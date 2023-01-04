Suspect arrested in 3 of 4 Manhattan slashings: NYPD

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man was arrested Tuesday in connection to three of four slashings that injured five people in Midtown, Manhattan over the past two days.

The slashing attacks unfolded within a few blocks of the Port Authority Bus Terminal and Times Square.

All five slashing victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital and were expected to be OK.

Rew Starr lives and works in Midtown Manhattan. She says in all her years, she has never felt as fearful.

“I love New York. I hate the violence, and it makes me uneasy, ” said Starr.

Police said the first attack happened at Eighth Avenue and West 42nd Street Monday night.

The male suspect slashed a 41-year-old man after asking him for a cigarette, police said. Hours later, in Times Square, another 41-year-old man was slashed in the face and hands after being approached by two men and one woman, according to the NYPD.

Next, two men in their 30s were also slashed. The latest victim was a 48-year-old man slashed at around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning inside the A/C/E subway station at Port Authority.

People in the area told PIX11 News the slashings are the latest example of crime in the area.

“A lot of people, poverty, crime, drugs,” Mike Keohan said.

One man experiencing homelessness said the area around the Port Authority is especially rough.

“You can’t police everyone. So when you are not really sharp and looking, they can feel you out,” Keohan said.

Port Authority officers arrested 41-year-old Luis D Rosas in connection to three of the slashings. They spotted him at the Port Authority Bus Terminal Tuesday morning, a couple of hours after the attacks.

Some people believe mental health is part of the problem.

“I just think these people are sick, and I think the mental illness problem is really out of control, and until they learn how to take care of that, it’s not going to stop,” said Starr.

There was no indication from police, as of Tuesday, that Rosas has mental health problems.

Rosas is from Massachusetts. Police have not specified which slashings he was allegedly involved in.

“They need to be more positive and productive and stop hurting each other out here,” said Von Hill.

The other suspects have not been arrested.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

