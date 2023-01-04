ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

Trump tells GOP congressional supporters to cease McCarthy opposition: Breitbart interview

Former President Donald Trump voiced his support for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif) bid for Speaker on Friday, warning the five Republican holdouts that they’re “playing a very dangerous game.” “Look, I think this: Kevin has worked very hard,” Trump said in an interview with Breitbart, adding, “I think he deserves the shot. Hopefully…
fox56news.com

Gaetz sends letter to Architect of the Capitol asking why McCarthy is occupying Speaker’s office

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) We regret the error. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) sent a letter to the Architect of the Capitol on Tuesday questioning why House Speaker candidate Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was already inhabiting the Speaker’s office amid an intraparty battle over the House’s top leadership position.
Washington Examiner

Democrat mocks Kevin McCarthy and attacks Trump on House floor during speaker speech

A senior Democrat blasted Republican Kevin McCarthy (CA) in a floor speech nominating incoming Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) for House speaker. Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) mocked McCarthy, who is vying for the speakership himself, for his support of former President Donald Trump as Aguilar praised Jeffries amid a contentious speaker's election on Tuesday. The first day of the 118th Congress will decide if McCarthy's weeks of negotiating with the conservative wing of his conference end with the gavel in his hand.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Gaetz nominates Trump for speaker of the House

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., nominated former President Donald Trump to become the next speaker of the House of Representatives on Thursday as the Republican Party continued to struggle to reach a consensus on who will lead it in that chamber. Gaetz, who — along with 20 other right-wing Republican lawmakers...
The Hill

Ocasio-Cortez on conversations with Gosar, Gaetz: ‘In chaos, anything is possible’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday said, “In chaos, anything is possible,” after she was seen in floor conversations with GOP Reps. Paul Gosar (Ariz.) and Matt Gaetz (Fla.) during the vote for House Speaker.  Ocasio-Cortez received some attention on Twitter for talking with the two Republican congressmen with whom the New York lawmaker has…
WIVB

Chaos reigns in House as GOP fails to pick a Speaker

Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) bid to become the next House Speaker fell short on Tuesday in a string of three consecutive votes, marking a chaotic opening to a new Congress — and dampening the Republicans’ celebration as they took control of the House for the first time since 2018.
The Independent

House speaker vote – live: Kevin McCarthy called a ‘squatter’ by Matt Gaetz as vote to resume Wednesday

Kevin McCarthy continues to face an uphill battle to earn enough votes to become the next House speaker, with last-ditch meetings to win support from key GOP figures appearing to fall flat on both Monday night and Tuesday morning.Mr McCarthy must get at least 218 votes to be elected speaker, taking over from Democrat Nancy Pelosi after Republicans took control of the lower chamber in the November midterms.The GOP leader failed to win in three votes on Tuesday. In the second he was nominated by Rep Jim Jordan, who was in turn himself nominated by Rep Matt Gaetz.All nineteen...
News 8 WROC

McCarthy fails to secure Speakership on historic second ballot

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) failed to win the Speakership on a second ballot Tuesday afternoon, sending the race for the top spot to a third ballot. McCarthy received 203 votes, the same as on the first ballot and fewer than the 218 needed to secure the gavel in the chamber. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries […]
The Hill

Here are the 20 GOP lawmakers who voted against McCarthy for Speaker

Twenty House Republicans voted against Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for Speaker during the third ballot on Tuesday, denying the GOP nominee the gavel and forcing members to hold another vote for the top spot. Nineteen had voted against McCarthy on the first two ballots. The votes against McCarthy on the first ballot went to Rep.…
WIVB

Michael Moore: GOP deserves best comedy Emmy for Speaker kerfuffle

Michael Moore says House Republicans should win an “Emmy for Best Comedy” for the “chaos” surrounding the Speaker vote. “Honest to God, folks, I have not seen anything on TV this funny since maybe a couple of years ago, that Bo Burnham special on Netflix,” the “Fahrenheit 9/11” director said Wednesday on his “Rumble” podcast.
WIVB

Metal detectors removed from outside the House chamber

Metal detectors were removed from outside the House chamber with the start of the new Republican-controlled House on Tuesday. The extra layer of security was ordered put in place by then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. The addition of the...
The Hill

Who are McCarthy’s GOP opponents?

Twenty-one Republicans have come out against Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) bid to be Speaker, threatening to tank his campaign for the top spot in the chamber. GOP opposition to McCarthy has only grown since Tuesday. A group of 19 Republicans objected to McCarthy’s bid on the first and second ballot; 20 voted against him on…
The Week

Rep. Matt Gaetz votes for Donald Trump over Kevin McCarthy as speaker

In spite of his relatively lax campaign schedule so far, former President Donald Trump is very much an officially declared candidate for the upcoming 2024 elections. It may surprise him, however, to learn that he's also a candidate to become the next speaker of the House, as Republicans continue to flail about in the hopes of getting their razor-thin congressional majority off the ground. As the House convened on Thursday for former Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy's (R-Cali) seventh attempt to convince 20 or so of his fellow Republicans to put him over the 218-vote threshold for becoming speaker, Florida Republican...
