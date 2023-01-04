Read full article on original website
Tech Layoffs in U.S. Send Foreign Workers Scrambling to Find New Jobs
Tahmina Watson, an immigration lawyer who has been receiving calls from laid off tech workers, in Mercer Island, Wash., Dec. 7, 2022. (Jovelle Tamayo/The New York Times) Since Microsoft brought him to the United States 14 years ago, Abhishikt Jain has excelled professionally, raised a family and settled into a four-bedroom house with a garage “full of unnecessary stuff,” he said.
California changing pay requirement for workers with COVID-19
California regulators voted Thursday to end a rule requiring companies to pay employees who can't work because they got infected with COVID-19 while on the job.
Tennessee Farmer Warns US of Major Food Shortages, Price Increases in 2023
The combination of drought due to climate change and supply chain shortages due to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic made for a seriously difficult year for American farmers in 2022. And according to fourth-generation dairy farmer and agriculture advocate Stephanie Nash, 2023 has the potential to be even worse in terms of food shortages and food inflation.
San Diego Channel
More states roll out pay transparency laws
More states are requiring pay transparency in 2023. California and Washington now require employers to add pay ranges on job postings. Colorado was the first state to implement the law in 2021. The rollout in Colorado came with some setbacks. Some employers began excluding the state so they wouldn't have...
Most stressful jobs in the U.S.: Here are the top 25
It isn’t easy to choose a career. There are many factors, like salary, work-life balance, education requirements, and more — but some jobs are more stressful than others. The Occupational Information Network, known as O*NET — part of the U.S. Department of Labor — ranked 873 of the most stressful jobs in the country. The jobs require accepting criticism and dealing calmly and effectively with high-stress situations.
US News and World Report
Canada Grants Record Permanent Residency Permits in 2022
OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada set an immigration record last year by granting more than 437,000 foreigners permanent residency, the government said on Tuesday, as it ramps up immigration to fight a tight labor market. The government had set a target to welcome 431,645 new permanent residents in 2022, and the...
nutritionaloutlook.com
CRN hopeful about future of MPL in upcoming legislative sessions
The Council for Responsible Nutrition has issued a statement expressing disappointment at the exclusion of a mandatory product listing provision from the recently passed omnibus spending package. However, the association sees it passage as inevitable. The Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN; Washington, D.C.) has issued a statement expressing disappointment at...
metalconstructionnews.com
Help Wanted: Dealing with the Construction Labor Shortage
On Nov. 2, President Biden hosted the White House Infrastructure Talent Pipeline Challenge event, and he used the opportunity to applaud industry efforts to develop an equitable workforce. Those efforts are in line with recommendations from National Skill Coalition’s (NSC’s) Infrastructure Industry Recovery Panel, he highlighted the importance of critical industry partnerships and marked the culmination of his administration’s call for a more inclusive infrastructure workforce. This nationwide call to action to make tangible commitments that support equitable workforce development includes construction (and its supply chain) as one of its sectors. NSC has recruited 150 organizations to the Talent Pipeline Challenge.
New York Enacts Legislation to Protect Warehouse Workers
New York’s warehouse workers will soon see new protections against work-speed quotas. Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed the Warehouse Worker Protection Act, which aims to guard warehouse employees against performance quotas deemed unreasonable or overly-demanding. The law will require distribution centers to disclose historical productivity data to both current and former staff as a means of informing them about their performance and their rights in the workplace. The legislation also protects workers against disciplinary actions, including termination, because of failures to meet undisclosed speed quotas or quotas that do not allow for proper breaks. “Every worker in New York State deserves to...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Inslee, lawmakers focus on workforce amid tech layoffs and shortage in other industries
Amazon is laying off 18,000 workers, more than the 10,000 widely projected a few weeks ago. In an interview with KIRO 7, Gov. Jay Inslee (D-Wash.) said he has not heard from the company how many of those affected workers are in the state. “Obviously, we want to help those...
professionalroofing.net
Participate in a market index survey for reroofing
Roofing professionals are invited to join industry trade associations representing contractors, consultants and manufacturers in the U.S. and Canada in taking part in a Quarterly Market Index Survey for Reroofing. The purpose of the survey is to take the pulse of the reroofing industry on a quarterly basis and become...
U.S. House stuck for a third day as Republicans struggle to unite around a speaker
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House slogged through more votes for speaker Thursday, with Republicans unable to reach consensus about whether Kevin McCarthy should lead them during the 118th Congress, or if another lawmaker should win the gavel. Twenty-one Republicans voted against McCarthy during the third day, signaling that ongoing closed-door negotiations and talks on the […] The post U.S. House stuck for a third day as Republicans struggle to unite around a speaker appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
BBC
Green farming schemes to be paid more taxpayers' money
Farmers in England will be paid more public money for protecting the environment and producing food more sustainably, the government has said. It is hoped the increase in payment rates will encourage more farmers to sign up to new environmental land management schemes (ELMS). ELMS is designed to replace the...
Narcity
Health Canada Is Looking To Hire People To Work Admin Jobs & No Experience Or Degree Is Needed
Health Canada is looking to hire people for admin jobs across the country and you don't need a degree or any experience to get hired. With these federal government jobs, Health Canada has a casual inventory open for clerical and administrative support positions and program officer positions. The inventory could...
Increased payments for farmers to protect the environment
Farmers are to get increased payments for protecting and boosting nature, the Government has announced as it faces pressure to deliver new environmental subsidies.Speaking at the Oxford Farming Conference, Farming Minister Mark Spencer announced up to £1,000 extra cash for English farmers taking nature-friendly steps under the new “sustainable farming incentive” (SFI).There will also be an average increase of 10% in payment rates for farmers who are in Countryside Stewardship agreements for ongoing work such as maintaining bird-friendly seed margins, creating scrub habitat, and managing upland grass areas to provide habitat for bugs and ground-nesting birds.And payments through one-off grants...
