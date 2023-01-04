ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo County, CA

TheAlmanac

CHP reporting fatal collision on State Route 35

The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal traffic collision occurred Thursday night on State Route 35 in San Mateo County. The incident was first reported at 11:15 p.m. Thursday and occurred on southbound State Route 35 south of Alpine Road, according to the CHP. The CHP issued a Sig-alert...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
TheAlmanac

Atherton's year in review: Buried car, housing woes and a missing Batmobile

Planning to build more housing possibly multifamily housing dominated the conversation in Atherton in 2022, with many residents asking town officials to stick to its history of single-family home neighborhoods. Under pressure from the state to accommodate new homes, some residents asked the town to fight California's housing mandates. Meanwhile, the town began receiving applications to build duplexes under a new state law that allows single-family home owners to split their lots.
ATHERTON, CA
TheAlmanac

Fierce winds, strong rain making for a wild night on the Midpeninsula

Power outages and fallen trees reported Wednesday evening. Strong winds and heavy rainfall that began Wednesday afternoon are already causing trees to topple, knocking down power lines and causing some power outages. Some 41,189 Peninsula customers were without power as of 7:45 p.m., by 9:15 a.m. Thursday 26,997 still didn't have power, according to a PG&E news release.
ATHERTON, CA
TheAlmanac

Man arrested in homicide of missing East Palo Alto woman

A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the homicide of Breanna Labat, an East Palo Alto resident, police said Friday. The East Palo Alto Police Department and San Mateo County District Attorney's Office launched a missing person investigation for Labat, 32, on Dec. 6, East Palo Alto interim Police Chief Jeff Liu said in a press release.
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
TheAlmanac

San Mateo County health official offers tips when returning to flooded areas

San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow warned residents Sunday that floodwater poses health and safety risks for those returning to flooded areas. "Floodwater can contain all kinds of dangerous materials, and it is obviously best to avoid any contact with the water," Morrow said. "Raw sewage, animal waste, toxic substances, chemical compounds, fungus, bacteria — things you would rather avoid — may be in the water, and you need to take precautions to avoid illness or injury."
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
TheAlmanac

San Mateo County's COVID-related expenses fell by $156 million

San Mateo County's revenue rose by $22 million during the 2021-2022 fiscal year while expenses fell by nearly $200 million, driven largely by a reduction in COVID-19-related expenses, county finance officials said Dec. 30. San Mateo County's COVID-related expenses fell by $156 million, according to the county's 2021-22 Annual Comprehensive...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
TheAlmanac

Raft of new state laws will affect Silicon Valley

From labor laws to road rules, here are new regulations that will affect local residents. A flurry of California state laws will go into effect in 2023, impacting the daily lives of Silicon Valley residents. Here's a look at the biggest changes involving housing, transportation, criminal justice and more next...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheAlmanac

Mountain lions and housing took center stage in Woodside in 2022

Woodside made national news in February when it declared itself a mountain lion habitat in an effort to impede a new state law that allows single-family homeowners to split their lots in half and build duplexes. The resulting scrutiny brought threats from the state attorney general's office and backpedaling by the Town Council and town staff.
WOODSIDE, CA
TheAlmanac

Spare the Air alerts banning wood burning issued through Christmas

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is issuing Spare the Air alerts that will last through Christmas Day, banning the burning of wood or other solid fuel because of excessive pollution in the region. The alerts lasting through Sunday are the result of cool temperatures and light winds in...
