Buffalo, NY

The Hockey Writers

Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Tampa Bay Lightning – 01/04/2023

They had to wait a little longer than most, but the Minnesota Wild will finally play their first game of 2023 against the consistently amazing Tampa Bay Lightning. The Wild are 8-2 in their last 10 games and are coming off of a solid win against their Central Division rival St. Louis Blues on New Year’s Eve. Tonight’s contest will be a battle of the well-rested Wild, who have had three days off, against a tired Lightning squad on the second game of a back-to-back.
FOX Sports

Washington visits Columbus after Ovechkin's 2-goal game

Washington Capitals (21-13-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (11-23-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after Alex Ovechkin scored two goals in the Capitals' 5-4 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Columbus is 3-7-1 against the Metropolitan...
NHL

'That's a sign' | Thompson, Sabres reflect on emotional win in D.C.

Players continued to express support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin following practice on Thursday. Tage Thompson walked into the visiting dressing room inside Capital One Arena and quickly learned about the numerical significance of what he had just done - scoring his third goal of the game, and his 30th of the season, exactly three minutes into overtime against the Washington Capitals.
NBC Sports

Caps’ magic number not enough against Sabres’ high-flying offense

WASHINGTON — For much of this season, the Capitals’ success has come in threes. Heading into play Tuesday, they carried a 21-1-2 record when scoring three or more goals in a game. They were 0-12-3 when they didn’t. Their steady defense backed by strong goaltending has put them in a position to win every time the offense gives them enough run support.
Yardbarker

Red Wings place F Jakub Vrana on waivers

The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers Tuesday. The move comes nearly 2 1/2 weeks after he returned from the NHL/NHL Players' Association Player Assistance Program on Dec. 16. He was assigned to the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League last Tuesday. Detroit coach Derek...
