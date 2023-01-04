Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aunt Pleads For Help In Disappearance Of 7-Year-Old Nephew And Baltimore Police Wait Five Years To Start InvestigationThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Spots in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Places in ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Fourth homicide investigation opened in Baltimore this week after 22-year-old found dead from gunshot woundsEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger apologizes to Kenny Pickett: 'Severely underestimated' Steelers rookie QB
The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett with the 20th pick overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was the only quarterback selected in the first round of the draft, and other than being called the most NFL-ready quarterback in a questionable draft class for signal-callers, he did not earn raving reviews from draft experts. He was considered to be comparable to Mac Jones from the New England Patriots: a high-floor, low-ceiling player.
Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives updates on multiple key players
The Baltimore Ravens fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers by the final score of 16-13 in Week 17, dropping their record to 10-6 on the year. They’ll now face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18, a team that they might have to play in the first round of the playoffs depending on how seeding works itself out.
Injury Report 1/4: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Diontae Johnson, Denzel Ward among the Steelers and Browns Out
A look at Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers who did not practice Wednesday.
John Harbaugh Has Telling Comment About Lamar Jackson's Playoff Status
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh continues to be non-committal about the injury status of Lamar Jackson. Jackson has been out since suffering a PCL sprain in Week 14. He's been unavailable for each practice this week, making it extremely unlikely that he suits up for this weekend's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Speaks About College Teammate Damar Hamlin
The Damar Hamlin injury has affected a ton of people. Especially Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett. The rookie passer played along with Hamlin when they were Panthers at Pitt, before the NFL dreams came true. Those college days are over, but the memories remain. The NFL is going to go...
thecomeback.com
Doug Gottlieb shockingly questions Lamar Jackson injury
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been on the bench recently due to an injury but some are questioning whether is he really injured or holding out for a better contract. That’s what Fox Sports commentator Doug Gottlieb seems to think. He thinks Jackson isn’t really injured badly and could...
'We love each other': Joe Burrow on Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest, preparing for Ravens
When the Cincinnati Bengals were in the locker room on Monday night, after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and the Monday Night Football game was suspended, quarterback Joe Burrow led the way in the locker room. First, Burrow said he made sure that he let “everyone...
Steelers Film Room: What's Starting to Click for Kenny Pickett
The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback has turned his play up these last few weeks, with another big win happening in Baltimore.
Steelers Playoff Update: Games Changes, NFL's Caution With Bills
It's very difficult and unprecedented week for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Ravens Players, Coaches Still Shaken Up by Damar Hamlin Situation
OWINGS MILLS, Md.— The Ravens players were back at practice this week, but their thoughts were with Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest Monday night against the Bengals. Hamlin is still in critical condition. Here's what the Ravens players had to say about the situation:. Coach...
John Harbaugh 'Not Happy' With Ravens RB Gus Edwards Carries Vs. Steelers
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens running back Gus Edwards had just three carries for 2 yards in a 16-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh thought that Edwards should have gotten more opportunities. “I wasn’t happy about that, in all honesty," Harbaugh said....
Ravens’ New Lease Could Keep Them in Baltimore Until 2037
The Baltimore Ravens are looking to stay at their longtime home field. The Ravens — the 19th-most-valuable NFL franchise at $3.9 billion, per Forbes — are seeking a long-term extension at M&T Bank Stadium with the facility’s landlord, the Maryland Stadium Authority. The Ravens’ current lease expires...
New lease agreement keeps Ravens in Baltimore for the next 15 years
On Wednesday the Maryland Board of Public Works is expected to approve a new lease between the team and Stadium Authority that will keep the Ravens at their current location for the next 15 years.
