CHP reporting fatal collision on State Route 35
The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal traffic collision occurred Thursday night on State Route 35 in San Mateo County. The incident was first reported at 11:15 p.m. Thursday and occurred on southbound State Route 35 south of Alpine Road, according to the CHP. The CHP issued a Sig-alert...
Atherton's year in review: Buried car, housing woes and a missing Batmobile
Planning to build more housing possibly multifamily housing dominated the conversation in Atherton in 2022, with many residents asking town officials to stick to its history of single-family home neighborhoods. Under pressure from the state to accommodate new homes, some residents asked the town to fight California's housing mandates. Meanwhile, the town began receiving applications to build duplexes under a new state law that allows single-family home owners to split their lots.
Fierce winds, strong rain making for a wild night on the Midpeninsula
Power outages and fallen trees reported Wednesday evening. Strong winds and heavy rainfall that began Wednesday afternoon are already causing trees to topple, knocking down power lines and causing some power outages. Some 41,189 Peninsula customers were without power as of 7:45 p.m., by 9:15 a.m. Thursday 26,997 still didn't have power, according to a PG&E news release.
Man arrested in homicide of missing East Palo Alto woman
A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the homicide of Breanna Labat, an East Palo Alto resident, police said Friday. The East Palo Alto Police Department and San Mateo County District Attorney's Office launched a missing person investigation for Labat, 32, on Dec. 6, East Palo Alto interim Police Chief Jeff Liu said in a press release.
Midpeninsula braces for severe weather, high winds expected to arrive on Wednesday
A strong storm due to arrive in the Midpeninsula on Wednesday, Jan. 4, will rival the impact of Saturday's storm, with the highest rainfall occurring Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning, the Palo Alto police department warned Tuesday. A high-wind watch also will be in effect for the same period.
San Mateo County health official offers tips when returning to flooded areas
San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow warned residents Sunday that floodwater poses health and safety risks for those returning to flooded areas. "Floodwater can contain all kinds of dangerous materials, and it is obviously best to avoid any contact with the water," Morrow said. "Raw sewage, animal waste, toxic substances, chemical compounds, fungus, bacteria — things you would rather avoid — may be in the water, and you need to take precautions to avoid illness or injury."
San Mateo County's COVID-related expenses fell by $156 million
San Mateo County's revenue rose by $22 million during the 2021-2022 fiscal year while expenses fell by nearly $200 million, driven largely by a reduction in COVID-19-related expenses, county finance officials said Dec. 30. San Mateo County's COVID-related expenses fell by $156 million, according to the county's 2021-22 Annual Comprehensive...
Flooding in Palo Alto, Menlo Park as water levels at Pope-Chaucer bridge near capacity
Update: Menlo Park police issued an advisory at 4:21 p.m. warning that Southbound Middlefield Road at Survey Lane is completely flooded and shut down. There is no ETA on reopening. Eastbound Marsh Road was reported closed at Haven Avenue. San Francisquito Creek overtopped in multiple locations on Saturday morning causing...
Year in review: Affordable housing, scientific advancement and COVID recovery in Menlo Park
This year in Menlo Park was about a city reopening. Faced by pressure from residents to bring back community events following years of pandemic shutdown, the city has slowly brought back the citywide events that used to bring people together. Along with reemerging from the pandemic, the city also faced...
New San Mateo County supervisors seated as board extends emergency proclamation for storms
Two new members were welcomed to the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors during the board's first meeting of 2023 on Tuesday, including former Menlo Park Council member Ray Mueller and Noelia Corzo, the first Latina to serve on the board. Supervisors also approved an emergency proclamation passed last week...
Storm expected mid-week to drench already saturated Bay Area
Sunday's dry spell helped the greater Bay Area briefly recover from a powerful storm on New Year's weekend, but a Pineapple Express on the way will soak the region mid-week, National Weather Service said Monday. Mop-up efforts to bail out flooded basements and clear mudslides from roadways will be paused...
Two meetings planned next month on state's fire hazard severity zone maps
Cal Fire will hold public comment hearings in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties next month as part of the process of revising Fire Hazard Severity Zone maps. Fire Hazard Severity Zones identify wildfire hazard areas that the state of California has financial responsibility for wildfire protection. The zones are...
Raft of new state laws will affect Silicon Valley
From labor laws to road rules, here are new regulations that will affect local residents. A flurry of California state laws will go into effect in 2023, impacting the daily lives of Silicon Valley residents. Here's a look at the biggest changes involving housing, transportation, criminal justice and more next...
Teen in fatal street racing crash ordered to stay in juvenile hall
A teenage driver arrested and charged following an alleged street racing crash that killed a husband and wife in Redwood City last month was ordered to stay in juvenile hall following a court hearing Tuesday in which the teen's attorney sought to have him released, prosecutors said. The 17-year-old boy,...
Mountain lions and housing took center stage in Woodside in 2022
Woodside made national news in February when it declared itself a mountain lion habitat in an effort to impede a new state law that allows single-family homeowners to split their lots in half and build duplexes. The resulting scrutiny brought threats from the state attorney general's office and backpedaling by the Town Council and town staff.
A water leak damaged her business. Now a local tailor hopes people will return.
For 17 years, Savannah Pham has toiled in her small California Avenue tailoring and alterations shop amid bridal gowns, tuxedos and other dresses, suits shirts and pants needing a tuck here, an expansion there or a hemline lift. Large spools of thread — commercial sized and in every color of...
Three firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition seized in Menlo Park
Three firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were among the prohibited firearms seized in Menlo Park on Wednesday, Dec. 21, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office announced. The DA's Gun Violence Prevention Program detectives and the Menlo Park Police Department located a "prohibited person" in Menlo Park...
Mountain View's police chief to become San Mateo County's new undersheriff
The news comes on the heels of Chief Chris Hsiung announcing he will leave MVPD after 28 years. San Mateo County Sheriff-elect Christina Corpus announced Dec. 20 that Mountain View Police Chief Chris Hsiung will join the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office as undersheriff. “I’m excited to welcome Chief...
Rainy New Year's Eve in the Bay Area forecast as another atmospheric river arrives
Bay Area residents can expect a wet New Year's Eve as more rain and wind is in the forecast later this week, according to the National Weather Service. Much of the region is expected to receive between 1 and 4 inches of rain and up to 6 inches at higher elevations between Thursday and Saturday.
Spare the Air alerts banning wood burning issued through Christmas
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is issuing Spare the Air alerts that will last through Christmas Day, banning the burning of wood or other solid fuel because of excessive pollution in the region. The alerts lasting through Sunday are the result of cool temperatures and light winds in...
