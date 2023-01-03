A former SBE exec has been named CEO of Montclair Hospitality Group, growing parent to the Ani Ramen House brand and other concepts. Joey Simons was hand-picked by the group’s founder Luck Sarabhayvanija, whose goal is to grow the group’s brands, both in the New York and New Jersey area and elsewhere. He started in the role in August, but the company announced the news on Wednesday.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO