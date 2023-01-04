ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect arrested in 3 of 4 Manhattan slashings: NYPD

By Amy Yensi
PIX11
 5 days ago

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man was arrested Tuesday in connection to three of four slashings that injured five people in Midtown, Manhattan over the past two days.

The slashing attacks unfolded within a few blocks of the Port Authority Bus Terminal and Times Square.

All five slashing victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital and were expected to be OK.

Rew Starr lives and works in Midtown Manhattan. She says in all her years, she has never felt as fearful.

“I love New York. I hate the violence, and it makes me uneasy, ” said Starr.

Police said the first attack happened at Eighth Avenue and West 42nd Street Monday night.

The male suspect slashed a 41-year-old man after asking him for a cigarette, police said. Hours later, in Times Square, another 41-year-old man was slashed in the face and hands after being approached by two men and one woman, according to the NYPD.

Next, two men in their 30s were also slashed. The latest victim was a 48-year-old man slashed at around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning inside the A/C/E subway station at Port Authority.

People in the area told PIX11 News the slashings are the latest example of crime in the area.

“A lot of people, poverty, crime, drugs,” Mike Keohan said.

One man experiencing homelessness said the area around the Port Authority is especially rough.

“You can’t police everyone. So when you are not really sharp and looking, they can feel you out,” Keohan said.

Port Authority officers arrested 41-year-old Luis D Rosas in connection to three of the slashings. They spotted him at the Port Authority Bus Terminal Tuesday morning, a couple of hours after the attacks.

Some people believe mental health is part of the problem.

“I just think these people are sick, and I think the mental illness problem is really out of control, and until they learn how to take care of that, it’s not going to stop,” said Starr.

There was no indication from police, as of Tuesday, that Rosas has mental health problems.

Rosas is from Massachusetts. Police have not specified which slashings he was allegedly involved in.

“They need to be more positive and productive and stop hurting each other out here,” said Von Hill.

The other suspects have not been arrested.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Related
Newsing the States

Overnight wave of crime in NYC, two dead and four injured

Four People were injured, one man got shot and pronounced dead, and another got fatally stabbed. On Saturday, around 2:15 am, a 35-year-old man got stabbed twice by three suspects at Broadway and West 43rd street. The NYPD informed that one of the suspects was wearing a beige hat, the other had dreadlocks, and the last one was wearing a white jacket. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was admitted to Bellevue hospital. No arrests have been made.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

Brooklyn Jewish Man Hurt in Crown Heights Ramming

A Chasidic Jewish man was struck down by a car in a shocking incident on Friday night in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. The visibly Jewish man was beginning to cross the street at about 6 pm on the corner of Albany Avenue and Union Street when a car turned the corner and struck him down.
BROOKLYN, NY
norwoodnews.org

On-Duty NYCHA Employee Arrested in The Bronx on Assault Charges

A 28-year-old city employee was arrested following an incident that took place in The Bronx, police said. An NYPD spokesperson said that following The Bronx incident on Saturday, Jan. 7, an on-duty New York City employee was arrested at around 10.01 p.m. in the 47th Precinct which covers the neighborhoods of Woodlawn, Wakefield, Williamsbridge, Baychester, Edenwald, Olinville and Fishbay, as well as Woodlawn Cemetery.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Street renaming for slain Burger King cashier in East Harlem

NEW YORK -- A street has officially been named after the teen who was killed while working the night shift at an East Harlem Burger King almost exactly a year ago.CBS2 spoke to her grieving family on Sunday.It was a struggle for Kristie Nieves to get the words out when talking about her daughter, Kristal Bayron-Nieves."She wants her baby to forever be remembered," City Councilwoman Diana Ayala said, translating.And Bayron-Nieves will be, on the corner of 116th Street and Lexington Avenue, not far from the Burger King, where the 19-year old-worked on Jan. 9, 2022, when she was shot and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYCHA Employee, Malik Fogg, 28, Arrested

On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 2201 hours, the following 28-year-old male on-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 47th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Malik Fogg. NYCHA. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYPD School Safety Agent, Chemise Kane, 37, Arrested

