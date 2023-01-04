Read full article on original website
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Man found dead on Merriwood Drive Tuesday night
UPDATE (10:20 p.m. ) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the death happened in the 2000 block of Merriwood Drive just after 8:30. A sheriff’s office news release says deputies responded to a call of a person down in the roadway. Deputies and emergency services arrived and found a “male subject” suffering from a gunshot wound lying in the roadway. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Man found shot to death along road in Macon killed himself
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - New details have been released in the discovery of a man found shot to death Tuesday night in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the 2000 block of Merriwood Drive just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators say they found a man laying in the road. They say he had been shot and was dead.
WMAZ
Man found shot alongside road in east Macon, Bibb Sheriff's Office determined as a suicide
MACON, Ga. — A man was found dead from a gunshot wound just before 9 p.m. in Macon, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. The man was found along Haywood Road and Merriwood Drive near Shurling Drive. Jones said he was shot in the head. Deputy coroner Lonnie...
wfxg.com
Washington County deputies find suspect dead while serving search warrant
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Washington County deputies say they found a man dead Wednesday as they attempted to serve a warrant. Washington County says it was asked to assist deputies with Forsyth County, located just outside of Atlanta, in serving multiple felony arrest warrants to 36-year-old Reginald Henderson. Police say Henderson lived in Alpharetta, Georgia, but used to live in Harrison.
41nbc.com
Man shot during fight in Warner Robins
UPDATE (9:30 a.m.) – Police identified the man shot as 31-year-old Benjamin Williams of Warner Robins. He’s in stable condition. WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is hospitalized after being shot during a fight Tuesday night. That’s according to a Warner Robins Police news release, which...
41nbc.com
Juliette man killed in Monroe County crash
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A weekend crash leaves a 66-year-old man dead in Monroe County. The crash happened Friday at Taylor and Morgan Roads. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and found a Chevrolet Avalanche overturned on the east shoulder. An investigation shows, the driver,...
wgxa.tv
One person in hospital following shooting in Central Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- One person is in the hospital following a shooting incident on Pansy Avenue. WGXA learned of reports of a drive-by shooting that took place on Pansy Avenue just before Noon on Tuesday and, minutes later, were notified of a gunshot victim who checked themselves into a nearby hospital.
'I wasn't sure what it was': Washington County neighbors picking up after storm leaves damage
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — After strong winds and rain swept through Central Georgia Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, people are having to deal with the damage left by the storms. Powerful and angry winds pummeled a small portion of Washington County just after 8:30 a.m. The storm stayed...
41nbc.com
Person shot in Warner Robins street fight
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A person is injured in a shooting during a street fight in Warner Robins Monday afternoon. Police say they responded to a call about a person shot in the 600 or 700 blocks of North Davis Drive around 2:30 Monday afternoon. Once on scene,...
wgxa.tv
Man arrested for burglary in Monroe County
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- Deputies have arrested a suspect in a Monroe County burglary that happened on New Year's Eve. Monroe County Deputies responded to a call about a burglary on Langston Avenue and, when they arrived on-scene, gathered information from the homeowner and witnesses. Using that information and following other leads, they were able to identify two possible suspects.
Wednesday storm rips roof off Dura-Line plant in Sandersville
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — 75 employees were inside the Dura-Line plant in Sandersville when a storm ripped through the building, according to manager Russell Sims. Sims says the storm came through between 9 and 10 a.m. Wednesday. The plant produces polyethylene pipes. Warning sirens went off about five minutes before...
wgxa.tv
GSP: Savannah man, Washington Co. teen arrested after trying to outrun law enforcement
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- The Georgia State Patrol said two people attempting to outrun law enforcement have been arrested following a crash in Baldwin County. Troopers say the Washington County Sheriff’s Office requested GSP’s assistance in pursuing a vehicle that sped away from deputies on Deepstep Rd. near State Route 24 around 5:44 pm Sunday.
41nbc.com
Forsyth Police Department begins new year with new chief
FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Forsyth begins 2023 with a new Chief of Police. Chief Woodrow Blue has been in law enforcement for 43 years and has served as a police chief for 38. He began his career in Hahira and has served as police chief in Milledgeville...
'5-10 seconds before we had to react': Manager details moment wind gusts damaged Sandersville factory roof
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Wednesday's morning wind gusts hit many spots in Washington County. One of the places hit hardest was the Dura-Line Plant in Sandersville. The plant creates plastic pipes, but their production is now on hold. The morning started as a normal for folks at the plant near...
'Where can I park it?': Macon-Bibb now restricts trucks & 18-wheeler parking
MACON, Ga. — It's a new year with new laws taking effect for those in Macon-Bibb. This one went into effect on January 1st, which will not allow commercial vehicles and trailers to be parked at your home. That affects a lot of truck drivers or RV owners. Macon-Bibb's...
WEATHER UPDATE: 3 tornadoes confirmed in Georgia
Atlanta is waking up Wednesday to the same heavy rain it fell asleep to, but it won’t last all day.
41nbc.com
The Mentors Project of Bibb County calling for more mentors
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– With January being National Mentoring Month, The Mentors Project of Bibb County is calling for more mentors to help kids in the community. The organization says it’s using the month to add 70 new mentors to the program, in honor of the 70 victims who lost their lives to violence in Macon in 2022.
WMAZ
Storm damage, injury reported in Washington County early Wednesday
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — After Wednesday morning's storms, some in Washington County are picking up the pieces after a strong storm moved through. The leading edge of the storms pushed into the western part of the county around 8:30 a.m., making it to the Jefferson and Glascock County lines by 9:15 a.m.
wgxa.tv
Lizella home totally lost to fire
LIZELLA, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb County Fire crews had their hands full with a house fire in Lizella. When firefighters arrived at the scene on Falcon Way just before 10:00 on Monday morning, they saw the house fully engulfed in the blaze. Luckily, no one was home at the time...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Butts County Jail Blotter
The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Dec. 19 to Dec. 26, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. Heather Renea Bishop♦ , 35, Ga....
