US Border Patrol El Paso Sector Alamogordo Las Cruces ApprehensionsAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Happy Birthday to Tuskegee Airmen Lt Flowers Age 107 a member Americas club of centenariansAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Diego Pavia led Bowl Victory for the Las Cruces Based New Mexico State AggiesAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
KFOX 14
UTEP receives $5 million NSF grant to support high-potential computer science students
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso received a $5 million grant from the National Science Foundation to provide financial support and professional development experiences to talented students in the field of computer science. As part of NSF’s Scholarships for STEM (S-STEM) program, the...
KFOX 14
El Paso Electric will soon close all of their walk-in centers
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Electric said they decided to close all of their walk-in locations. People KFOX14 spoke with said they were shocked to hear the news and they did not agree with the decision. "It’s gonna hurt the community it really is and they should...
KFOX 14
El Paso city leaders vote to 're-evaluate and repurpose' funds for Downtown arena project
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso City Council members on Tuesday voted to abandon the construction of a new Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center, also known as the Downtown arena, in the Duranguito neighborhood in Union Plaza. The city will now look to "re-evaluate and repurpose" millions...
KFOX 14
Out-of-towners react to the 'unusual' snowfall in the Borderland
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Across El Paso, locals and out-of-towners woke up to an unusual white sight in the Borderland. Snow was recorded across the Sun City as some parts accumulated a fair amount of snow flurries. The most noticeable area with snowfall was Transmountain Road. KFOX14 spoke...
KFOX 14
El Paso city council to vote on future of downtown arena project
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso got an update on the feasibility study done on the downtown arena project also known as Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center, during Tuesday's meeting. The study examined whether the neighborhood where the downtown arena project could be built...
KFOX 14
El Paso mayor talks about next steps for Downtown arena, buildings in Union Plaza area
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — City of El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser shed light on what will come next for the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center, also known as the Downtown arena, and the buildings in the Duranguito neighborhood that the city purchased for the project. Leeser's response...
KFOX 14
El Paso DEA seized over 2 million fentanyl, fake pills in west Texas, New Mexico in 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Drug Enforcement Administration announced the seizure of over 50.6 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder across the whole U.S. in 2022. The El Paso DEA Division, which covers West Texas and the whole state of New...
KFOX 14
Former El Paso Municipal Police Officers Association president charged with misusing funds
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The former president of the El Paso Municipal Police Officers Association was booked into jail Thursday, according to El Paso County jail records. Ronald Martin is charged with misusing money greater than or equal to $2,500 and less than $30,000, jail records show. The...
KFOX 14
Horizon City Fire Department hires 8 full-time firefighters
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Horizon City Fire Department started the new year by hiring full-time firefighters. The fire department will be a combination department meaning they will have eight full-time firefighters and continue with their volunteer firefighters. The Horizon Fire Department Fire Chief Kristian Menendez has been...
KFOX 14
2 people hospitalized following crash in west El Paso by West Towne Marketplace
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — Two people were hospitalized following a crash in west El Paso by West Towne Marketplace Wednesday night, according to El Paso Fire Dispatch. The two-vehicle crash was first reported at 9:44 p.m. on Northwestern Drive and Northern Pass Drive, according to El Paso Police Dispatch.
KFOX 14
Food City sells hundreds of Rosca de Reyes
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — People throughout El Paso celebrate el Día de Reyes, or the Ephiphany, on January 6 by gathering around and sharing a traditional bread called 'Rosca de Reyes'. Decorated with sprinkles, jellied fruit, and sugar paste, the bread includes at least one small plastic...
KFOX 14
Woman accused of carjacking, leading police on pursuit in Las Cruces
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was arrested and accused of stealing a car in Las Cruces Tuesday morning, according to the Las Cruces Police Department. Bianca Rodriguez, 27, is accused of stealing a car from the N. Main Street at the Citizens Bank. Police found the vehicle...
KFOX 14
Discovery at El Paso airport makes it on TSA's list of 'Top 10 Catches of 2022'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A discovery made at El Paso International Airport made it on the Transportation Security Administration's list of top 10 items found at airport security checkpoints in 2022. A TSA official found soiled money in crutches at the El Paso airport. "It's hard to imagine...
KFOX 14
1 person seriously injured after rollover crash in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was seriously injured after a rollover crash in central El Paso on Wednesday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The crash happened at the intersection of Alabama and Aurora around 5 p.m. The crash involved two vehicles. One person was...
KFOX 14
Border Patrol agents crack down on undocumented migrants in Segundo Barrio
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Border Patrol responded to footage posted Wednesday of Border Patrol agents directing individuals camped out in Segundo Barrio to leave. Casa Carmelita, an organization that reportedly provides aid in Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, posted the video of Border Patrol agents interacting with migrants near Sacred Heart Church.
KFOX 14
28-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 28-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in far east El Paso Wednesday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed. Deputies said Diego Chavez crashed at Gateway East and Nuevo Hueco Tanks Road in the morning. This marks the first traffic-related death...
KFOX 14
Food supply dwindles at El Paso shelter as migrant crisis persists
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — One of El Paso's homeless shelters that has been assisting migrants is running low on its food supply. The Deputy Director of the Opportunity Center for the Homeless, John Martin, said although they are seeing fewer people come in for help, they are still at capacity.
KFOX 14
Updated: large law enforcement presence in Westway; schools placed on lockdown
WESTWAY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police and SWAT were in Westway trying to take a man into custody. Around 10 a.m. police said the man was taken into custody. He was accused of shooting a woman, robbing several businesses and firing a weapon at police during a high-speed chase, according to El Paso police sergeant Javier Sambrano.
KFOX 14
1 person suffers serious injuries after motorcycle crash near Eastlake exit
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A motorcycle crash reported in far east El Paso Wednesday morning left one person seriously injured. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. El Paso County sheriff's deputies responded to Gateway East...
KFOX 14
2 separate crashes near Hawkins, Viscount cause major I-10 delays Wednesday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Roadways were busy Wednesday morning for El Paso drivers as emergency crews responded to 2 separate crashes on Interstate 10. The first crash happened on I-10 at Viscount Boulevard before 7 a.m. closing the left 3 lanes, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
