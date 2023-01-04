New York’s warehouse workers will soon see new protections against work-speed quotas. Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed the Warehouse Worker Protection Act, which aims to guard warehouse employees against performance quotas deemed unreasonable or overly-demanding. The law will require distribution centers to disclose historical productivity data to both current and former staff as a means of informing them about their performance and their rights in the workplace. The legislation also protects workers against disciplinary actions, including termination, because of failures to meet undisclosed speed quotas or quotas that do not allow for proper breaks. “Every worker in New York State deserves to...

