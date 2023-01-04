Read full article on original website
virginia.org
Big Concerts Coming to Virginia in January 2023
Jan. 21 – Saved By the 90s. Jan. 27 – ZOSO: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience. Jan. 20 – Strangelove: The Depeche Mode Experience. Jan. 22 – Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Tribute Show. At the Dominion Energy Center. Jan. 14 – Butcher Brown with the...
WJLA
Guns Down Friday: DC community group works to prevent violence among teens
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C.'s first homicide in 2023 involved two teens shot at a Metro station, with police saying a “ghost gun” with no serial number was found. It’s a problem not only police are dealing with, but groups actively working on trying to prevent gun violence.
NBC 29 News
CAVA offering safe space for Black and African Americans to gain support
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Counseling Alliance of Virginia is offering a support group for Black and African Americans called The Breathing Room. These virtual meetings are free for anyone wanting to join a comforting space and share their feelings. People can discuss racial trauma, oppression, and create awareness on aggressions they have endured.
Tennessean journalist Summer Dashe shares her experience with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome
Last August, I had the privilege of interviewing Tennessean reporter, Summer Dashe. She was diagnosed with POTS (Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome) in 2019, and despite the struggles she has faced with her disability, she is still thriving in her career. This is her story.
Va. Leaders Fight for Return of Prized Northern Neck Ginger Ale
Virginia’s Northern Neck (a.k.a. NNK), the peninsula between the Rappahannock and Potomac Rivers, is known for being the birthplace of three Presidents of the United States (Washington, Madison, and Monroe), supporting major seafood industries and providing summer memories to vacationers who “go to the river”. Many of those summer memories include traditional crab feasts, but the beverage for many for nearly a century was not beer, iced tea, nor Coke but Northern Neck Ginger Ale. This soda was produced in Montross, the county seat of NNK’s Westmoreland County. Locals brought it along for water activities from crab potting to fishing and waterskiing.
rvamag.com
Hello Gorgeous! Welcoming Salon Voss To Richmond
Welcome to Salon Voss. A luxurious salon owned by the fabulous Tamara Lewis, who has been pampering clients in Fredericksburg for a whopping 7 years. Now, she’s bringing all her hair styling expertise to Richmond with a brand new location in Short Pump. Fredericksburg knows Tamara as a top salon owner, and she’s excited to make a splash in Richmond. We got a chance to ask her a few questions about the shop and what they do.
WHSV
Virginia ABC launches campaign to encourage Dry January decisions
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The annual no-alcohol challenge, also referred to as ‘Dry January’, is meant to be a chance to reflect on the influence of alcohol. The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority is taking the driest time in sales to encourage good decisions with alcohol throughout the year.
WJLA
DC Weather: Mild temperatures in the 60s Thursday, stray showers possible
WASHINGTON (7News) — A few pockets of fog have developed across central Virginia Thursday morning but should dissipate quickly. Despite abundant clouds, it will be our last warm day so enjoy it!. A few showers may dot the radar Thursday afternoon. A push of cooler air is set to...
Virginia Lt. Gov. Sears torches high school's equity-based rule on merit awards: 'This is not America'
Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears reacts to a top Virginia high school delaying notifying students of merit awards on 'Fox & Friends' Tuesday.
WAVY News 10
Virginia launches master gardening program
Dome site developers close on equity, construction …. Health officials seeking animal that bit person in …. 4 local cities named best places for keeping 2023 …. NC aquariums help care for cols-stunned sea turtles. Virginia Zoo mourns death of two-toed sloth Riley. Hampton deputies give back to community. Chesapeake...
WJLA
DEVELOPING: 1 man dead, child among the wounded in quadruple shooting in DC
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — A man has died and an 8-year-old child was among the wounded in a quadruple shooting reported in D.C. on Tuesday night, MPD said. The shooting happened at around 6 p.m. in the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue Northwest, police said. An man was pronounced...
WJLA
'I was just shocked': Springfield man wins $1 million in New Year's raffle
SPRINGFEILD, Va. (7News) — A Springfield, Virginia man is $1 million richer after winning Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, lottery officials said. “I just play for fun. If I get it, I get it," said Solomon Sebehat, regarding his reason for playing the lottery. The Springfield man...
WJLA
DC Weather: Warm and breezy for Wednesday with chances of brief showers
WASHINGTON (7News) — On Wednesday, you will be waking up to another mild morning with clouds. Showers will become overspread the region near the noontime hour for the D.C. area. A brief period of more moderate rain is likely over southern Maryland along with a few rumbles of thunder....
fox5dc.com
Here's where AEDs are required across the DMV
An AED, or Automatic External Defibrillator, likely made a major difference in the response to Bills safety Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest on the field Monday night. The small machines give a shock to the heart to ideally restore a heartbeat. But where are AEDs required around the DMV?. D.C., Maryland,...
WJLA
295 SB near South Capitol Street in DC reopens after reports of man with gun
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — All lanes on southbound I-295 have reopened after being shut down near South Capitol Street in D.C. as police investigated a report of a man with a gun Wednesday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. MPD said they initially got a call for a...
NBC Washington
Are You a Millionaire? Check Your Mega Millions Ticket If You Bought It in MD or VA
Some lucky Mega Millions players -- including two who bought their tickets in Maryland and Virginia -- have tickets worth $1 million in their possession. Tickets in Maryland, Virginia and Texas matched five of the winning numbers in Tuesday night's drawing. The numbers were 25, 29, 33, 41 and 44. Those tickets are each worth $1 million.
Prestigious Virginia school under fire after withholding awards from students
Reagan Reese on January 2, 2023 Alexandria, VA – A report revealed that the school withheld academic awards from students at a prestigious Virginia high school, and parents are demanding that the educators be terminated. Parental rights and education activists Asra Nomani recently reported that administrators at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJHSST) failed to notify students who had received the National Merit Scholarship commendation, an award used for college applications and to obtain scholarships, in order to protect the feelings of students who did not receive the honor. In an interview with the Daily Caller News The post Prestigious Virginia school under fire after withholding awards from students appeared first on Shore News Network.
WBBJ
Several events to mark MLK Day in Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — Several events are being held in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Weakley County Reconciliation Project and Discovery Park of America are hosting an essay competition to honor King. They say high school seniors in Benton, Carroll, Crockett, Dyer, Gibson, Henry, Lake, Obion, and Weakley...
fox5dc.com
$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Maryland; jackpot jumps to $940 million
WHITE HALL, Md. - Check those tickets! Lottery officials say a lucky $1 million winning ticket for the Tuesday, Jan. 3 Mega Millions drawing was sold in Maryland!. The winning ticket was purchased at the High's store on Norrisville Road in the White Hall area of Harford County. Officials say...
Want to become a master gardener? Virginia offers statewide classes
The Virginia Cooperative Extension will offer Virginians the opportunity to become master gardeners and give back to their communities with gardening classes across the state.
