring in 2023. Whether you're hunting down the best fitness equipment, a new piece of furniture, kitchen appliances, tech, or need to restock your skincare routine for the winter, Amazon has incredible markdowns to help you spend less this year.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Southwestern Chorizo Flatbread
Plant-based chorizo crumbles paired with red bell peppers, corn and poblanos give this flatbread a plant-forward spin. The recipe calls for Monterey Jack cheese but to make the flatbread vegan, you can swap in a nondairy cheese. Steps. Preheat oven to 425 F. If using a baking stone, preheat for...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Try LTOs starring beer cheese and maximize craveability on the menu
It’s not hard to understand the sales-driving power of beer cheese: Combine the comfort-food appeal of cheese with the fun of a beer infusion, and the result is an ultra-versatile sauce that restaurateurs and diners alike will love getting creative with. According to Ignite menu data, consumers’ favorite way...
