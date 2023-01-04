Virginia’s Northern Neck (a.k.a. NNK), the peninsula between the Rappahannock and Potomac Rivers, is known for being the birthplace of three Presidents of the United States (Washington, Madison, and Monroe), supporting major seafood industries and providing summer memories to vacationers who “go to the river”. Many of those summer memories include traditional crab feasts, but the beverage for many for nearly a century was not beer, iced tea, nor Coke but Northern Neck Ginger Ale. This soda was produced in Montross, the county seat of NNK’s Westmoreland County. Locals brought it along for water activities from crab potting to fishing and waterskiing.

