Virginia State

virginia.org

Big Concerts Coming to Virginia in January 2023

Jan. 21 – Saved By the 90s. Jan. 27 – ZOSO: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience. Jan. 20 – Strangelove: The Depeche Mode Experience. Jan. 22 – Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Tribute Show. At the Dominion Energy Center. Jan. 14 – Butcher Brown with the...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

CAVA offering safe space for Black and African Americans to gain support

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Counseling Alliance of Virginia is offering a support group for Black and African Americans called The Breathing Room. These virtual meetings are free for anyone wanting to join a comforting space and share their feelings. People can discuss racial trauma, oppression, and create awareness on aggressions they have endured.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Va. Leaders Fight for Return of Prized Northern Neck Ginger Ale

Virginia’s Northern Neck (a.k.a. NNK), the peninsula between the Rappahannock and Potomac Rivers, is known for being the birthplace of three Presidents of the United States (Washington, Madison, and Monroe), supporting major seafood industries and providing summer memories to vacationers who “go to the river”. Many of those summer memories include traditional crab feasts, but the beverage for many for nearly a century was not beer, iced tea, nor Coke but Northern Neck Ginger Ale. This soda was produced in Montross, the county seat of NNK’s Westmoreland County. Locals brought it along for water activities from crab potting to fishing and waterskiing.
VIRGINIA STATE
rvamag.com

Hello Gorgeous! Welcoming Salon Voss To Richmond

Welcome to Salon Voss. A luxurious salon owned by the fabulous Tamara Lewis, who has been pampering clients in Fredericksburg for a whopping 7 years. Now, she’s bringing all her hair styling expertise to Richmond with a brand new location in Short Pump. Fredericksburg knows Tamara as a top salon owner, and she’s excited to make a splash in Richmond. We got a chance to ask her a few questions about the shop and what they do.
RICHMOND, VA
WHSV

Virginia ABC launches campaign to encourage Dry January decisions

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The annual no-alcohol challenge, also referred to as ‘Dry January’, is meant to be a chance to reflect on the influence of alcohol. The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority is taking the driest time in sales to encourage good decisions with alcohol throughout the year.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Virginia launches master gardening program

Dome site developers close on equity, construction …. Health officials seeking animal that bit person in …. 4 local cities named best places for keeping 2023 …. NC aquariums help care for cols-stunned sea turtles. Virginia Zoo mourns death of two-toed sloth Riley. Hampton deputies give back to community. Chesapeake...
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Here's where AEDs are required across the DMV

An AED, or Automatic External Defibrillator, likely made a major difference in the response to Bills safety Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest on the field Monday night. The small machines give a shock to the heart to ideally restore a heartbeat. But where are AEDs required around the DMV?. D.C., Maryland,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Prestigious Virginia school under fire after withholding awards from students

Reagan Reese on January 2, 2023 Alexandria, VA – A report revealed that the school withheld academic awards from students at a prestigious Virginia high school, and parents are demanding that the educators be terminated. Parental rights and education activists Asra Nomani recently reported that administrators at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJHSST) failed to notify students who had received the National Merit Scholarship commendation, an award used for college applications and to obtain scholarships, in order to protect the feelings of students who did not receive the honor. In an interview with the Daily Caller News The post Prestigious Virginia school under fire after withholding awards from students appeared first on Shore News Network.
VIRGINIA STATE
WBBJ

Several events to mark MLK Day in Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — Several events are being held in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Weakley County Reconciliation Project and Discovery Park of America are hosting an essay competition to honor King. They say high school seniors in Benton, Carroll, Crockett, Dyer, Gibson, Henry, Lake, Obion, and Weakley...
TENNESSEE STATE

