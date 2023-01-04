ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

KFOX 14

El Paso Electric will soon close all of their walk-in centers

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Electric said they decided to close all of their walk-in locations. People KFOX14 spoke with said they were shocked to hear the news and they did not agree with the decision. "It’s gonna hurt the community it really is and they should...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Out-of-towners react to the 'unusual' snowfall in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Across El Paso, locals and out-of-towners woke up to an unusual white sight in the Borderland. Snow was recorded across the Sun City as some parts accumulated a fair amount of snow flurries. The most noticeable area with snowfall was Transmountain Road. KFOX14 spoke...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso city council to vote on future of downtown arena project

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso got an update on the feasibility study done on the downtown arena project also known as Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center, during Tuesday's meeting. The study examined whether the neighborhood where the downtown arena project could be built...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Horizon City Fire Department hires 8 full-time firefighters

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Horizon City Fire Department started the new year by hiring full-time firefighters. The fire department will be a combination department meaning they will have eight full-time firefighters and continue with their volunteer firefighters. The Horizon Fire Department Fire Chief Kristian Menendez has been...
HORIZON CITY, TX
KFOX 14

Food City sells hundreds of Rosca de Reyes

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — People throughout El Paso celebrate el Día de Reyes, or the Ephiphany, on January 6 by gathering around and sharing a traditional bread called 'Rosca de Reyes'. Decorated with sprinkles, jellied fruit, and sugar paste, the bread includes at least one small plastic...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

1 person seriously injured after rollover crash in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was seriously injured after a rollover crash in central El Paso on Wednesday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The crash happened at the intersection of Alabama and Aurora around 5 p.m. The crash involved two vehicles. One person was...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Border Patrol agents crack down on undocumented migrants in Segundo Barrio

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Border Patrol responded to footage posted Wednesday of Border Patrol agents directing individuals camped out in Segundo Barrio to leave. Casa Carmelita, an organization that reportedly provides aid in Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, posted the video of Border Patrol agents interacting with migrants near Sacred Heart Church.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

28-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 28-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in far east El Paso Wednesday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed. Deputies said Diego Chavez crashed at Gateway East and Nuevo Hueco Tanks Road in the morning. This marks the first traffic-related death...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Food supply dwindles at El Paso shelter as migrant crisis persists

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — One of El Paso's homeless shelters that has been assisting migrants is running low on its food supply. The Deputy Director of the Opportunity Center for the Homeless, John Martin, said although they are seeing fewer people come in for help, they are still at capacity.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Updated: large law enforcement presence in Westway; schools placed on lockdown

WESTWAY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police and SWAT were in Westway trying to take a man into custody. Around 10 a.m. police said the man was taken into custody. He was accused of shooting a woman, robbing several businesses and firing a weapon at police during a high-speed chase, according to El Paso police sergeant Javier Sambrano.
EL PASO, TX

