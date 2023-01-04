ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Man found dead on Merriwood Drive Tuesday night

UPDATE (10:20 p.m. ) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the death happened in the 2000 block of Merriwood Drive just after 8:30. A sheriff’s office news release says deputies responded to a call of a person down in the roadway. Deputies and emergency services arrived and found a “male subject” suffering from a gunshot wound lying in the roadway. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Man found shot to death along road in Macon killed himself

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - New details have been released in the discovery of a man found shot to death Tuesday night in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the 2000 block of Merriwood Drive just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators say they found a man laying in the road. They say he had been shot and was dead.
MACON, GA
wfxg.com

Washington County deputies find suspect dead while serving search warrant

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Washington County deputies say they found a man dead Wednesday as they attempted to serve a warrant. Washington County says it was asked to assist deputies with Forsyth County, located just outside of Atlanta, in serving multiple felony arrest warrants to 36-year-old Reginald Henderson. Police say Henderson lived in Alpharetta, Georgia, but used to live in Harrison.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Man shot during fight in Warner Robins

UPDATE (9:30 a.m.) – Police identified the man shot as 31-year-old Benjamin Williams of Warner Robins. He’s in stable condition. WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is hospitalized after being shot during a fight Tuesday night. That’s according to a Warner Robins Police news release, which...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Juliette man killed in Monroe County crash

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A weekend crash leaves a 66-year-old man dead in Monroe County. The crash happened Friday at Taylor and Morgan Roads. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and found a Chevrolet Avalanche overturned on the east shoulder. An investigation shows, the driver,...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

One person in hospital following shooting in Central Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- One person is in the hospital following a shooting incident on Pansy Avenue. WGXA learned of reports of a drive-by shooting that took place on Pansy Avenue just before Noon on Tuesday and, minutes later, were notified of a gunshot victim who checked themselves into a nearby hospital.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Person shot in Warner Robins street fight

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A person is injured in a shooting during a street fight in Warner Robins Monday afternoon. Police say they responded to a call about a person shot in the 600 or 700 blocks of North Davis Drive around 2:30 Monday afternoon. Once on scene,...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Man arrested for burglary in Monroe County

FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- Deputies have arrested a suspect in a Monroe County burglary that happened on New Year's Eve. Monroe County Deputies responded to a call about a burglary on Langston Avenue and, when they arrived on-scene, gathered information from the homeowner and witnesses. Using that information and following other leads, they were able to identify two possible suspects.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Wednesday storm rips roof off Dura-Line plant in Sandersville

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — 75 employees were inside the Dura-Line plant in Sandersville when a storm ripped through the building, according to manager Russell Sims. Sims says the storm came through between 9 and 10 a.m. Wednesday. The plant produces polyethylene pipes. Warning sirens went off about five minutes before...
SANDERSVILLE, GA
41nbc.com

Forsyth Police Department begins new year with new chief

FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Forsyth begins 2023 with a new Chief of Police. Chief Woodrow Blue has been in law enforcement for 43 years and has served as a police chief for 38. He began his career in Hahira and has served as police chief in Milledgeville...
FORSYTH, GA
41nbc.com

The Mentors Project of Bibb County calling for more mentors

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– With January being National Mentoring Month, The Mentors Project of Bibb County is calling for more mentors to help kids in the community. The organization says it’s using the month to add 70 new mentors to the program, in honor of the 70 victims who lost their lives to violence in Macon in 2022.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Lizella home totally lost to fire

LIZELLA, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb County Fire crews had their hands full with a house fire in Lizella. When firefighters arrived at the scene on Falcon Way just before 10:00 on Monday morning, they saw the house fully engulfed in the blaze. Luckily, no one was home at the time...
LIZELLA, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Butts County Jail Blotter

The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Dec. 19 to Dec. 26, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. Heather Renea Bishop♦ , 35, Ga....
BUTTS COUNTY, GA

