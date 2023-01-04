BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - New details have been released in the discovery of a man found shot to death Tuesday night in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the 2000 block of Merriwood Drive just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators say they found a man laying in the road. They say he had been shot and was dead.