On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 1442 hours, the following 37-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 106th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Chemise Kane. NYPD School Safety Agent. Charges:. aggravated harassment: threat by phone. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Two dead, four hurt in overnight NYC mayhem, cops say

One man was shot dead in his Brooklyn apartment and another was fatally wounded during a double stabbing in the Bronx, police said. Four others were hurt in a spate of mayhem across the city overnight, cops said Saturday. In the Bronx, police found Tyrone Quick, 45, fatally stabbed in the chest inside 1212 University Ave. shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, while a woman, 39, had been slashed in the arm. Quick was later pronounced dead at Lincoln Hospital, where the woman was listed in stable condition. A third-floor resident, Jose Ortiz, 66, was quickly taken into custody and charged with murder, attempted murder, manslaughter,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

13-year-old reported missing in the Bronx

NEW YORK, NY – A 13-year-old girl has gone missing in the Bronx and the NYPD is asking the public for their assistance to help find her. Payton Huggings, 13, was last seen at her home on Selwyn Avenue in the Bronx. “It was reported to police that Payton Huggings was last seen on Friday, January 6, at approximately 3:20 pm inside of her residence,” the NYPD reported today. She is described as being 5’2″ tall, 100 pounds, with a thin build, dark complexion, brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweat suit and a The post 13-year-old reported missing in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Islander charged with murder of Brooklyn man

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island man has been arrested and charged in the murder of a Brooklyn resident, the NYPD announced Saturday. In addition to the murder charge, Dmytro Lapko, 47, of Westport Lane in New Springville, is facing two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the fatal shooting of Levan Galdava, of Bensonhurst, according to the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

NYPD announces arrest in Sheepshead Bay shooting death

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 61st Precinct have made an arrest in the Thursday night shooting death of 42-year-old Levan Galdava. Galdava was shot and killed in the area of Ocean Avenue and Avenue Z in Sheepshead Bay at around 9:04 pm on Thursday. Police located him unresponsive, and he was transported to NYC Health and Hospital/Coney Island, where he was later pronounced dead. Dmytro Lapko, 47, of Staten Island, was arrested and charged with murder and criminal weapon possession charges on Friday. The post NYPD announces arrest in Sheepshead Bay shooting death appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Two people robbed at gunpoint in Manhattan subway station: NYPD

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Two people were robbed at gunpoint inside a Manhattan subway station on Friday, police said. A 62-year-old man and woman were approached by two assailants on the No. 6 train platform at the Lexington Avenue-51st Street station around 3:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. The robbers pointed a gun at the two victims and stole their wallets before running away, police said.
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

Two 62-year-old men robbed at gunpoint inside midtown Manhattan subway station

NEW YORK, NY – Two 62-year-old men were robbed at gunpoint by two unknown suspects on December 23rd inside the 51st Street and Lexington Avenue subway station. On Friday, police released photos and video surveillance footage of the suspects. Police said the men were approached by the two subjects, who pulled a gun on him and removed tjer wallets and valuables before fleeing on foot. Neither of the men were physically injured during the robbery.    The post Two 62-year-old men robbed at gunpoint inside midtown Manhattan subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

NYC gang member Atiba Johnson arrested in gunpoint robbery, cops say

An 18-year-old gang member who racked up four gun-related arrests as a juvenile was busted again this week in connection to a gunpoint robbery at an East Village cellphone store, cops and police sources said.  Atiba Johnson, of the G-Stone Crips, was one of four suspects nabbed Wednesday in connection to the Wednesday stickup at the Metro PCS store on First Avenue near East 14th Street, authorities and sources said.  The crew entered the store around 4:30 p.m., when one of them brandished a gun and snatched up three phones and an unspecified amount of cash, cops said.  The suspects then hopped into...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Police on the hunt after Williamsburg burglary spree

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A string of Williamsburg burglaries may be connected, police said Sunday. At least six businesses were broken into on the same night. Owner Lily Peachin is installing security cameras at Dandy Wine and Spirit on South 4th Street after it was broken into early Thursday morning. She said they went straight […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

